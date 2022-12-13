Read full article on original website
Suspect in Lancaster shooting convicted of criminal homicide
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man was convicted on Dec. 15 of criminal homicide and related charges after a shooting that killed one and injured another. A jury found Joshua Luciano, 22, of Lancaster, guilty of criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault, delivery of a controlled substance, and carrying a firearm without a license after approximately one hour of deliberations.
Man arrested after delivering fentanyl mix that killed woman in Palmyra
PALMYRA, Pa. — A man was charged with drug delivery resulting in death and related charges after police found a woman dead in a Palmyra hotel room. Michael Lewis was charged with drug delivery resulting in death, delivery of a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility, and involuntary manslaughter.
Dump truck driver arrested on warrant, charged for drug possession
Lewis Township, Pa. — A man driving a dump truck was arrested in Northumberland County after police pulled him over and determined he had a warrant out for his arrest, as well as methamphetamine in the vehicle. Lee Peterman, 45, of Hughesville, resisted arrest shortly after he was pulled over the morning of Dec. 6 on Hockley Hill Road, state police at Milton say. Though Peterman was initially pulled over for a traffic violation, police ran his information and determined he had an active warrant...
Lebanon County death investigation involves criminal trespass; State Police
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are conducting a death investigation in Lebanon County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers from the Jonestown barracks are conducting the investigation in Bethel Township. First responders have focused their investigation on the 400 block of Freeport Road. On Wednesday evening...
Perry Co. District Attorney charges woman with killing her husband 35 years ago
NEW BLOOMFIELD, Pa. (WHP) — The Perry County District Attorney have charged the wife of Carl Jarvis in connection with his murder in 1987. In a news conference on Tuesday, Lauren Eichelberger announced Judith Jarvis was arrested at her home in Lancaster County. Eichelberger said the case had been...
Pennsylvania woman charged with husband’s 1987 cold case murder
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania woman has been charged with her husband’s murder in 1987. Carl Jarvis’ body was discovered on Aug. 10, 1987, with a gunshot wound to the back of his head, according to the Pennsylvania State Police per WHTM. The Perry County District...
Policing searching for Lancaster County Sunoco robbery suspect
According to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 9:04 p.m., the male suspect walked into the A Plus Sunoco located at 529 W. Main St. in Ephrata Borough and asked for all the money in the register. While asking for the money, the suspect allegedly lifted his shirt,...
Gun Violence Prosecution grant awarded to Lebanon County DA's office
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — The District Attorney's (DA) office in Lebanon applied for a $207,411 grant in October 2022 that aimed to help the police department with the ever-present threat of gun-related crimes in the city. As of Dec. 14, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency approved that...
Police looking for information on local business's pickup truck theft
Watsontown, Pa. — State police at Milton say someone stole a pickup truck in Northumberland County that belongs to a business. Police say the truck was taken overnight between Dec. 11 and 12 from 777 East District Road in Delaware Township. The white truck has the decal name of the business name National Gunite on both sides. The truck's Pennsylvania license plate number is ZRX-0947. The truck also had a white 16-foot Mission trailer attached with the business name decal on both sides. The trailer's registration number is XMN-9949. Anyone with information may contact PSP Mowen at 570-524-2662.
Man charged with trafficking meth, fentanyl
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are charging a man they say distributed 50 grams of methamphetamine and fentanyl in August. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, John Bartel, 63, of Pottsville, was indicted by a federal grand jury for methamphetamine and fentanyl trafficking. Investigators say Bartel possessed narcotics with intent to distribute more […]
New Details Released After Man Found Dead On Farm In Lebanon County
A road in Lebanon County was closed and a coroner was called after a body was found, according to county dispatchers. The man's body was found in the 400 block of Freeport road and Morrissey Drive in Bethel Township on Wednesday, Dec. 14 around 8:20 a.m., dispatchers say. State police wer…
Man accused of providing PSP with false ID
TURBOT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police arrested a Milton man after he allegedly provided troopers with false identification. According to PSP, on December 9, around 1:30 a.m., state police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Broadway and Stamm Roads. PSP says the passenger in the vehicle, 30-year-old, Joshua Snyder, of […]
Harrisburg homicide suspect turned himself in: police
A Harrisburg man accused of beating a man to death in August is in police custody Tuesday, according to officials. Harrisburg police Lt. Kyle Gautsch said Charles Baumgartner, 37, turned himself in, and online court dockets show he was arraigned by late afternoon. Baumgartner is charged in the death of...
Lebanon man indicted for allegedly attempting to entice minor online
SCRANTON, Pa. (WHTM) – A 26-year-old Lebanon man was indicted by a grand jury after allegedly attempting to entice a child, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The indictment alleges that Mason Morey used the internet to entice a minor to...
Police: Man wanted for shooting into occupied residence arrested in Puerto Rico
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A man who Chambersburg police were searching for was arrested in Puerto Rico on Thursday. Police had been searching for Fernando Carmona-Santiago, 36, after he allegedly conspired with another individual to fire multiple gunshots into an occupied house. Carmona-Santiago had been wanted since the end of...
Suspect apprehended during police incident at Millersville Sheetz last week is identified
MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — Manheim Township Police have released the identity of a wanted suspect who was apprehended at a Sheetz store in Millersville last week. Quindon M. Hill, 25, of Lancaster, was wanted on felony weapons charges and a parole violation when he was arrested last week at the convenience store, located on Wabank Road between Millersville Road and Comet Drive on Tuesday, Dec. 6, according to police.
Teen On Meth Pointing BB Gun Caused Lockdowns At Multiple York County Schools: Police
Multiple schools in York County were locked down due to a teenager high on methamphetamine with a BB gun, authorities announced late on Wednesday, Dec. 14.The senior high, junior high, Pleasant View elementary school, and the Education Center were placed on lockdown on Tuesday, Dec. 13 around 12:05…
Harrisburg police receives more than $3M in grants for new tech, officer support.
Doorbell and porch cameras, license plate readers, laser scanners and gunshot-detecting technology are on the way to Harrisburg after city police received more than $3.3 in grant money, officials announced Thursday. The grants were from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, which got the money as a part of...
Police search for 3 wanted for pistol whipping clerk, robbing Cumberland Co. gas station
NORTH MIDDLETON TWP., Pa. (WHP) — Police in Cumberland County are investigating an armed robbery at a Speedway gas station in North Middleton Township. Authorities said the robbery happened on Saturday morning around 5:27. They said the three suspects were all dressed in black and had their faces covered.
Hagerstown Police Investigate Shooting & Stabbing
Both occurred on Tuesday evening. Hagerstown, Md (KM) Hagerstown Police are investigating a shooting. On Tuesday night at around 9:20 PM, officers responded to an area along South Cannon Drive for reports of a man who walked into a Sheetz store with gunshot wounds. They learned that two men fired multiple shots into a vehicle parked along the road. There were three people inside that vehicle, and only one person was struck by gunfire. He sustained non-life threatening injuries.
