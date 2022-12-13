Read full article on original website
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
At just 23 years old, Kylian Mbappé is already considered one of the best soccer players in the world. The professional athlete, who is best known for his impressive speed and exceptional dribbling skills, already boasts one World Cup, having steered the French national team to victory in 2018 as a teenager.
Find out who Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema is dating and where you may have seen the American model before.
Smartphones have changed the way many fans watch top-level soccer matches. Go to any Premier League, Champions League or World Cup game and you will find yourself surrounded by people trying to record various moments of action through their iPhone or Android (other mobile phones are ...
While Cristiano Ronaldo has likely played his final World Cup game for the Portugal squad, that doesn’t necessarily mean his international playing career is over. According to the Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha, Ronaldo is intending to return to the national team for the 2024 EUROs in hopes of leading Portugal to its second consecutive victory at the tournament, Despite his lack of involvement during the later stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Ronaldo is said to be keen on returning to the squad in 2024.
Even referees can be eliminated from the World Cup. Following his controversial performance officiating Argentina’s quarterfinal win over the Netherlands on Friday, Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz was reportedly removed from the 2022 World Cup and will not work any of the tournament’s remaining four games. The Spanish referee, who works in Spain’s La Liga, has already left Qatar, according to Spanish outlet COPE. The VAR (video assistant replay) referees were not punished, however, and will be given the options to work in the remaining matches. Previous 1 of 3 Next Both teams were enraged with Lahoz throughout the match, which saw Argentina blow a...
Yerba mate herbal drink could be the secret behind Argentina and Lionel Messi's success at the World Cup as they seem drink it by the gallon.
Luis Suarez has lauded his friend and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi after booking his place in Sunday’s World Cup final.The PSG forward inspired a dominant Albiceleste to a 3-0 victory over Croatia, scoring a penalty and then setting up Julian Alvarez’s second goal at the Lusail Stadium.And former Barcelona teammate Suarez has pleaded with Messi to carry on showing his class on the field ahead of Sunday’s final against France or Morocco.“Never get tired of showing that you are the best in the world,” Suarez said. “The whole world stops to applaud this guy and what he's given to...
Luis Suarez has heaped praise on his former teammate Lionel Messi after a stunning performance against Croatia in the World Cup semi final, calling him 'incredible.'. Messi gave Argentina the lead with a first half penalty on Tuesday night, but truly stole the show with a spectacular run that saw him burst into the box past a dumbfounded Josko Gvardiol and set up Julian Alvarez for his side's third.
ROME, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi told players of his Monza soccer team he would bring them a bus full of prostitutes if they managed to beat a top Serie A rival, a video published on social media showed on Wednesday.
Lionel Messi gave fans quite the scare on Tuesday when he was seemingly bothered by his left hamstring, poking and touching it early in the first quarter of Argentina’s World Cup semifinal against Croatia. While Messi eventually made everyone forget about the issue with a goal in the 34th minute and an assist to Julian […] The post Lionel Messi’s real condition after hamstring injury scare in World Cup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The 37-year-old forward is currently without a club, having had his contract terminated by Manchester United in November.
The World Cup Final is set and boy, do we have a treat. Argentina and France will lock horns on Sunday for the ultimate prize, which means PSG teammates and Golden Boot frontrunners Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will go toe to toe. The fact that two of the best players in the world who […] The post Lionel Messi vs. Kylian Mbappe showdown in Argentina-France World Cup Final has Twitter going bonkers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KYLIAN MBAPPE wore best pal Achraf Hakimi's match-worn Morocco shirt for France's celebrations after reaching the World Cup final. Goals by Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani saw off the dark horses and set up a date with Argentina in Sunday's finale. One of the key battles was down Morocco's...
Modric was on the verge of tears when he was subbed off in the 81st minute of Croatia's 3-0 loss to Argentina on Tuesday.
Thumama stadium in Doha, where beer-less fans will watch World Cup matches. For many sports fans, attending a game and drinking beer go hand in hand. Well aware of this, AB InBev’s Budweiser spends about $75 million every four years to be the official beer sponsor of the World Cup.
Former USMNT star Herculez Gomez slammed Gregg Berhalter for his treatment of Gio Reyna. After Reyna had reportedly acted out in training before the team’s tournament-opening draw with Wales, which he did not play in, he apologized to the team and agreed with Berhalter that the situation had been resolved and would be kept in house. While speaking at the HOW Institute for Society’s Summit on Moral Leadership following the USMNT’s World Cup exit, however, Berhalter referenced the situation without identifying Reyna by name. Amid wide-scale confusion surrounding Reyna’s lack of playing time at the tournament, it was easy to...
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
It has been widely reported that Ronaldo would prefer to join a club competing in the UEFA Champions League. But a move back to 14-time European champions Real is not on the cards.
