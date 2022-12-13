ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, MO

KCTV 5

Back-to-back trials find Lawrence man guilty of numerous charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Juries in two separate, back-to-back trials have found a Lawrence man guilty of numerous charges after he damaged property, spat at officers, and hit an officer last fall. According to the district attorney, 34-year-old John Timothy Price was charged following incidents that took place in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCPD, FBI looking for suspect in connection with double homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police and the FBI are looking for a suspect in connection with a double homicide that happened in October. According to the police, 28-year-old Glenn A. Pulluaim Jr. has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Man killed in Belton officer-involved shooting

Newly appointed Kansas City, Missouri, Police Chief Stacey Graves made history when she was sworn in Thursday. Now, we take a look at how the community feels about it. ‘It’s not a game’: Recovering addict, father describe dangers of fentanyl. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. A recovering opioid...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Man killed by police in Belton during armed disturbance

BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri state troopers are investigating after a Belton officer shot and killed a man during an armed disturbance call Thursday night. Belton Police Department officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to the armed disturbance call on Hargis Street just west of North Scott Avenue. There they found a man with a handgun and ordered him to drop it. When he refused to follow officers’ orders, one of the officers used a Taser on him, according to police.
BELTON, MO
KCTV 5

KCI officer shot Friday morning, taken to hospital

KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Community reacts to appointment of new Kansas City police chief

KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Liberty police looking for porch pirate

LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Liberty Police Department is looking for a man who stole a package off someone’s porch right after it was delivered. The police said this happened at 12:45 p.m. today (Thursday). The police didn’t specify where exactly this happened, but they did share a picture...
LIBERTY, MO
KCTV 5

Woman sentenced to 10 years for killing fiancé

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Leavenworth woman was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years for voluntary manslaughter after killing her fiancé in June 2021. According to court documents, 41-year-old Eva Olisha Banks stabbed her fiancé Jerrold Jermaine Rhodes on June 12, 2021, in Leavenworth. Police said Banks called 911 on the day of the incident and asked for assistance because her fiancé had been stabbed.
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Teen driver dies in Clay County crash

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A multi-vehicle crash in Clay County Wednesday night left a teenager dead and four others injured. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the crash that occurred around 7:17 p.m. Wednesday night on a highway near 112th Street. According to the report,...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
Hays Post

20 arrested, $8K in stolen property recovered in Kan. police operation

JOHNSON COUNTY—From Dec. 6-10, police conducted a special operation to combat retail thefts in Lenexa, according to a media release. This operation comprised personnel from our various units including the K9 Unit, Bike Unit, Directed Patrol Unit, Uniform Patrol, and Communications. These individuals worked to saturate the high-density shopping areas around W. 95th Street and Quivira.
LENEXA, KS
KCTV 5

New KCPD police chief discussion continues Thursday, investigation into whistleblower allegations underway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The wait to find out who will be Kansas City’s next police chief continues. After an approximately two-hour, closed-door meeting Tuesday, members of the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners did not select one of three finalists. Another police board meeting will be held Thursday at 9 a.m. to continue discussing who will become the city’s next police chief.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Troopers Arrest Kansas City Man on Felony Warrant in Platte County

Troopers report the arrest of a Kansas City, Missouri man early this morning in Platte County on a felony warrant. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 38-year-old Charles E. Stutts on a felony warrant from Johnson County, Kansas. Authorities booked Stutts into the Platte County Jail with...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO

