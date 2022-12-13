Read full article on original website
Related
KCTV 5
Back-to-back trials find Lawrence man guilty of numerous charges
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Juries in two separate, back-to-back trials have found a Lawrence man guilty of numerous charges after he damaged property, spat at officers, and hit an officer last fall. According to the district attorney, 34-year-old John Timothy Price was charged following incidents that took place in...
KCMO man sentenced for stealing gun, using it to kill victim he stole it from
A Kansas City, Missouri, man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday for possessing a firearm that he stole and later using it to kill his victim.
KCTV 5
KCPD, FBI looking for suspect in connection with double homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police and the FBI are looking for a suspect in connection with a double homicide that happened in October. According to the police, 28-year-old Glenn A. Pulluaim Jr. has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action.
KCTV 5
Man killed in Belton officer-involved shooting
Newly appointed Kansas City, Missouri, Police Chief Stacey Graves made history when she was sworn in Thursday. Now, we take a look at how the community feels about it. ‘It’s not a game’: Recovering addict, father describe dangers of fentanyl. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. A recovering opioid...
KCTV 5
Man killed by police in Belton during armed disturbance
BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri state troopers are investigating after a Belton officer shot and killed a man during an armed disturbance call Thursday night. Belton Police Department officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to the armed disturbance call on Hargis Street just west of North Scott Avenue. There they found a man with a handgun and ordered him to drop it. When he refused to follow officers’ orders, one of the officers used a Taser on him, according to police.
KCTV 5
KCI officer shot Friday morning, taken to hospital
Newly appointed Kansas City, Missouri, Police Chief Stacey Graves made history when she was sworn in Thursday. Now, we take a look at how the community feels about it. ‘It’s not a game’: Recovering addict, father describe dangers of fentanyl. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. A recovering opioid...
KCTV 5
Disgraced former KCK detective Roger Golubski appears in federal court
TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - On Wednesday, a former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective was back in federal court in Topeka for a hearing on eight federal charges he’s facing. Roger Golubski is one of four men charged in connection with sex trafficking at an apartment complex in KCK. Cecil...
Court docs reveal 4 teens, man planned to rob man during marijuana deal
Court documents unsealed Wednesday in Johnson County, Kansas, revealed a plot by four 17-year-olds and an 18-year-old to rob a man during a marijuana transaction last month.
KCTV 5
‘Historic day for public safety’: Women hold chief positions in KCMO police, fire departments
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves is making history alongside Kansas City Fire Chief Donna Lake, as women lead both the city’s fire and police departments. After a closed-door meeting Thursday, the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners named Graves as the KCPD’s police...
KCTV 5
Community reacts to appointment of new Kansas City police chief
‘It’s not a game’: Recovering addict, father describe dangers of fentanyl. A recovering opioid addict described to KCTV how easy it was to be hooked on fentanyl and the dangerous road it led him down. ‘Historic day for public safety’: Women hold chief positions in KCMO police, fire...
KCTV 5
Gary Lee Jackman, 1980s ‘Westport Rapist,’ up for parole Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Gary Lee Jackman, known as the “Westport Rapist,” is now up for parole. His hearing is Thursday, Dec. 15. At least one survivor of his crimes said that’s not appropriate. Jackman is serving 11 life sentences at the Jefferson City Correctional Center...
KCTV 5
Maintaining his claims of innocence, Lamar Johnson tells his story in court
Newly appointed Kansas City, Missouri, Police Chief Stacey Graves made history when she was sworn in Thursday. Now, we take a look at how the community feels about it. ‘Historic day for public safety’: Women hold chief positions in KCMO police, fire departments. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Kansas...
KCTV 5
Hit-and-run injures Excelsior Springs student getting off bus on Thursday
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run that injured an Excelsior Springs elementary student getting off a bus on Thursday. The sheriff’s office says deputies went to the 24600 block of W. 92 Highway near Cameron Road around 4:21 p.m. They...
KCTV 5
Liberty police looking for porch pirate
LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Liberty Police Department is looking for a man who stole a package off someone’s porch right after it was delivered. The police said this happened at 12:45 p.m. today (Thursday). The police didn’t specify where exactly this happened, but they did share a picture...
KCTV 5
Woman sentenced to 10 years for killing fiancé
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Leavenworth woman was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years for voluntary manslaughter after killing her fiancé in June 2021. According to court documents, 41-year-old Eva Olisha Banks stabbed her fiancé Jerrold Jermaine Rhodes on June 12, 2021, in Leavenworth. Police said Banks called 911 on the day of the incident and asked for assistance because her fiancé had been stabbed.
KCTV 5
Teen driver dies in Clay County crash
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A multi-vehicle crash in Clay County Wednesday night left a teenager dead and four others injured. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the crash that occurred around 7:17 p.m. Wednesday night on a highway near 112th Street. According to the report,...
20 arrested, $8K in stolen property recovered in Kan. police operation
JOHNSON COUNTY—From Dec. 6-10, police conducted a special operation to combat retail thefts in Lenexa, according to a media release. This operation comprised personnel from our various units including the K9 Unit, Bike Unit, Directed Patrol Unit, Uniform Patrol, and Communications. These individuals worked to saturate the high-density shopping areas around W. 95th Street and Quivira.
KCTV 5
New KCPD police chief discussion continues Thursday, investigation into whistleblower allegations underway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The wait to find out who will be Kansas City’s next police chief continues. After an approximately two-hour, closed-door meeting Tuesday, members of the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners did not select one of three finalists. Another police board meeting will be held Thursday at 9 a.m. to continue discussing who will become the city’s next police chief.
KCTV 5
Driver who hit child getting off bus in Excelsior Springs found & arrested, police say
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - Police say they have located and arrested the driver who hit a young boy getting off a school bus in Excelsior Springs on Thursday. The 7 year old was leaving the bus, on West 92 Highway near Cameron Road, when he was struck by a black Chevrolet S-10 pickup, which then fled the scene northbound on U.S. 69 Highway.
northwestmoinfo.com
Troopers Arrest Kansas City Man on Felony Warrant in Platte County
Troopers report the arrest of a Kansas City, Missouri man early this morning in Platte County on a felony warrant. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 38-year-old Charles E. Stutts on a felony warrant from Johnson County, Kansas. Authorities booked Stutts into the Platte County Jail with...
Comments / 0