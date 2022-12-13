Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Deadline for guaranteed $1200/month: San Francisco Mayor London Breed giving away millionsMark StarSan Francisco, CA
Deadline Today: Apply Now to Receive $1,200 Each MonthR.A. HeimSan Francisco, CA
Mercy is in short supply -- at least for nowClay Kallam
Regional Restaurant is Opening a New Location in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenWalnut Creek, CA
In 2008, a 16-year-old girl disappeared during a sleepover. Years later, her mother discovered a shocking journal entry.Fatim HemrajBerkeley, CA
Related
Boba Guys permanently closes original San Francisco Mission location
The chain's co-founders did not offer a reason for the permanent closure.
ravenreport.org
New Indian Restaurant in Redwood City – Aroma House!
The San Francisco Bay Area is known for its ethnic and culinary diversity. Food from all corners of the world can be found close by in many different parts of the Bay Area. And recently, in late July 2022, a new restaurant opened. It goes by the name “Aroma House”, and it specializes in Indian and Nepalese cuisine.
Another Shake Shack set to open in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Shake Shack is opening its third location in San Francisco. The popular burger chain will open at the Stonestown Galleria next week, the company announced in a press release Thursday. Shake Shack will open at the Stonestown mall on Dec. 22 at 11 a.m. That location will be open every day […]
Eater
High-Caliber Espresso Drinks and Bolivian Cuñapés Are Coming to the Dogpatch
Marcel Costas’s South San Francisco roaster Ikon Coffee is coming to San Francisco for good. The co-owner will open the second location of the coffee business in the Dogpatch at the end of December. The new shop opens on the first floor of the new Knox Landing condo complex on the corner of 22nd and Mississippi streets, about two blocks from the Caltrain station. Assistant general manager Alex Le says drink options will join the usual coffee menu, like the company’s Especiale line of espresso-roasted beans. For this well-roasted espresso shot using Especiale, customers will pay between $5 and $7. “It’ll be the best shot of espresso you’ve ever had,” Le says. “Give us a shot with just one cup of coffee, and we think we can change your perspective on coffee. That’s our open handshake to everyone.”
Gus’s Community Market to take over Canyon Market in San Francisco
"It truly feels like a win-win for everyone."
sfstandard.com
The New Bay Area Brewery You Should Try This Weekend—and 4 More Fresh Spots to Check Out
In October, Time Out named Dogpatch one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world in its annual listicle, predictably pointing to old factory buildings and shipyards that have been repurposed as trendy bruncheries and boutiques à la Williamsburg, etc. Of course, this pronouncement has merit. The sunny neighborhood has cultivated a reputation as an artist enclave—now home to the Institute of Contemporary Art San Francisco. And as of the end of November, the neighborhood has a brand-new craft brewery with all the right vibes.
Hot chocolate for cold nights: 10 places to satisfy your cocoa cravings, from boozy options to giftable ones
Visit these Peninsula restaurants, shops and chocolatiers to find cups of cocoa worthy of your wallet. When it gets truly cold outside (by California standards anyway), there’s a reason that the hot drink many people of all ages reach for remains the tried-and-true humble mug of hot cocoa. It’s the quintessence of cozy: warm, creamy and revitalizing. And while many cafes and restaurants tend to treat hot chocolate as a kids-menu afterthought, we think our readers deserve better this holiday season. So we scoured the Peninsula to find the best hot chocolate – and European drinking chocolate – offerings around. We’ve got both boozy and alcohol-free options, some for drinking out and others for making at home, and even a best-served-cold option or two. Here’s your classy cocoa guide:
Eater
The Best Things to Eat and Drink on New Year’s Eve in San Francisco
Depending on how 2022 went for you, perhaps you can’t wait to put this year in the rearview mirror or maybe you want to take a moment to celebrate your achievements. Whichever side you land on, San Francisco is more than willing to give you a chance to tie one on this New Year’s Eve. There are many excellent meals to be eaten, drinks to be had, and Champagne to be toasted at midnight.
KQED
Cellski’s Big Mafi Burgers Come With a Side of SF Rap History
¡Hella Hungry! is a column about Bay Area foodmakers, exploring the region's culinary cultures through the mouth of a first-generation local. A group of true San Franciscans is easy to spot in the Bay Area wild. Usually, they’re wearing some OG Frisco gear — like an all-gold satin 49ers jacket and Giants fitted brim — and have someone rolling a blunt in the passenger seat of a nearby Buick or Chevy, doors open and music blaring onto the street.
