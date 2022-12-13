Following the Minnesota Vikings demoralizing 34-23 defeat at the hands of the Detroit Lions, one thing seemed clear among fans: changes needed to be made on the defensive side of the ball. Well, Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell spoke this week on his thoughts on the defense, and it became obvious that he doesn’t seem to want to see change to that side of the ball.

