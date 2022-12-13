ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (12/15/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Christopher Leady – Strangulation of...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/14/22–12/15/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
1310kfka.com

Wanted fugitive charged with assaulting Greeley police detectives

A wanted fugitive has been arrested on assault charges after police said he dragged a Greeley detective and nearly ran over another. Police said Donald Turley, who was wanted on several aggravated vehicle theft counts, was spotted and tried to flee detectives in a stolen vehicle on December 2. Both detectives suffered minor injuries. Turley has been charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, vehicle theft, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest. He’s being held at the Weld County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
GREELEY, CO
1310kfka.com

Man arrested after police say he held family hostage in Fort Collins

A man was arrested after police said he held a family hostage in Fort Collins. Police were called to a home on Courtenay Circle Monday morning. There, they said Rick Murphy, got into a fight with a resident and forced his way in their home. Murphy, who police said was armed with multiple guns, knew the victims. After hours of SWAT team negotiations, Murphy allowed a child to leave the home unhurt. Police said he assaulted two adults in the home being held hostage before he exited the home; they’re expected to recover. Murphy faces charges of kidnapping, burglary, assault, felony menacing, and child abuse.
FORT COLLINS, CO
1310kfka.com

Greeley Police investigate pair of shootings

Greeley police are investigating a pair of separate shootings. The first happened on the 1400 block of 11th Avenue Thursday between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Police said an 18-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and rushed to the hospital. The victim underwent surgery, and at last check, was on critical condition. Police are asking anyone near 11th Avenue and 14th Street who have surveillance video to review it and share it with them.
GREELEY, CO
capcity.news

Cheyenne PD looking for information regarding hit and run

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is looking for information on a hit and run that occurred last week. The department has posted a video of the suspected vehicle, seen below, and is requesting that anyone who knows the driver or vehicle let the department know. The driver...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne Shop with a Cop event to take place Friday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol, Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming State Parks, Cheyenne Police Department and Pine Bluffs Police Department are teaming up again this year for the Shop with a Cop event on Friday, Dec. 16. The event will take place at Walmart, 580 Livingston...
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

Cheyenne City Councilman Working On Weed Decriminalization Proposal

Cheyenne Ward III City Councilman Richard Johnson is working on a possible ordinance to decriminalize small quantities of marijuana inside city limits. Johnson says the proposal is still theoretical at this point, and many of the specifics--such as the amount of pot that would qualify for the classification--remain to be worked out. He also stresses that decriminalization is not the same as legalization.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Fire at Cheyenne Compost Facility Forces Road Closure

Cheyenne Fire Rescue says a compost pile fire, which firefighters were called to around 10:40 p.m. last night and battled until about 2:30 a.m. this morning, has flared back up. "CFR has been dispatched back to the facility, where they are separating piles and trying to control the scene," the...
CHEYENNE, WY
1310kfka.com

Woman arrested on drug charges in Weld County

A Weld County woman, wanted on drug charges, now faces more drug charges. Kaitlyn Walker was arrested late last month in a stolen vehicle on the 3800 block of Colorado 119 in an unincorporated section of Weld County, the Greeley Tribune reported. Deputies said they found more than 185 grams of meth on her person. Deputies say Walker was already wanted in connection with multiple drug felony counts stemming from an arrest In March. She’s now behind bars at the Weld County Jail.
WELD COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Greeley man charged with drug trafficking

A Greeley man has been charged in a drug trafficking case. Olegario Aparicio-Hernandez is accused of bringing large quantities of meth from California to Greeley. He was arrested following a traffic stop in November on the 900 block of 24th Avenue in Greeley. The Weld County Drug Task Force later searched his home, and deputies say they found 12 lbs. of methamphetamine worth $50,000 on the street.
GREELEY, CO
capcity.news

Cheyenne City Council denies retail liquor license transfer

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Cheyenne City Council denied the transfer of a retail liquor license from Poor Richard’s Restaurant to Andiamo 307. The council’s 5–4 vote to decline the transfer means that the demolished restaurant keeps the license until it expires in March 2023. After that, the city can reissue it to another business.
CHEYENNE, WY

