Metro News
Deputies: Kanawha County siblings exchange gunfire, one dead, one injured
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — A fight between a Kanawha County brother and sister ended in gunfire and death. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department released more information Thursday in connection with a Wednesday night shooting death in Sissonville. According to deputies, Jesse Slater, 51, and his sister, Jennifer Atencio, 39,...
wchstv.com
Dispatchers: Train strikes vehicle in Kanawha County, one person injured
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dispatchers in Kanawha County report one person was injured Wednesday evening after a vehicle was struck by a train. Dispatchers said the crash occurred about 6:20 p.m. on Crown Hill Drive. The incident has temporarily closed portions of MacCorkle Avenue as emergency crews work to...
WSAZ
Man dead, woman injured in shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died and another was taken to the hospital late Wednesday night after a shooting in the Sissonville area, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported just after 11 p.m. along Grand Kids Way. Investigators with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office say...
1 injured in crash involving crane on I-64 in West Virginia; westbound lanes closed
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – I-64W is shut down near the 29th Street exit close to the 15.5 mile marker in Cabell County, according to West Virginia 511. West Virginia State Police say a crane went over a hill in that area. One person has been taken to the hospital. According to the West Virginia Division […]
Man killed in Sissonville shooting identified
UPDATE (1:20 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has released new details about a shooting that happened late Wednesday night in Sissonville. The sheriff’s office says they responded to a shooting call at around 11 p.m. and found a deceased man lying in the driveway with a single gunshot wound. The […]
wchstv.com
Deputies: Argument between siblings led up to deadly Sissonville shooting
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 1:25 p.m. 12/15/22. An argument between siblings led to a deadly shooting Wednesday night in Sissonville, Kanawha County deputies said. Jesse Slater, 51, of Sissonville was fatally shot by his sister, Jennifer Atencio, 39, of Sissonville, who also was wounded after an argument at a home on Grand Kids Way, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
wymt.com
Police investigating deadly crash in Southern West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, Wv. (WYMT) - One person is dead following a crash in Logan County, West Virginia. It happened Monday evening around 6:15 on Route 10 near the Hanging Rock Highway exit in a construction zone. When deputies arrived, they found it was a two-car crash and the vehicles crashed...
WSAZ
Woman dies, 3 injured in head-on wrong-way crash
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A head-on crash on Route 10 injured three people and killed a woman Monday, according to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office. The two-vehicle accident happened near the Hanging Rock Highway exit in a construction zone. Investigators reported one driver turned south into the...
One dead in head-on crash involving juveniles
LOGAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A two-vehicle accident Monday has resulted in one fatality and multiple injuries. According to reports from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 6:15 pm, members of the department were informed by Logan County 911 of an accident involving two vehicles on WV Route 10 near the Hanging Rock Highway exit where construction was underway.
WSAZ
Family argument turns deadly
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An argument turned deadly on Wednesday, Dec. 14, as relatives armed themselves and fired shots. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, when deputies arrived on Grand Kids Way in Sissonville they found a man, later identified as Jesse Slater, 51, of Sissonville, lying in the driveway suffering from a single gunshot wound.
wchstv.com
Lawsuit filed over mudslide that devastated a home and displaced a family in Man, W.Va.
MAN, W.Va. (WCHS) — It has been nearly five months since a mudslide destroyed a home in Man, W.Va., displacing a family. A mess was left behind at the beginning of August, one that still has not been cleaned up. Now a lawsuit has been filed by the landlord...
Pedestrian injured after being struck by vehicle in South Charleston, West Virginia
UPDATE: (1:12 P.M. Dec. 13, 2022) – The South Charleston Police Department says a pedestrian struck by a vehicle this afternoon was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. SCPD says the driver is not expected to face criminal charges in the incident. SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One person is injured after being struck […]
wchstv.com
Carjacking victim unsure if suspect knew his elderly father was inside the vehicle
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Charleston carjacking victim isn't sure if the suspect realized his elderly father was inside the sport utility vehicle when it was stolen. The suspect is now behind bars, but not before a wild ride led law enforcement on a pursuit through the capital city.
wchstv.com
No injuries reported after school bus rear-ended by vehicle in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — No injuries were reported after a school bus was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning in Putnam County. The crash was reported near Cow Creek Road and Spring Road in the Hurricane area, Putnam County dispatchers said. A school bus with kids onboard was...
1 injured after car crashes into Huntington, West Virginia, house
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – One person sustained minor injuries after crashing into a house in Huntington. The crash happened around 6:31 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in the 1500 block of Hal Greer Boulevard. According to the Huntington Police Department, the driver “had a medical episode” and then went off the road, striking a garage, […]
wchstv.com
Name of woman found dead at scene of house fire in Putnam County released
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 8:24 a.m. 12/14/22. Putnam County's sheriff has released the name of the woman who was found dead after a house fire. Sue Murdock, 63, died in the fire Tuesday, Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton said. Dispatchers said the fire was reported about noon...
Cabell County, West Virginia, child found safe after Kentucky police chase; mother charged
Authorities say that six-year-old Mila Carf was most likely abducted by her mother, Shana Carf.
wchstv.com
Montgomery man accused of showing handgun when retail worker confronted him for stealing
MONTGOMERY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Montgomery police said a man was arrested after he was accused of showing a handgun when a retail worker confronted him for stealing from a convenience store. Shairese Akoma Thompson, 23, of Montgomery was charged with robbery, according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha...
wchstv.com
Missing man found safe in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 2:40 p.m., 12/14/22. A man who was reported missing in Kanawha County was found safe Wednesday, deputies said. Terry Dewayne Hodges, 71, of Sissonville was found safe Wednesday afternoon by the Charleston Police Department, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said. ORIGINAL STORY.
wchstv.com
Man charged in carjacking, police chase in Charleston; more details released
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 11:57 a.m. 12/14/22. Kanawha County court records said a suspect accused of stealing a vehicle at a Charleston convenience store with a man inside led police on a wild pursuit, cutting across multiple lanes of traffic, running red lights and hitting speeds up to 100 mph.
