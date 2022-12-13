Read full article on original website
Arrest made after 68-year-old woman stabbed in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have arrested a suspect in connection with an assault that left a 68-year-old woman with a stab wound to her chest. The 34-year-old Roxbury man is facing multiple charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to police. Officials say officers responded to...
Police looking to identify suspect after delivery truck driver stabbed in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are looking to identify the person who stabbed a delivery driver in Roxbury Tuesday. The Frito Lay truck driver says he was dropping off his last delivery of the day at the Alltown gas station in the area of Melnea Cass Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue on Tuesday when he was suddenly attacked by an unknown man and stabbed in his right arm, according to police.
Boston police announce arrest in attack on 68-year-old woman in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with a violent assault on a senior citizen in Roxbury. On Thursday, Ranlee Flores, 34, of Roxbury, was arrested in the area of 112 Southampton St. on multiple warrants on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, destruction of personal property, and lewd and lascivious speech or behavior, according to Boston police.
Police looking to ID suspect in Boston stabbing
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help as they work to identify a man wanted in connection with a stabbing in Boston on Tuesday. Officers responding to a reported aggravated assault in the area of 85 Southampton St. around 1 p.m. found a man suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds, according to Boston police.
Suspect surrenders to police in connection with deadly Boston shooting
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 26-year-old man has surrendered himself to police Thursday on an outstanding straight warrant in connection with a fatal shooting in Boston in August. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 58 West Dedham St. around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, found Dion Ruiz, 26, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Police identify victim of fatal Boston shooting
Boston police have identified the 22-year-old man who was fatally shot on Kensington Street in Roxbury on Wednesday. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 20 Kensington St. around 11 p.m. found Idelfonso Velez, of Boston, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston police. He...
Police investigating after teen grazed by bullet in Jamaica Plain
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a teenager was grazed by a bullet in Jamaica Plain Thursday afternoon. The Boston Police Department said the shooting happened in the area on Boylston Street. Details on the condition of the teen or what may have led up to the shooting...
Police investigating deadly shooting in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are conducting a death investigation following a shooting overnight in Roxbury. Officers responding to a reported shooting around midnight found a man suffering from fatal gunshot wounds, Boston police said. His name has not been released. Crime scene tape and evidence markers could be seen...
Mother of 4 found dead in Stoughton outbuilding suffered 'significant injuries,' District Attorney says
The investigation into the death of a mother of four continued Wednesday, one day after her body was found in an outbuilding behind a home in Stoughton, Massachusetts. The Norfolk District Attorney's Office said the body of Amber Buckner, 40, was found at about 11 a.m. Tuesday at 743 Park St., which is near 5th Street.
Fall River police open internal probe after officer charged at Foxwoods casino
Police confirmed the charge came after an "altercation" at the resort casino.
Claiming to be cops, suspects pistol-whip and zip-tie residents in Providence home invasion
A police official said investigators believe the incident was targeted.
Boston police release images of suspect in violent Theater District attack
BOSTON — Boston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection with a violent assault in the city’s Theater District last month. Detectives said at 1:48 a.m. on Nov. 5, officers were called to an assault and battery in the area of 279 Tremont St. Responding officers located a man who was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries and emergency brain surgery.
WATCH: Suspects wanted after attempted ATM theft in Concord
CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A search for multiple suspects is underway after a group attempted to steal an ATM machine in Concord, Mass., early Thursday morning. Officials said it was around 3:15 a.m. when officers were alerted to an alarm coming from a bank at 1134 Main Street. Arriving at the scene, police found the front panel torn from an ATM at a drive-through bank, though they later confirmed no money had been taken.
Teenager identified as victim in single-car overnight crash in Stoughton, Massachusetts
STOUGHTON, Mass. — A teenager has been identified as the victim in a single-vehicle crash overnight in Stoughton, Massachusetts, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office. Investigators said it appears the vehicle went off the road and bit the guardrail on Sumner Street near the intersection with...
Boston Police Department issues Missing Person Alert for 15-year-old last seen at basketball game
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old who hasn’t been seen since she played in a basketball game in Dorchester. Authorities said Jeyla Priscilla Monteiro had taken part in a game at the Community Academy of Science and Health on Charles Street when she was last sighted around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
Sources: Woman found dead in Stoughton had been stabbed
STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an apparent homicide after a woman was found dead in an outbuilding on Park Street in Stoughton, officials said. Officers were called to the area around 11 a.m. Tuesday after a person living at the address found a woman unresponsive in an unattached structure behind a house.
Police look to ID person of interest in Roxbury assault that left 68-year-old victim wounded
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest connected to an assault that left a 68-year-old woman with a stab wound to her chest. Officials say officers originally responded to a reported stabbing on Deckard Street in Roxbury on Thursday,...
Man facing weapons charges amid death investigation in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is facing weapons charges in the wake of a death investigation at 35 Northampton Street in Roxbury. Police say Michael Perry, 37, tried to escape police Sunday night by trying to climb out of a 12th floor window when his clothes got caught on a handle and he was left dangling outside the window.
Police searching for suspect who fatally stabbed a woman in Stoughton
STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for the suspect who fatally stabbed a woman on Park Street in Stoughton. Officers were called to the area around 11 a.m. Tuesday after a person living at the address found a woman unresponsive in an unattached structure behind a house. She has...
DA: 4 more arrests in Lowell crime sweep that netted 15 firearms, 5 kilos of cocaine
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities say four more arrests have been made in connection with the disruption of a large scale drug trafficking and firearms operation in Lowell earlier this month. As part of the ongoing investigation, four more people have arrested and charged in connection with their role in...
