brownwoodnews.com
City Council approves expansion of Brownwood Senior Citizens Center
During Tuesday morning’s meeting, the Brownwood City Council unanimously approved awarding a bid to Covington Contracting in the amount of $336,573 to expand the Senior Citizens Center, located at 110 South Greenleaf. The Senior Citizens Center has a cash reserve account balance of $432,214 which can only be used...
brownwoodnews.com
BMDD board approves five grants for local businesses, buildings
The Brownwood Municipal Development District board on directors on Monday approved the following grants during their meeting:. Building Improvement Incentive Program (BIIP) grant in the amount of $25,000 to Solstice Investors Group, LLC for a building located at 220 Center Avenue. Building Improvement Incentive Program (BIIP) grant in the amount...
brownwoodnews.com
Daybreak Community Services Hosting Job Fair
Caregiver Texas is hosting a job fair Wednesday, December the 14th from 10:00 am through 2:00 pm. Daybreak Community Services is under Caregiver, a long-term care services organization. The Brownwood Office is located at 209 D Garmon Drive Early, TX. Full-time and part-time residential staff positions are available including a...
brownwoodnews.com
City announces Christmas closure and adjusted trash schedule
Brownwood City Hall and other non-emergency facilities will close Friday, December 23rd and Monday, December 26th. Regular operating hours will resume Tuesday, December 27th. The Landfill and Recycling Center will be closed Saturday, December 24th through Monday, December 26th. Regular operating hours will resume Tuesday, December 27th. Brownwood curbside trash...
brownwoodnews.com
Structure fire results in total loss in 1600 block of Main Blvd.
The Brownwood Fire Department issued the following press release Thursday morning:. A report of a structure fire came in at 11:55 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14. The Brownwood Fire Department was called to 1606 Main Blvd. Upon arrival, crews were presented with heavy fire showing from the structure. Crews pulled handlines for a defensive fire attack. The structure was completely involved. The fire origin and cause are undetermined due to the intensity and extent of the fire.
brownwoodnews.com
Annual Two-Steppin’ for Toys Today at KOXE in Brownwood
The annual Two-Steppin for Toys is in progress at the KOXE/KBWD Radio studios at the corner of Carnegie and Lee Street. As of 10:45 am, a total of 341 toys have been donated and more than $2,600 in monetary contributions have been collected. Shown in the photo are more than 20 bicycles which were donated by the staff of the Thomas R. Havins Unit in Brownwood, always a big supporter of the toy drive. Stop by the radio station through 5:00 pm today and donate toys or give a monetary donation to our volunteer elves standing next to the street, you don’t even have to get out of your car. All the toys and donations stay in Brown County to benefit hundreds of families through Toys for Kids. ALL DONATIONS ARE GREATLY APPRECIATED!
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County Deputy Sheriff Billy Arp Honored with Retirement Party
A 33 year employee of the Brown County Sheriff’s Department was honored Thursday morning with a retirement party at the Law Enforcement Center. Billy Arp has worked in several different areas within the department, from patrol to investigations, protecting and serving the residents of Brown County. A large crowd of current and former co-workers and members of Arp’s family watched as Chief Deputy James Stroope presented a certificate of appreciation.
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County 4-H News: Dec. 15
December 17 – Brown County Youth Fair Workday 8:00am at the Youth Fair Barns. 18 – Meats Judging Practice 2:30pm at the Extension Office. 23-26 – Extension Office Closed for Christmas Holiday. 30 – Extension Office Hours for New Year’s Holiday 8:30am – 12pm.
koxe.com
KBB Announces Home Decorating Contest Winners
Keep Brownwood Beautiful has announced the winners of the Holiday Home Decorating Contest!. Santa’s Favorite (above) Jingle ALL THE WAY! (above) Most Traditional & People’s Choice (above) Jeff Mobley and Family at 1306 Cottage St. Keep Brownwood Beautiful would like to thank all of the entrants and online...
brownwoodnews.com
Toys for Kids shares final special request list ahead of Saturday’s distribution
The following was posted on the Brown County Toys for Kids Facebook page Thursday afternoon:. We had a great turn out yesterday at the radio stations, and we are so grateful for this community!. After sorting through and trying to organize, we still have some specific requests if you’re still...
brownwoodnews.com
Glen L. Long
A memorial service for Glen L. Long, age 82, of Brownwood, will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, December 19, 2022, at Grace Baptist Church. Glen passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, in Brownwood. Glen was born on July 8, 1940, in Tiger, Arizona, to Joe Robert and Woodie...
TGCSO asks the public for help locating suspect
TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding Stephen Allen Smith, 37, of Ballinger. According to a release from the TGCSO, on Dec. 09, 2022, deputies responded to the 5900 block of US Hwy 87N for a report about the location of two stolen motorcycles.
koxe.com
brownwoodnews.com
Mary L Stevens
Funeral service for Mary L Stevens, 68 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
Man arrested for Mills County hit-and-run
GOLDTHWAITE, Texas — A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run near Goldthwaite on Dec. 10, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. 38-year-old Kerry Coats "KC" Kavanaugh was arrested on Dec. 11 for a hit-and-run that killed 61-year-old Patrick Morin in Mills County on Dec. 10.
brownwoodnews.com
Mary Elizabeth “Beth” Smith
Mary Elizabeth “Beth” Smith went home to Jesus on November 09, 2022 at the age 63. She was healed from her tough battle with cancer, peacefully, while surrounded by family who loved her dearly. Beth was born to Nancy and Bill Smith on January 11, 1959 in Odessa, Texas.
brownwoodnews.com
Beekeeping class gives head start to beginners
Have you been thinking about beekeeping? Wondering how to get started? Or maybe you know someone who’s been talking about it, but just never seems to get around to taking action. One local beekeeper wants to help. Daniel Graham gives presentations and classes on beekeeping, and his upcoming class,...
‘I knew we were fixing to get it bad’: Eastland couple describes surviving storm that left home destroyed
EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- It was just before six in the morning when Toni and Truitt Hart got warning that a tornado might be headed toward their home just southeast of Lake Leon. In a matter of seconds, that warning proved true. “I was standing up by my bed to find my shoes and stuff, and […]
Man with federal warrant leads law enforcement officers on high speed chase
BROWN COUNTY, Texas — A man wanted on a federal warrant led Brown County deputies and Early Police officers on a high-speed chase Dec. 11. He was arrested after ditching his motorcycle and running from officers. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were involved in a motorcycle...
koxe.com
