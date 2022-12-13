BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri state troopers are investigating after a Belton officer shot and killed a man during an armed disturbance call Thursday night. Belton Police Department officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to the armed disturbance call on Hargis Street just west of North Scott Avenue. There they found a man with a handgun and ordered him to drop it. When he refused to follow officers’ orders, one of the officers used a Taser on him, according to police.