Luxury San Francisco condo prices nosedive as crime, drug use continue battering city: study
Condo prices in San Francisco's downtown areas have plummeted as remote work has kept people out of cities, and crime and homelessness issues have continued to persist in the city.
Bay Area restaurant faces weekend burglaries at two locations
(KRON) – A Bay Area restaurant is dealing with the impact of burglaries at two of its locations over the weekend. Curry Up Now, which serves Indian street-style food, had its San Jose and Oakland locations broken into on Sunday and Saturday. Both locations are currently open, however the business is not accepting cash until […]
Eater
Frozen Waffle-Maker Eggo Is Being Fined $85K for Releasing Toxic Gas at Its San Jose Factory
On Friday, December 9 the Santa Clara County District Attorney announced frozen waffle tycoon the Eggo Company will have to pay thousands of dollars in fines after the company released toxic and potentially deadly gas into the air around its San Jose factory. The incident occurred in January 2021. “A subcontractor on a scissor lift damaged a pipe that began leaking anhydrous ammonia, a toxic gas that can cause severe injury or death,” the district attorney’s announcement reads. Managers at the factory also waited more than an hour to report the leak — they incorrectly believed they’d already stopped it — ultimately leading to more than 3,400 pounds of anhydrous ammonia being spewed into the air around the factory.
SFist
Yes, It Takes Forever To Build Anything In San Francisco, and That Is Part of Why Luxury Housing Is All That Gets Built
Anyone with even a passing connection to the real estate world in San Francisco, or anyone who knows anyone who's tried to get a permit for an addition or to build a single-family home or duplex in SF, knows that this is a yearslong process. Does it have to be? Will it ever not be?
sfstandard.com
Be Extra: First-of-Its-Kind Luxury Cake Truck Up Pops Up in San Francisco With Decadent Crêpes
If you’re longing for some Marie Antoinette-level decadence this holiday season—or yearning to live out your Emily in Paris fantasies—you can now get a taste of that oh-so-sweet French lifestyle right here in San Francisco. Starting today, New York-based crêpe-cake maker Lady M has partnered with French...
TravelSkills 12-14-22 Huge private property on Bay Area coast to become public park
More than 6,000 acres of stunning Bay Area land, once slated for development into luxury estates, is to be protected and opened to the public. The rugged forested hilltops and remote coastal prairies of Cloverdale Ranch lie a few miles south of Pescadero in San Mateo County. Since 1997, the land has been protected by the Peninsula Open Space Trust, a nonprofit organization that aims to steward and protect open spaces on the San Francisco Peninsula and in the South Bay. Their acquisition of the land 25 years ago put an end to plans to develop the coastal land into low-density residences. Now, after gaining approval from its governing body, the land is set to be purchased for about $16 million by a public parks agency, the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District (Midpen), which plans on opening the land up to the public. The land includes a rare intact coastal prairie. Here's a map.
sfstandard.com
Buying San Francisco: Which $20M Mansion Would You Put Under the Tree?
Editor’s Note: There are few things San Franciscans love to talk about more than real estate. So in that spirit, The Standard presents Buying San Francisco, a profile of two homes going head to head in what’s quickly pivoted to a buyer’s market. How far will $20...
10 Hotels Going All-Out For The Holidays In And Around SF
If you’ve maxed out the city’s best holiday tree displays, kid-friendly Christmas events, and festive concerts, we’ve got another great roundup in store for you! Bay Area hotels certainly take no prisoners when it comes to holiday décor and events, so whether you’re looking for a place to stay or a 5-star display, read our list to see what’s going on. Arguably one of the city’s most well-known hotel displays, the Fairmont Hotel’s giant gingerbread house is a must for kids and adults alike. The fascinating creation is 22 feet tall, composed of thousands of gingerbread bricks and gallons of...
Chef-owner behind San Francisco restaurant Dear Inga dies at 41
The chef-owner died last month after complications with cancer.
What's next for the Bay Area housing market in 2023? Experts weigh in.
It's been a wild year for Bay Area real estate.
When is it going to warm up in the San Francisco Bay Area?
The short answer is, probably not until Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.
Comments / 1