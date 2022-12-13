Read full article on original website
Update: Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently Closing on January 14, 2023Joel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Major discount store chain closing another Minnesota locationKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train arrives in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCSaint Paul, MN
Longstanding Marshalls Location to Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Marshalls Permanently Closes - Longstanding Minnesota Location ShuttersTy D.Minneapolis, MN
Vikings Sign One of Fastest Players in NFL History
Vikings Sign One of Fastest Players in NFL History. They talked with the man way back in April, decided not to draft him, and then acquired his services on December 14th. That’s Kalon Barnes, the newest member of the Minnesota Vikings, a cornerback signed off the practice squad from the Miami Dolphins.
Why Has the Vikings Pass Defense Faltered Lately?
Everyone saw the graphic that FOX shared on its broadcast of the Minnesota Vikings-Detroit Lions game. The Vikings had given up over 400 yards of offense for the fifth game in a row, a franchise worst. Jared Goff put together one of his best performances of the season. He completed 29/37 passes for three touchdowns and zero picks.
The Vikings Make Multiple Roster Moves, Including Signing LB to 53-Man Roster
On Wednesday morning, the Minnesota Vikings announced that they were signing rookie cornerback Kalon Barnes off the Miami Dolphins practice squad to their 53-man roster. Well, as it turns out, the Vikings weren’t done there. As Wednesday played out, we saw the Vikings make multiple roster moves, including signing LB William Kwenkeu to the 53-man roster.
KARE
Three Quick Fixes That Can Save The Minnesota Vikings Defense | Superior Sports Talk
The Minnesota Vikings now officially rank dead last in the NFL in total defense. Reggie & Luke offer three quick fixes for Ed Donatell’s unit.
Packers Drop ex-Vikings WR
The Green Bay Packers are amid their worst season through 13 games (5-8) in 14 years — or 2008, the year Aaron Rodgers took over as a full-time starter. Packers fans still have faint hopes that the team could “go on a run” and reach the postseason, although the plan requires intricate mathematical hoops. But Green Bay isn’t finished tweaking its 2022 roster, as the Packers front office released former Vikings WR Dede Westbrook on Tuesday.
Cardinals Steal Veteran Vikings QB
The Arizona Cardinals are as close to mathematical elimination from the postseason as a team can possibly be, but with Kyler Murray out for the remainder of the season, a contingency plan was evidently necessary. And that plan came from the Minnesota Vikings practice squad, as Cardinals general manager Steve...
Vikings Sign a New Sheldon
He isn’t quite Sheldon Richardson from iterations of Vikings past, but his name is Sheldon, and he plays defensive tackle. That’s right. The Vikings welcomed a different Sheldon to the roster on Wednesday — Sheldon Day, a defender who last played for the Cleveland Browns in 2021.
Explained: Why the Vikings Defense Is Problematic
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 177 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the 2022 Vikings defensive shortcomings. Particularly, Ed Donatell, defensive stats, and the outlook forward are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive...
A Look at the Vikings Defensive Woes
This is Episode 177 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the 2022 Vikings defensive shortcomings. Particularly, Ed Donatell, defensive stats, and the outlook forward are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. A Look at the...
If he Wants to Coach, Mike Zimmer Could get an Opportunity Beside an Old Friend
Truth be told, there are very few people out there who know where/if Mike Zimmer will coach in 2023. It’s possible he isn’t particularly interested in working. A few weeks ago, we learned the very unfortunate news that Adam Zimmer – his son and former Vikings defensive coordinator – passed away. If Zimmer decides he needs time away, then that’s totally understandable.
Vikings Super Bowl Odds Totally Plunge
If the Minnesota Vikings win Super Bowl LVII, they’ll be one of the strangest teams in NFL history to hoist the Lombardi trophy. Watchers of Vikings football since Week 11, the game where the Dallas Cowboys gutted Minnesota at home by 37 points, might find any Super Bowl discussion irrelevant regarding the team. Kevin O’Connell’s squad has recently stopped forcing turnovers on defense, a calling card from Weeks 1 through 10. And accordingly, the Vikings have suffered embarrassing losses to the Cowboys and Lions.
NFC North Playoff Tilt Lurks into View
Count me among those who’d be a bit nervous about seeing Dan Campbell’s Lions in the Wild Card Round. After last Sunday’s loss, though, that possibility is alive and well. Indeed, an NFC North playoff tilt has shown up in the rear-view mirror, causing at least a little consternation as the season hastens toward its conclusion.
Vikings Have Weird Anniversary on Thursday
The Minnesota Vikings haven’t thoroughly defeated a team in three years as of this Thursday afternoon. The last time the franchise won a game by 17 or more points occurred on December 15th, 2019, when men like Stefon Diggs, Linval Joseph, and Xavier Rhodes were still on the team.
Our Official Staff Prediction for Colts at Vikings
Our Official Staff Prediction for Colts at Vikings. The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the Indianapolis Colts is ready. The Vikings can hit an 11-3 record this weekend for the first time since 2017. In the last three seasons that the club started 11-3, it reached the NFC Championship (2000, 2009, 2017). Minnesota is 7-18-1 (.288) all-time versus Indianapolis.
Next Man Up Is Preferred for Vikings
So far in 2022, it’s become apparent that the Minnesota Vikings offensive line has made significant strides compared to last season. There’s talent across the front blocking for quarterback Kirk Cousins, and it’s made a sizeable difference in offensive game-planning. Now dealing with an injury to the left tackle spot, the next man up is actually a return to health.
Ed Donatell’s Quotes Don’t Express a Desire for Change, but the Vikings Actions Do
Following the Minnesota Vikings demoralizing 34-23 defeat at the hands of the Detroit Lions, one thing seemed clear among fans: changes needed to be made on the defensive side of the ball. Well, Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell spoke this week on his thoughts on the defense, and it became obvious that he doesn’t seem to want to see change to that side of the ball.
Why the Vikings Absolutely Have to Beat the Colts
The Minnesota Vikings (10-3) are four-point favorites to defeat the Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) on Saturday, a smallish point spread considering Minnesota is about six games better than Indianapolis. Still, oddsmakers don’t have much faith in the Vikings, chiefly because of the team’s -1 point differential through 13 games. Vikings opponents have collectively outscored them by one point — if that can be believed.
PhillyBite
How Important Was The Trade For T. J. Hockenson For The Minnesota Vikings?
- Even though not many people think of them as legit Super Bowl contenders, the Minnesota Vikings have had a near-perfect season. They rule the NFC North, and the division is almost on the bag after 13 weeks, topping the Green Bay Packers for the first time in years. The...
Vikings Fans Become Rowdy Seahawks Fans on Thursday Night
Vikings Fans Become Rowdy Seahawks Fans on Thursday Night. The footsteps you, the Minnesota Vikings fan, hear are those belonging to the San Francisco 49ers and their suddenly-hot modus operandi following the Christian McCaffrey trade. That’s right. San Francisco has won six consecutive games after a greasy 3-4 start to...
PurplePTSD: 5 Questionable Vikings, Get to Know IND, Thielen’s 2022 Campaign
PurplePTSD: 5 Questionable Vikings, Get to Know IND, Thielen’s 2022 Campaign. The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. PurplePTSD: 5 Questionable Vikings, Get to Know IND, Thielen’s 2022 Campaign. Here...
