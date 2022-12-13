Read full article on original website
Just the Facts from Mayor Ron Robertson — December 2022
Another year has almost passed and in 2022, the Town Council has been extremely busy making improvements within our community. Our committees, boards and commissions have been busy working on behalf of our residents. We are truly blessed to live in a community like Copper Canyon. It has been said...
Around Argyle — December 2022
Veterans Day was a community event to remember. Over 200 flags were on display on US 377 over the weekend that started Nov. 11. We will build upon our Veteran Day efforts going forward. The town is looking for suggestions from citizens on how we can better recognize the contributions of the men and women who have worn the uniform in years to come.
Fort Worth Weekly
White Privilege Wins Again
Supporters of police reform took their message to Mayor Mattie Parker on Saturday by placing a coffin on her front yard. The names of Black men and women killed by Fort Worth police over the past few years were inscribed on the casket along with red paint signifying blood. Visible...
Flower Mound celebrates Christmas with parade and tree lighting
On the chilly evening of Dec. 3, hundreds of people turned out for Flower Mound’s annual Christmas parade and tree lighting. Beginning at Shadow Ridge Middle School, dozens of floats made their way down Spinks Road passing the delighted onlookers that lined the street. The floats were sponsored by numerous Flower Mound clubs, civic organizations, churches and local businesses. Several units of the boy scouts and girl scouts participated, as did baseball, lacrosse and dance teams. The JROTCs of Flower Mound and Marcus High Schools marched with such precision, belying their actual ages, while Christmas music, both fun and thoughtful, had people humming and singing along while parade participants generously handed out fistfuls of candy. Of course Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus and their reindeer could not be kept away either.
fox4news.com
Dallas pilot program helps those facing evection with $250 for rent
DALLAS - A pilot program is helping vulnerable residents in the city of Dallas avoid eviction. It's funded by the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas with help from community partners. The latest data shows rent prices in Dallas County have gone up by some 17% this past year. It can...
North Texas food banks offer a helping hand during the holiday season
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – If you're in need of food assistance this holiday season, the Tarrant Area Food Bank and other local nonprofits are extending a helping hand. Several food giveaways will happen throughout Tarrant County over the next week. Five hours before this mega mobile market began, people started lining up around the Mansfield ISD Performing Arts Center. "I had to take off today," Mereaka Auble said.She was the first in line. She didn't want to miss this opportunity. "It will give us what we need for Christmas dinner," she said. "It has definitely been a roller coaster for us losing my...
inforney.com
Denton-based Links Construction quietly closes, lays off staff
Links Construction closed its doors earlier this month and laid off most of the company’s staff, former employees confirmed this week. Two employees who asked to remain anonymous confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle that the company was closed Dec. 2. Employees were called into an all-staff meeting the morning of the planned company holiday party and informed that Links would close and employees would be let go the same day.
Local mayors participating in Red Kettle Challenge
Local mayors and officials will participate in the annual Red Kettle Challenge on Saturday to raise money for The Salvation Army of North Texas in a friendly competition to raise the most money for the nonprofit. While The Salvation Army continues its holiday giving season to meet the needs of...
dallasposttrib.com
Former slave born in Dallas who became Texas’ 1st Black dentist honored for being trailblazer
DALLAS – A former slave from Texas is being honored for being a trailblazer. Dr. Marcellus Clayton Cooper was enslaved on a farm in Dallas in 1862, before later becoming the state’s first Black dentist. He also co-founded Dallas’ first Black bank. At a dedication ceremony at...
Argyle, Northlake working hard to deter Oncor transmission line
The towns of Argyle and Northlake are working together and seeking help from nearby towns and government officials at all levels to keep Oncor from forcing a disruptive transmission line through residential areas in their towns. Oncor Electricy Delivery Company recently informed area residents that it is proposing a new...
LISD hosts elected officials to discuss legislative priorities
Lewisville ISD recently hosted state elected officials for a presentation of LISD’s legislative priorities at Lewisville High School. LISD Superintendent Dr. Lori Rapp opened the meeting by welcoming the attending legislators, including State Senator Drew Springer, State Representative-Elects Ben Bumgarner, Richard Hayes and Kronda Thimesch, and a representative of State Senator-Elect Tan Parker.
Texas city ranked in top 10 best small towns to retire in the U.S. in 2022 report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas is known for its beauty, sports, amazing food and its big cities, but there’s something to be said about the many small towns that truly make the Lone Star State what it is, a home. It’s the small towns of any state across the...
purewow.com
￼The Best Meals We Ate in Dallas This Year
It’s been a delicious year. From beautiful cuts of beef to desserts so delicate they’ll bring a tear to your eye; we’re sharing the top 12 bites of the last year. Some of the dishes are from new neighborhood hotspots and others seem to be standing the test of time. Let’s dig in!
Eads: Thankful for your support, ongoing collaboration
The holidays are a special time of year when we spend time and make memories with family and friends. It’s a time to be thankful for all we have and how fortunate we are to live in Denton County. Our children attend the best schools and universities; our communities...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. MCHUGH, PHOEBE RAE; W/F; POB: WICHITA KS; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: COLLEYVILLE TX; OCCUPATION: SALES/METLIFE;...
The richest man in Fort Worth is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
KXII.com
Blue Ridge ISD closes campuses until Jan. 4
BLUE RIDGE, Texas (KXII) - Blue Ridge ISD announced Wednesday that all campuses will be closed Thursday and will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 4. In a Facebook post, the school district said that there was a delay in storm damage repairs, resulting in the closure of all campuses. The Collin...
Meet Chuck Norris In Dallas This Weekend
If you have someone that is really hard to buy for when it comes to Christmas, we have an idea. For that person who has everything, and might need an "experience" for a gift, take them to meet Chuck Norris this weekend. The Dallas Comic Show is holding their holiday show at the Music City Mall in Lewisville, Tx this weekend. The show is Saturday December 17th and Sunday December 18th, and Chuck Norris will be there both days.
Former Dallas ISD superintendent Michael Hinojosa's lowest point
Michael Hinojosa's lowest point as the Dallas ISD superintendent wasn't the COVID pandemic. It was in 2008, when he had to lay off hundreds of teachers. Driving the news: Hinojosa recently spoke to The 74 Million about the biggest challenges he faced leading the district, his beef with charter schools and what he's up to now that he isn't Dallas' top education official.
AgriLife: 4-H is 4 everyone
It’s time to enroll your kids in the best positive youth development program in Texas! We are halfway into the new 4-H year! As part of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, the Texas 4-H Youth Development Program provides inclusive opportunities to youth ages 8-18 in grades 3-12 for personal growth, community service, and fun. Texas 4-H reaches around 500,000 youth per year.
