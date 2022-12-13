ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoughton, MA

whdh.com

Arrest made after 68-year-old woman stabbed in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have arrested a suspect in connection with an assault that left a 68-year-old woman with a stab wound to her chest. The 34-year-old Roxbury man is facing multiple charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to police. Officials say officers responded to...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police looking to identify suspect after delivery truck driver stabbed in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are looking to identify the person who stabbed a delivery driver in Roxbury Tuesday. The Frito Lay truck driver says he was dropping off his last delivery of the day at the Alltown gas station in the area of Melnea Cass Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue on Tuesday when he was suddenly attacked by an unknown man and stabbed in his right arm, according to police.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston police announce arrest in attack on 68-year-old woman in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with a violent assault on a senior citizen in Roxbury. On Thursday, Ranlee Flores, 34, of Roxbury, was arrested in the area of 112 Southampton St. on multiple warrants on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, destruction of personal property, and lewd and lascivious speech or behavior, according to Boston police.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police looking to ID suspect in Boston stabbing

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help as they work to identify a man wanted in connection with a stabbing in Boston on Tuesday. Officers responding to a reported aggravated assault in the area of 85 Southampton St. around 1 p.m. found a man suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds, according to Boston police.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Suspect surrenders to police in connection with deadly Boston shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 26-year-old man has surrendered himself to police Thursday on an outstanding straight warrant in connection with a fatal shooting in Boston in August. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 58 West Dedham St. around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, found Dion Ruiz, 26, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police identify victim of fatal Boston shooting

Boston police have identified the 22-year-old man who was fatally shot on Kensington Street in Roxbury on Wednesday. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 20 Kensington St. around 11 p.m. found Idelfonso Velez, of Boston, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston police. He...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating after teen grazed by bullet in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a teenager was grazed by a bullet in Jamaica Plain Thursday afternoon. The Boston Police Department said the shooting happened in the area on Boylston Street. Details on the condition of the teen or what may have led up to the shooting...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating deadly shooting in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are conducting a death investigation following a shooting overnight in Roxbury. Officers responding to a reported shooting around midnight found a man suffering from fatal gunshot wounds, Boston police said. His name has not been released. Crime scene tape and evidence markers could be seen...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston police release images of suspect in violent Theater District attack

BOSTON — Boston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection with a violent assault in the city’s Theater District last month. Detectives said at 1:48 a.m. on Nov. 5, officers were called to an assault and battery in the area of 279 Tremont St. Responding officers located a man who was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries and emergency brain surgery.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

WATCH: Suspects wanted after attempted ATM theft in Concord

CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A search for multiple suspects is underway after a group attempted to steal an ATM machine in Concord, Mass., early Thursday morning. Officials said it was around 3:15 a.m. when officers were alerted to an alarm coming from a bank at 1134 Main Street. Arriving at the scene, police found the front panel torn from an ATM at a drive-through bank, though they later confirmed no money had been taken.
CONCORD, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police Department issues Missing Person Alert for 15-year-old last seen at basketball game

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old who hasn’t been seen since she played in a basketball game in Dorchester. Authorities said Jeyla Priscilla Monteiro had taken part in a game at the Community Academy of Science and Health on Charles Street when she was last sighted around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Sources: Woman found dead in Stoughton had been stabbed

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an apparent homicide after a woman was found dead in an outbuilding on Park Street in Stoughton, officials said. Officers were called to the area around 11 a.m. Tuesday after a person living at the address found a woman unresponsive in an unattached structure behind a house.
STOUGHTON, MA
whdh.com

Man facing weapons charges amid death investigation in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is facing weapons charges in the wake of a death investigation at 35 Northampton Street in Roxbury. Police say Michael Perry, 37, tried to escape police Sunday night by trying to climb out of a 12th floor window when his clothes got caught on a handle and he was left dangling outside the window.
BOSTON, MA

