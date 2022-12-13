ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, PA

FOX 43

Suspect in Lancaster shooting convicted of criminal homicide

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man was convicted on Dec. 15 of criminal homicide and related charges after a shooting that killed one and injured another. A jury found Joshua Luciano, 22, of Lancaster, guilty of criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault, delivery of a controlled substance, and carrying a firearm without a license after approximately one hour of deliberations.
LANCASTER, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Dump truck driver arrested on warrant, charged for drug possession

Lewis Township, Pa. — A man driving a dump truck was arrested in Northumberland County after police pulled him over and determined he had a warrant out for his arrest, as well as methamphetamine in the vehicle. Lee Peterman, 45, of Hughesville, resisted arrest shortly after he was pulled over the morning of Dec. 6 on Hockley Hill Road, state police at Milton say. Though Peterman was initially pulled over for a traffic violation, police ran his information and determined he had an active warrant...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lebanon County death investigation involves criminal trespass; State Police

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are conducting a death investigation in Lebanon County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers from the Jonestown barracks are conducting the investigation in Bethel Township. First responders have focused their investigation on the 400 block of Freeport Road. On Wednesday evening...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police looking for information on local business's pickup truck theft

Watsontown, Pa. — State police at Milton say someone stole a pickup truck in Northumberland County that belongs to a business. Police say the truck was taken overnight between Dec. 11 and 12 from 777 East District Road in Delaware Township. The white truck has the decal name of the business name National Gunite on both sides. The truck's Pennsylvania license plate number is ZRX-0947. The truck also had a white 16-foot Mission trailer attached with the business name decal on both sides. The trailer's registration number is XMN-9949. Anyone with information may contact PSP Mowen at 570-524-2662.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man charged with trafficking meth, fentanyl

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are charging a man they say distributed 50 grams of methamphetamine and fentanyl in August. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, John Bartel, 63, of Pottsville, was indicted by a federal grand jury for methamphetamine and fentanyl trafficking. Investigators say Bartel possessed narcotics with intent to distribute more […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of providing PSP with false ID

TURBOT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police arrested a Milton man after he allegedly provided troopers with false identification. According to PSP, on December 9, around 1:30 a.m., state police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Broadway and Stamm Roads. PSP says the passenger in the vehicle, 30-year-old, Joshua Snyder, of […]
MILTON, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg homicide suspect turned himself in: police

A Harrisburg man accused of beating a man to death in August is in police custody Tuesday, according to officials. Harrisburg police Lt. Kyle Gautsch said Charles Baumgartner, 37, turned himself in, and online court dockets show he was arraigned by late afternoon. Baumgartner is charged in the death of...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Lebanon man indicted for allegedly attempting to entice minor online

SCRANTON, Pa. (WHTM) – A 26-year-old Lebanon man was indicted by a grand jury after allegedly attempting to entice a child, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The indictment alleges that Mason Morey used the internet to entice a minor to...
LEBANON, PA
FOX 43

Suspect apprehended during police incident at Millersville Sheetz last week is identified

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — Manheim Township Police have released the identity of a wanted suspect who was apprehended at a Sheetz store in Millersville last week. Quindon M. Hill, 25, of Lancaster, was wanted on felony weapons charges and a parole violation when he was arrested last week at the convenience store, located on Wabank Road between Millersville Road and Comet Drive on Tuesday, Dec. 6, according to police.
MILLERSVILLE, PA
wfmd.com

Hagerstown Police Investigate Shooting & Stabbing

Both occurred on Tuesday evening. Hagerstown, Md (KM) Hagerstown Police are investigating a shooting. On Tuesday night at around 9:20 PM, officers responded to an area along South Cannon Drive for reports of a man who walked into a Sheetz store with gunshot wounds. They learned that two men fired multiple shots into a vehicle parked along the road. There were three people inside that vehicle, and only one person was struck by gunfire. He sustained non-life threatening injuries.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
