Cold-Stunned Sea Turtles Come to Tampa Bay to Warm UpModern GlobeClearwater, FL
Top 5 Family-Friendly Holiday Activities in the Tampa Bay AreaUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Rob Gronkowski Gives a Tampa, FL Veteran a Modified Truck with 'Recycled Rides' Program for USAA's 100-Year AnniversaryZack LoveTampa, FL
Tampa police arrest 15-year-old after posting photos of themselves with gun in Gibbs High School bathroomEdy ZooTampa, FL
Evaluating the Proposals for the St. Pete Historic Gas Plant DistrictModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Red Sox Outfielder Masataka Yoshida Explains Why He Picked Boston
Masataka Yoshida officially is a member of the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox introduced the Japanese outfielder at an introductory press conference Thursday as they announced Yoshida’s five-year, $90 million contract. The 29-year-old is likely to play left field for Boston but it will be his bat that makes the most noise. Through seven seasons with the Orix Buffaloes in Nippon Professional Baseball, Yoshida had a career .327 batting average and a .960 OPS while hitting 133 home runs.
Red Sox Designate Player For Assignment 20 Days After Trading For Him
Kenley Jansen’s movement to the Red Sox’s 40-man roster came at the expense of a player who joined Boston’s organization less than a month ago. The Red Sox on Tuesday afternoon officially announced their two-year deal with Jansen, a three-time All-Star who led the National League in saves last season. In order to create a roster spot for the star closer, the Red Sox designated Hoy Park for assignment. Park was acquired by Boston on November 23 in a trade that saw the Red Sox send left-handed pitching prospect Inmer Lobo to the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Yankees Agree To Massive Contract With Pitcher Carlos Rodón
The New York Yankees have finally made an outside addition this offseason, and it’s a big one. New York reportedly agreed to a massive six-year, $162 million contract with former San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodón, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Jon Heyman of The New York Post was first to break the news.
New York Mets interested in 2 All-Star sluggers in MLB free agency
The New York Mets have already added an absurd amount of money in MLB free agency, however, owner Steve Cohen
Report: Phillies Showing Interest in Former Mets Pitcher
The Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly showing interest in former New York Mets pitcher Seth Lugo.
Jim Montgomery Fine With Brad Marchand’s OT Penalty
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins blew a two-goal lead in the final 12 minutes of regulation to lose to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night. It was a frustrating finish for everyone in the B’s locker room, but perhaps no one more than Brad Marchand. Marchand, who...
This Red Sox Player Helped In Recruitment Of Kenley Jansen
Before Kenley Jansen signed with the Boston Red Sox last week, the three-time All-Star closer first had to make a phone call. Jansen told reporters at his introductory press conference with the Red Sox on Tuesday that he had a conversation with Kiké Hernández prior to agreeing to a two-year deal worth a reported $32 million, per The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. Jansen and Hernández were teammates for six seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers and now are reunited in Boston.
Red Sox’s Masataka Yoshida Draws Strong Ichiro Suzuki Comparison
The Boston Red Sox are confident that they’ve landed a difference maker in newly signed outfielder Masataka Yoshida. Evident in the commentary provided by Red Sox scouts, the organization has high expectations of the 29-year-old. In fact, Yoshida drew one strongly-worded comparison to a former big league great. This player comparison, which came directly from a Red Sox scout in Japan, spoke volumes of how the organization envisions Yoshida could impact the lineup in the batter’s box.
Chaim Bloom Says Jeter Downs Decision Was ‘Tough One’ For Red Sox
Chaim Bloom has had to make a lot of tough decisions since joining the Boston Red Sox and this one was no different. The Red Sox designated shortstop Jeter Downs for assignment Thursday to make room for newly signed outfielder Masataka Yoshida on the 40-man roster. The decision to move on from the 24-year-old certainly wasn’t an easy decision as he was, of course, the second player along with Alex Verdugo who came back in the Mookie Betts trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Falcons QB Desmond Ridder on NFL Debut: 'I'm Prepared for This'
It’s officially the Desmond Ridder era in Atlanta, as the Falcons’ rookie quarterback makes his first career NFL start on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Having had over three months to familiarize himself with the NFL game, Ridder is confident he’ll make the most of his opportunity.
Irritated Tom Brady Claps Back At Report QB Alters Buccaneers’ Game Plan
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Thursday took exception when asked whether he critiques and changes the offensive game plan last-minute. The San Francisco Chronicle’s Mike Silver, after the Buccaneers loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14, published a column expressing just that. Silver wrote how Brady held meetings with skill-position players before games and made changes to Tampa Bay’s game plan without the knowledge of offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.
NFL: NFC Playoff Scenarios for Week 15
With a win tonight (8:15 p.m. ET/Prime Video) at the Seattle Seahawks (7-6), the San Francisco 49ers (9-4) can be the first team to clinch their division this season. It’s an easy win, and they’re NFC West champs. Can they do it on the road against a team...
Bruins Notes: Boston’s ‘Incredible Effort’ Withstood Islanders In Win
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins displayed perhaps their most grit in order to pull out a 4-3 shootout victory over the New York Islanders at TD Garden on Tuesday night. Both teams stuck around for a flat-out battle, which consisted of two equalizers in regulation from the Islanders’ offense along with a scoreless overtime period. David Pastrnak sent New York packing when he netted the game-decider in the shootout.
Why Mac Jones Isn’t Fretting Patriots’ Key Offensive Injuries
TUCSON, Ariz. — Mac Jones could be without several of his most capable offensive weapons when the New England Patriots visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. But the quarterback is confident in their backups to pick up the slack. Wide receiver DeVante Parker and running back Rhamondre Stevenson...
DeVante Parker Injury In Patriots Win Sparks NFL, NFLPA Review
The NFL and NFL Players Association are reviewing how DeVante Parker’s head injury was handled during Monday’s New England Patriots-Arizona Cardinals game, according to multiple reports Monday. The NFLPA “initiated an inquiry into why Monday night’s game wasn’t stopped” when Parker “showed concussion symptoms,” ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported....
NFL Insider Notes Latest On Raiders Pass-Catchers Before Patriots Game
NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport essentially confirmed what we already knew as it relates to the Raiders potentially getting two offensive contributors back for Week 15 when Las Vegas hosts the New England Patriots. The Raiders on Wednesday designated both star tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow...
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
