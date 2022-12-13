Marcel Costas’s South San Francisco roaster Ikon Coffee is coming to San Francisco for good. The co-owner will open the second location of the coffee business in the Dogpatch at the end of December. The new shop opens on the first floor of the new Knox Landing condo complex on the corner of 22nd and Mississippi streets, about two blocks from the Caltrain station. Assistant general manager Alex Le says drink options will join the usual coffee menu, like the company’s Especiale line of espresso-roasted beans. For this well-roasted espresso shot using Especiale, customers will pay between $5 and $7. “It’ll be the best shot of espresso you’ve ever had,” Le says. “Give us a shot with just one cup of coffee, and we think we can change your perspective on coffee. That’s our open handshake to everyone.”

