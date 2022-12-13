ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, WV

Man dead, woman injured in shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died and another was taken to the hospital late Wednesday night after a shooting in the Sissonville area, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported just after 11 p.m. along Grand Kids Way. Investigators with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office say...
Man killed in Sissonville shooting identified

UPDATE (1:20 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has released new details about a shooting that happened late Wednesday night in Sissonville. The sheriff’s office says they responded to a shooting call at around 11 p.m. and found a deceased man lying in the driveway with a single gunshot wound. The […]
Deputies: Argument between siblings led up to deadly Sissonville shooting

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 1:25 p.m. 12/15/22. An argument between siblings led to a deadly shooting Wednesday night in Sissonville, Kanawha County deputies said. Jesse Slater, 51, of Sissonville was fatally shot by his sister, Jennifer Atencio, 39, of Sissonville, who also was wounded after an argument at a home on Grand Kids Way, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Police investigating deadly crash in Southern West Virginia

LOGAN COUNTY, Wv. (WYMT) - One person is dead following a crash in Logan County, West Virginia. It happened Monday evening around 6:15 on Route 10 near the Hanging Rock Highway exit in a construction zone. When deputies arrived, they found it was a two-car crash and the vehicles crashed...
Woman dies, 3 injured in head-on wrong-way crash

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A head-on crash on Route 10 injured three people and killed a woman Monday, according to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office. The two-vehicle accident happened near the Hanging Rock Highway exit in a construction zone. Investigators reported one driver turned south into the...
One dead in head-on crash involving juveniles

LOGAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A two-vehicle accident Monday has resulted in one fatality and multiple injuries. According to reports from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 6:15 pm, members of the department were informed by Logan County 911 of an accident involving two vehicles on WV Route 10 near the Hanging Rock Highway exit where construction was underway.
Family argument turns deadly

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An argument turned deadly on Wednesday, Dec. 14, as relatives armed themselves and fired shots. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, when deputies arrived on Grand Kids Way in Sissonville they found a man, later identified as Jesse Slater, 51, of Sissonville, lying in the driveway suffering from a single gunshot wound.
1 injured after car crashes into Huntington, West Virginia, house

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – One person sustained minor injuries after crashing into a house in Huntington. The crash happened around 6:31 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in the 1500 block of Hal Greer Boulevard. According to the Huntington Police Department, the driver “had a medical episode” and then went off the road, striking a garage, […]
Missing man found safe in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 2:40 p.m., 12/14/22. A man who was reported missing in Kanawha County was found safe Wednesday, deputies said. Terry Dewayne Hodges, 71, of Sissonville was found safe Wednesday afternoon by the Charleston Police Department, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said. ORIGINAL STORY.
