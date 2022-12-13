ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, LA

wdhn.com

Jackson State homicide suspect claims doughnuts started fight

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A New Orleans man accused of killing a fellow Jackson State University (JSU) student claims he did it out of self-defense. Flynn Brown, 22, of New Jersey, was found dead inside a vehicle on JSU’s campus on Friday, December 2. He had been fatally shot in the head. Randall Smith, 20, of New Orleans, was taken into custody.
JACKSON, MS
houmatimes.com

Thibodaux Police Are Actively Investigating A Shooting That Left One Subject Shot

Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue reported detectives are investigating a shooting that took place at a business in the 1600 block of Canal Boulevard shortly before 5:30 p.m. this afternoon. Thus far, it has been confirmed that one subject whose identity is being withheld at this time was shot during the incident. This incident remains under investigation and more information will be released as the investigation continues. The victim was transported to an out of area hospital via Air-Med, where his condition remains unknown.
wbrz.com

Suspect shot himself after Gonzales police officer found car flipped on highway

GONZALES - A man shot himself in the head in front of a police officer after he apparently flipped his car on an Ascension Parish highway Wednesday night. The incident happened around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday near LA 30 and I-10 after the Gonzales Police Department says it received multiple 911 calls about a reckless driver in a white Corvette. The suspect was later identified as Joseph White Jr..
GONZALES, LA
WWL

Man dies after shooting on I-10 in New Orleans; Vehicle sought

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a shooting on Interstate 10 that left one man dead on Wednesday. According to the police department, the victim was driving on I-10 near St. Bernard Avenue when he realized he had been shot. The driver drove to the 1700 block of St. Bernard Ave. and was later pronounced dead from his injuries.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner IDs man shot dead in Bywater

The New Orleans coroner has identified a man shot dead in Bywater early Monday morning. Robert Myers, 63, died in the 900 block of Louisa Street after a shooting. New Orleans police responded at around 12:37 a.m. and found Myers dead at the scene. Anyone with information related to the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Homeowner shoots man breaking into home, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man accused of breaking into a house in New Orleans is recovering in the hospital after the homeowner opened fire. The New Orleans Police Department says the shooting happened around 8:18 p.m. on Tues., Dec. 13 in the 2900 block of Mandeville Street, near the St. Roch area.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to Ten Years in Prison for Two Violations of the Federal Gun Control Act

Louisiana Man Sentenced to Ten Years in Prison for Two Violations of the Federal Gun Control Act. New Orleans, Louisiana – Renaldo Ruffin has been sentenced to ten years in federal prison for two violations of the Federal Gun Control Act. Ruffin had previously admitted to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Judge Guidry imposed the maximum sentence of ten years in prison for each offense and ordered that Ruffin serve three years of supervised release following his jail term. Ruffin was also ordered to pay $200 in special assessment fees.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

LSP responding to deadly crash

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are reportedly responding to a deadly crash in Livingston Parish. According to Louisiana State Police, the crash occurred near Sims Road and Highway 16. No other details have been released. This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
wgno.com

Authorities searching for suspect who allegedly burglarized a hotel room

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The NOPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with a burglary in the 600 block of Loyola Avenue. According to detectives, on December 13th, a victim reported that her hotel room key was taken from her purse while on Bourbon Street. When she returned to her hotel room, the victim along with security found the suspects, pictured above, allegedly ransacking her room.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

Officials respond to deadly hotel shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to reports of a deadly shooting at a Baton Rouge hotel on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The shooting reportedly happened on Boardwalk Drive, which is near South Sherwood Forest Boulevard and I-12. Emergency officials said the victim was dead when they arrived.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Postal Worker in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Stealing Mail and Now Faces Prison Time and a Fine

Former Postal Worker in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Stealing Mail and Now Faces Prison Time and a Fine. New Orleans, Louisiana – Keishan Wilson, age 38, has pleaded guilty to stealing items from the mail she was entrusted to deliver as a postal worker in New Orleans. The sentencing date is set for 2 March 2023. The maximum penalties for the offense are five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 or the greater of twice the gross gain to the criminal or twice the gross loss to the victim, up to three years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment charge.
LOUISIANA STATE

