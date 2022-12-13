ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

VikingsTerritory

Vikings Sign One of Fastest Players in NFL History

Vikings Sign One of Fastest Players in NFL History. They talked with the man way back in April, decided not to draft him, and then acquired his services on December 14th. That’s Kalon Barnes, the newest member of the Minnesota Vikings, a cornerback signed off the practice squad from the Miami Dolphins.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Why Has the Vikings Pass Defense Faltered Lately?

Everyone saw the graphic that FOX shared on its broadcast of the Minnesota Vikings-Detroit Lions game. The Vikings had given up over 400 yards of offense for the fifth game in a row, a franchise worst. Jared Goff put together one of his best performances of the season. He completed 29/37 passes for three touchdowns and zero picks.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Packers Drop ex-Vikings WR

The Green Bay Packers are amid their worst season through 13 games (5-8) in 14 years — or 2008, the year Aaron Rodgers took over as a full-time starter. Packers fans still have faint hopes that the team could “go on a run” and reach the postseason, although the plan requires intricate mathematical hoops. But Green Bay isn’t finished tweaking its 2022 roster, as the Packers front office released former Vikings WR Dede Westbrook on Tuesday.
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

Cardinals Steal Veteran Vikings QB

The Arizona Cardinals are as close to mathematical elimination from the postseason as a team can possibly be, but with Kyler Murray out for the remainder of the season, a contingency plan was evidently necessary. And that plan came from the Minnesota Vikings practice squad, as Cardinals general manager Steve...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Sign a New Sheldon

He isn’t quite Sheldon Richardson from iterations of Vikings past, but his name is Sheldon, and he plays defensive tackle. That’s right. The Vikings welcomed a different Sheldon to the roster on Wednesday — Sheldon Day, a defender who last played for the Cleveland Browns in 2021.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Explained: Why the Vikings Defense Is Problematic

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 177 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the 2022 Vikings defensive shortcomings. Particularly, Ed Donatell, defensive stats, and the outlook forward are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

A Look at the Vikings Defensive Woes

This is Episode 177 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the 2022 Vikings defensive shortcomings. Particularly, Ed Donatell, defensive stats, and the outlook forward are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. A Look at the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

If he Wants to Coach, Mike Zimmer Could get an Opportunity Beside an Old Friend

Truth be told, there are very few people out there who know where/if Mike Zimmer will coach in 2023. It’s possible he isn’t particularly interested in working. A few weeks ago, we learned the very unfortunate news that Adam Zimmer – his son and former Vikings defensive coordinator – passed away. If Zimmer decides he needs time away, then that’s totally understandable.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Super Bowl Odds Totally Plunge

If the Minnesota Vikings win Super Bowl LVII, they’ll be one of the strangest teams in NFL history to hoist the Lombardi trophy. Watchers of Vikings football since Week 11, the game where the Dallas Cowboys gutted Minnesota at home by 37 points, might find any Super Bowl discussion irrelevant regarding the team. Kevin O’Connell’s squad has recently stopped forcing turnovers on defense, a calling card from Weeks 1 through 10. And accordingly, the Vikings have suffered embarrassing losses to the Cowboys and Lions.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

NFC North Playoff Tilt Lurks into View

Count me among those who’d be a bit nervous about seeing Dan Campbell’s Lions in the Wild Card Round. After last Sunday’s loss, though, that possibility is alive and well. Indeed, an NFC North playoff tilt has shown up in the rear-view mirror, causing at least a little consternation as the season hastens toward its conclusion.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Have Weird Anniversary on Thursday

The Minnesota Vikings haven’t thoroughly defeated a team in three years as of this Thursday afternoon. The last time the franchise won a game by 17 or more points occurred on December 15th, 2019, when men like Stefon Diggs, Linval Joseph, and Xavier Rhodes were still on the team.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Our Official Staff Prediction for Colts at Vikings

Our Official Staff Prediction for Colts at Vikings. The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the Indianapolis Colts is ready. The Vikings can hit an 11-3 record this weekend for the first time since 2017. In the last three seasons that the club started 11-3, it reached the NFC Championship (2000, 2009, 2017). Minnesota is 7-18-1 (.288) all-time versus Indianapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Next Man Up Is Preferred for Vikings

So far in 2022, it’s become apparent that the Minnesota Vikings offensive line has made significant strides compared to last season. There’s talent across the front blocking for quarterback Kirk Cousins, and it’s made a sizeable difference in offensive game-planning. Now dealing with an injury to the left tackle spot, the next man up is actually a return to health.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Ed Donatell’s Quotes Don’t Express a Desire for Change, but the Vikings Actions Do

Following the Minnesota Vikings demoralizing 34-23 defeat at the hands of the Detroit Lions, one thing seemed clear among fans: changes needed to be made on the defensive side of the ball. Well, Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell spoke this week on his thoughts on the defense, and it became obvious that he doesn’t seem to want to see change to that side of the ball.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Why the Vikings Absolutely Have to Beat the Colts

The Minnesota Vikings (10-3) are four-point favorites to defeat the Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) on Saturday, a smallish point spread considering Minnesota is about six games better than Indianapolis. Still, oddsmakers don’t have much faith in the Vikings, chiefly because of the team’s -1 point differential through 13 games. Vikings opponents have collectively outscored them by one point — if that can be believed.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Fans Become Rowdy Seahawks Fans on Thursday Night

Vikings Fans Become Rowdy Seahawks Fans on Thursday Night. The footsteps you, the Minnesota Vikings fan, hear are those belonging to the San Francisco 49ers and their suddenly-hot modus operandi following the Christian McCaffrey trade. That’s right. San Francisco has won six consecutive games after a greasy 3-4 start to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

