Waymo seeking permit for self-driving rides in SF: report

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — Waymo has applied for the final permit it needs to offer self-driving rides in San Francisco, according to a report from Reuters . The self-driving car company which is owned by Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc. told Reuters the application was submitted Monday to the California Public Utilities Commission.

A decision on the application could take months, according to the report. Currently, Cruise is the only company permitted to charge for driverless rides in SF. The General Motors-owned company has been offering driverless rides in the City by the Bay since last summer.

Waymo software engineer Andrew Chatham told Reuters that the company has updated software the controls braking and acceleration and has exceeded goals related to driving behavior this year. Chatham told Reuters that Waymo has made its autonomous driving more “assertive.”

Waymo has been carrying fare-paying passengers in San Francisco for several months. Although the vehicles are already self-driving, they are staffed by a human back-up driver.

