Denton County, TX

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Around Argyle — December 2022

Veterans Day was a community event to remember. Over 200 flags were on display on US 377 over the weekend that started Nov. 11. We will build upon our Veteran Day efforts going forward. The town is looking for suggestions from citizens on how we can better recognize the contributions of the men and women who have worn the uniform in years to come.
ARGYLE, TX
Fort Worth Weekly

White Privilege Wins Again

Supporters of police reform took their message to Mayor Mattie Parker on Saturday by placing a coffin on her front yard. The names of Black men and women killed by Fort Worth police over the past few years were inscribed on the casket along with red paint signifying blood. Visible...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound celebrates Christmas with parade and tree lighting

On the chilly evening of Dec. 3, hundreds of people turned out for Flower Mound’s annual Christmas parade and tree lighting. Beginning at Shadow Ridge Middle School, dozens of floats made their way down Spinks Road passing the delighted onlookers that lined the street. The floats were sponsored by numerous Flower Mound clubs, civic organizations, churches and local businesses. Several units of the boy scouts and girl scouts participated, as did baseball, lacrosse and dance teams. The JROTCs of Flower Mound and Marcus High Schools marched with such precision, belying their actual ages, while Christmas music, both fun and thoughtful, had people humming and singing along while parade participants generously handed out fistfuls of candy. Of course Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus and their reindeer could not be kept away either.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas pilot program helps those facing evection with $250 for rent

DALLAS - A pilot program is helping vulnerable residents in the city of Dallas avoid eviction. It's funded by the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas with help from community partners. The latest data shows rent prices in Dallas County have gone up by some 17% this past year. It can...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas food banks offer a helping hand during the holiday season

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – If you're in need of food assistance this holiday season, the Tarrant Area Food Bank and other local nonprofits are extending a helping hand. Several food giveaways will happen throughout Tarrant County over the next week.  Five hours before this mega mobile market began, people started lining up around the Mansfield ISD Performing Arts Center. "I had to take off today," Mereaka Auble said.She was the first in line. She didn't want to miss this opportunity. "It will give us what we need for Christmas dinner," she said. "It has definitely been a roller coaster for us losing my...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Denton-based Links Construction quietly closes, lays off staff

Links Construction closed its doors earlier this month and laid off most of the company’s staff, former employees confirmed this week. Two employees who asked to remain anonymous confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle that the company was closed Dec. 2. Employees were called into an all-staff meeting the morning of the planned company holiday party and informed that Links would close and employees would be let go the same day.
DENTON, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

LISD hosts elected officials to discuss legislative priorities

Lewisville ISD recently hosted state elected officials for a presentation of LISD’s legislative priorities at Lewisville High School. LISD Superintendent Dr. Lori Rapp opened the meeting by welcoming the attending legislators, including State Senator Drew Springer, State Representative-Elects Ben Bumgarner, Richard Hayes and Kronda Thimesch, and a representative of State Senator-Elect Tan Parker.
LEWISVILLE, TX
purewow.com

￼The Best Meals We Ate in Dallas This Year

It’s been a delicious year. From beautiful cuts of beef to desserts so delicate they’ll bring a tear to your eye; we’re sharing the top 12 bites of the last year. Some of the dishes are from new neighborhood hotspots and others seem to be standing the test of time. Let’s dig in!
DALLAS, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. MCHUGH, PHOEBE RAE; W/F; POB: WICHITA KS; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: COLLEYVILLE TX; OCCUPATION: SALES/METLIFE;...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
KXII.com

Blue Ridge ISD closes campuses until Jan. 4

BLUE RIDGE, Texas (KXII) - Blue Ridge ISD announced Wednesday that all campuses will be closed Thursday and will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 4. In a Facebook post, the school district said that there was a delay in storm damage repairs, resulting in the closure of all campuses. The Collin...
BLUE RIDGE, TX
News Radio 710 KEEL

Meet Chuck Norris In Dallas This Weekend

If you have someone that is really hard to buy for when it comes to Christmas, we have an idea. For that person who has everything, and might need an "experience" for a gift, take them to meet Chuck Norris this weekend. The Dallas Comic Show is holding their holiday show at the Music City Mall in Lewisville, Tx this weekend. The show is Saturday December 17th and Sunday December 18th, and Chuck Norris will be there both days.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Axios

Former Dallas ISD superintendent Michael Hinojosa's lowest point

Michael Hinojosa's lowest point as the Dallas ISD superintendent wasn't the COVID pandemic. It was in 2008, when he had to lay off hundreds of teachers. Driving the news: Hinojosa recently spoke to The 74 Million about the biggest challenges he faced leading the district, his beef with charter schools and what he's up to now that he isn't Dallas' top education official.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

AgriLife: 4-H is 4 everyone

It’s time to enroll your kids in the best positive youth development program in Texas! We are halfway into the new 4-H year! As part of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, the Texas 4-H Youth Development Program provides inclusive opportunities to youth ages 8-18 in grades 3-12 for personal growth, community service, and fun. Texas 4-H reaches around 500,000 youth per year.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette

ABOUT

The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.

 https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/

