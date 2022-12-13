Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Miss Wisconsin set to compete to be crowned Miss America tonight
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (CBS 58) -- A UW Madison student from Wausau is set to make history on a grand stage on Thursday, Dec. 15. 20-year-old Grace Stanke will be the first nuclear engineer to compete in the annual Miss America contest. Stanke was crowned Miss Wisconsin in June and says...
State Patrol to monitor Beltline traffic beginning Wednesday
MADISON, Wis. — There will be an extra set of eyes on the Beltline beginning Wednesday. The Wisconsin State Patrol announced that officers would be monitoring the road for traffic violations alongside other law enforcement agencies in Dane County. Officers will patrol between Middleton and I-39/90. Officials said the goal of the extra officers is not to simply stop or...
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappeared
Washington Street west of Water Street, Sauk City, WI.Photo byGoogle. A Wisconsin witness at Sauk City reported watching a cigar-shaped object hovering less than 60 feet in the air that flashed a light and disappeared at about 3 p.m. on January 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
wisportsheroics.com
A Top Transfer Portal QB Posts Himself In A Wisconsin Badgers Jersey
The Wisconsin Badgers have been busy as the transfer portal is in full blossom. Wisconsin has already flipped a number of commitments to Madison and it appears more could be on the way. Luke Fickell has absolutely hit the ground running so far. Here are a few that have already committed:
This Is The Coldest City In Illinois
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
FBI offering $10K reward for suspected serial Culver's robber in Wisconsin
The FBI Milwaukee Division is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a serial Culver's robber in Southern Wisconsin.
This Swanky Dubuque Mansion is its Own “Shangri-La”
I ventured down the Zillow path once again. Recently, I took a look at a mansion in Galena, IL on the market for $2 million. But when I saw that a nearly-$1 million home was available on one of Dubuque's most coveted streets, I knew I had to share what was beyond those walls.
Police looking for person who vandalized UW Hillel Foundation, city property
Madison police are releasing surveillance images of a person they say was caught on camera spray-painting several locations across the city.
saturdaytradition.com
Transfer QB, Power 5 starter with over 9,000 yards reportedly set to visit Wisconsin
Expecting Wisconsin to land a transfer quarterback for the 2023 season is not particularly surprising. Graham Mertz, the starter in 2022, is in the transfer portal and Luke Fickell is likely looking for a new piece to jump-start his tenure in Madison. Determining which transfer QB is likely to land...
rockrivercurrent.com
This business makes sparks fly: Meet Rockford’s new permanent jewelry vendor
ROCKFORD — Katie Thompson has faced a few misconceptions about her new permanent jewelry business, Linkt. Some confused it for an implant under the skin or a form of branding. Others thought the locally owned business was part of a multi-level marketing company. “They thought it was kind of...
Chickens: Coming soon to a Rockford home near you
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford residents are one step closer to being able to own a certain farm animal: hens. There are multiple reasons why people would want to own some chickens, with the main one being sustainability. “To allow hens in single-family homes in the City of Rockford. Do I have a motion to […]
What does Stellantis announcement mean for Belvidere?
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — What will be the impact be on Belvidere after Stellantis announced last Friday that they will be idling the city’s plant? Mayor Clinton Morris said that he is not sure how it will play out, but that there is a feeling of disappointment for all parties involved. “This plant is going […]
Popular Illinois Restaurant Opens for the First Time Since 2020
In the past few years, we've seen a lot of restaurants re-open after the pandemic, except one, and it's finally opening its doors this weekend. This weekend is our annual Chicago Bears tailgate trip for my family, so I've been booked in Chicago for months, but I tell you, I wish I had time to stay here in Rockford, too.
Belvidere Assembly closure could leave lasting economic scars
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s been four days since the more than 1,300 Stellantis employees at the Belvidere Assembly Plant where they assemble the Jeep Cherokee were notified that on Feb. 28, the facility will be idled. We’ve since heard from the mayors of Belvidere and Rockford, who both say they are disheartened by the news […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rain turns to snow in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night
MILWAUKEE - Snow and sleet is expected in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night, Dec. 14 through Thursday morning. A winter weather advisory from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday. It has been expanded and now includes Dodge, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington and Waukesha counties. Rain will continue...
Madison updates ordinance on salt use, including fines for using too much
The City of Madison is rolling out new limits on how much salt residents can use to clear ice and snow from their sidewalks -- including possible fines for using too much.
World’s Richest Woman Donates $5 Million to Northern IL Goodwill
A billionaire philanthropist just made a large donation to Goodwill Industries across the nation, with a substantial amount coming to the Rockford region. The COVID-19 pandemic has been catastrophic for so many people; businesses and families have been ravaged. The struggle to regain the life that once was, for so many, will be a hardship that may never be overcome. Our community's social services play a very important roll in our region's recovery from the pandemic.
Rockford bar receives backlash over insensitive Facebook photo
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford bar is receiving blowback after an insensitive photograph taken at the establishment was posted on Facebook. The photo, currently being shared on Facebook, shows Howie Heaton, an owner of Mulligan’s Pub in Rockford, under a chalkboard that reads, “If you have an O/P (order of protection) against your ex- […]
wpr.org
What an Amtrak station in Madison would mean for passenger rail in Wisconsin
Amtrak is considering expanding passenger rail in Wisconsin with a new station in Madison. We explore what the project could mean for transportation in the state.
Four injured in three-vehicle Boone County crash
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Four people were hospitalized after three vehicles collided in Boone County on Wednesday night. Authorities said the crash happened at Woodstock and County Line roads. Four ambulances were called to the scene, but the extent of the victims’ injuries was not reported. The area experienced heavy snowfall and rain Wednesday night, […]
