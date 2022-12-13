Read full article on original website
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (12/15/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Christopher Leady – Strangulation of...
Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/14/22–12/15/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Wanted fugitive charged with assaulting Greeley police detectives
A wanted fugitive has been arrested on assault charges after police said he dragged a Greeley detective and nearly ran over another. Police said Donald Turley, who was wanted on several aggravated vehicle theft counts, was spotted and tried to flee detectives in a stolen vehicle on December 2. Both detectives suffered minor injuries. Turley has been charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, vehicle theft, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest. He’s being held at the Weld County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Suspect died by suicide after I-76 chase, police say
A shooting suspect who died Wednesday after leading police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 76 suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to new information released Thursday.
Greeley detective nearly run over during arrest of motor vehicle theft suspect
A Greeley detective was nearly run over during the arrest of an aggravated motor vehicle theft suspect, the Greeley Police Department said Tuesday.
Man arrested after police say he held family hostage in Fort Collins
A man was arrested after police said he held a family hostage in Fort Collins. Police were called to a home on Courtenay Circle Monday morning. There, they said Rick Murphy, got into a fight with a resident and forced his way in their home. Murphy, who police said was armed with multiple guns, knew the victims. After hours of SWAT team negotiations, Murphy allowed a child to leave the home unhurt. Police said he assaulted two adults in the home being held hostage before he exited the home; they’re expected to recover. Murphy faces charges of kidnapping, burglary, assault, felony menacing, and child abuse.
Greeley Police investigate pair of shootings
Greeley police are investigating a pair of separate shootings. The first happened on the 1400 block of 11th Avenue Thursday between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Police said an 18-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and rushed to the hospital. The victim underwent surgery, and at last check, was on critical condition. Police are asking anyone near 11th Avenue and 14th Street who have surveillance video to review it and share it with them.
Cheyenne Police Looking to ID Driver in Connection With Hit-&-Run
The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the driver of the vehicle pictured above. According to a department Facebook post, the driver may have information regarding a hit-and-run incident that occurred around 5:25 p.m. last Tuesday, Dec. 6, in the 1700 block of Central Avenue.
Cheyenne PD looking for information regarding hit and run
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is looking for information on a hit and run that occurred last week. The department has posted a video of the suspected vehicle, seen below, and is requesting that anyone who knows the driver or vehicle let the department know. The driver...
Cheyenne Shop with a Cop event to take place Friday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol, Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming State Parks, Cheyenne Police Department and Pine Bluffs Police Department are teaming up again this year for the Shop with a Cop event on Friday, Dec. 16. The event will take place at Walmart, 580 Livingston...
Cheyenne City Councilman Working On Weed Decriminalization Proposal
Cheyenne Ward III City Councilman Richard Johnson is working on a possible ordinance to decriminalize small quantities of marijuana inside city limits. Johnson says the proposal is still theoretical at this point, and many of the specifics--such as the amount of pot that would qualify for the classification--remain to be worked out. He also stresses that decriminalization is not the same as legalization.
18-year-old in critical condition following Greeley shooting, no arrests made
A man is in critical condition after police found him suffering from gunshot wounds and now police are asking for the public's help.
Fire at Cheyenne Compost Facility Forces Road Closure
Cheyenne Fire Rescue says a compost pile fire, which firefighters were called to around 10:40 p.m. last night and battled until about 2:30 a.m. this morning, has flared back up. "CFR has been dispatched back to the facility, where they are separating piles and trying to control the scene," the...
Woman arrested on drug charges in Weld County
A Weld County woman, wanted on drug charges, now faces more drug charges. Kaitlyn Walker was arrested late last month in a stolen vehicle on the 3800 block of Colorado 119 in an unincorporated section of Weld County, the Greeley Tribune reported. Deputies said they found more than 185 grams of meth on her person. Deputies say Walker was already wanted in connection with multiple drug felony counts stemming from an arrest In March. She’s now behind bars at the Weld County Jail.
1 arrested, Northern Colo. Drug Task Force seizes suspected fentanyl, meth
The Nothern Colorado Drug Task Force seized suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine in Wellington. One person was arrested in the drug seizure. Amber Lyn Kendrick was arrested in Wellington on Friday. The 34-year-old remains in custody at the Larimer County Jail. Officials said that additional arrests are expected in the case.
Health professionals to assist Cheyenne police officers, firefighters in mental health–related calls
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Local behavioral health professionals will be able to assist Cheyenne police officers and firefighters in their handling of mental health–related emergency calls following an action by the City Council on Monday. The council, as part of its agenda, approved a memorandum which would allow a...
Greeley man charged with drug trafficking
A Greeley man has been charged in a drug trafficking case. Olegario Aparicio-Hernandez is accused of bringing large quantities of meth from California to Greeley. He was arrested following a traffic stop in November on the 900 block of 24th Avenue in Greeley. The Weld County Drug Task Force later searched his home, and deputies say they found 12 lbs. of methamphetamine worth $50,000 on the street.
Woman’s family sues after she dies in Weld County jail
FOX31 reached out to Turn Key Health, based in Oklahoma City, but we have not heard back at the time of this publication.
Cheyenne City Council denies retail liquor license transfer
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Cheyenne City Council denied the transfer of a retail liquor license from Poor Richard’s Restaurant to Andiamo 307. The council’s 5–4 vote to decline the transfer means that the demolished restaurant keeps the license until it expires in March 2023. After that, the city can reissue it to another business.
