Virginia Democrats announce ‘firehouse primary’ to nominate successor to late Rep. Don McEachin



T he Democratic Party in Virginia's 4th Congressional District announced an unassembled caucus, better known as a "firehouse primary," to fill the seat left vacant after Rep. Donald McEachin died last month.

The quick-turnaround election allows anyone who submits 150 signatures and a $3,480 filing fee by Friday at 12 p.m. to participate in the primary on Dec. 20. The special election will be to complete McEachin's near-full term, as he was just elected to his fourth in Congress in November.

“A Firehouse Primary allows as many candidates and voters to participate in the democratic process as possible,” said Alexsis Rodgers, the chairwoman of the 4th Congressional District Democratic Committee. “The Fourth Congressional District Democratic Committee is committed to holding a smooth, transparent, and expedient process to select a nominee.”

The special election will take place on Feb. 21, the date set by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R). The district that stretches from Richmond to the North Carolina border is a safe blue seat, leaning Democratic by 10 points, according to the Cook Political Report's partisan voter index.

Several candidates have already filed for the Democratic primary, including Delegate Lamont Bagby, state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, who ran for governor last year, attorney Joseph Preston, and civil rights activist Tavorise Marks.

McEachin, 61, died on Nov. 28 from cancer complications.

Democrats will be in the House minority when the new term starts in January, with 212 seats with one vacancy to the GOP's 222 seats. As the House currently stands for the remainder of the year, Democrats have a majority of 218 to 213 Republicans with four vacancies.