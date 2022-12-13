ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much will each country earn?

Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
Cristiano Ronaldo makes stunning decision on Portugal future after World Cup exit

While Cristiano Ronaldo has likely played his final World Cup game for the Portugal squad, that doesn’t necessarily mean his international playing career is over. According to the Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha, Ronaldo is intending to return to the national team for the 2024 EUROs in hopes of leading Portugal to its second consecutive victory at the tournament, Despite his lack of involvement during the later stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Ronaldo is said to be keen on returning to the squad in 2024.
New York Post

Ref removed from World Cup after controversial Argentina-Netherlands clash

Even referees can be eliminated from the World Cup. Following his controversial performance officiating Argentina’s quarterfinal win over the Netherlands on Friday, Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz was reportedly removed from the 2022 World Cup and will not work any of the tournament’s remaining four games. The Spanish referee, who works in Spain’s La Liga, has already left Qatar, according to Spanish outlet COPE. The VAR (video assistant replay) referees were not punished, however, and will be given the options to work in the remaining matches. Previous 1 of 3 Next Both teams were enraged with Lahoz throughout the match, which saw Argentina blow a...
The Independent

‘Incredible’: Luis Suarez sends Lionel Messi message after guiding Argentina to World Cup final

Luis Suarez has lauded his friend and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi after booking his place in Sunday’s World Cup final.The PSG forward inspired a dominant Albiceleste to a 3-0 victory over Croatia, scoring a penalty and then setting up Julian Alvarez’s second goal at the Lusail Stadium.And former Barcelona teammate Suarez has pleaded with Messi to carry on showing his class on the field ahead of Sunday’s final against France or Morocco.“Never get tired of showing that you are the best in the world,” Suarez said. “The whole world stops to applaud this guy and what he's given to...
Daily Mail

Luis Suarez lauds his former teammate Lionel Messi for 'never getting tired of showing you are the best in the world' after his sensational performance in Argentina's 3-0 win over Croatia in the World Cup semi final

Luis Suarez has heaped praise on his former teammate Lionel Messi after a stunning performance against Croatia in the World Cup semi final, calling him 'incredible.'. Messi gave Argentina the lead with a first half penalty on Tuesday night, but truly stole the show with a spectacular run that saw him burst into the box past a dumbfounded Josko Gvardiol and set up Julian Alvarez for his side's third.
Lionel Messi’s real condition after hamstring injury scare in World Cup

Lionel Messi gave fans quite the scare on Tuesday when he was seemingly bothered by his left hamstring, poking and touching it early in the first quarter of Argentina’s World Cup semifinal against Croatia. While Messi eventually made everyone forget about the issue with a goal in the 34th minute and an assist to Julian […] The post Lionel Messi’s real condition after hamstring injury scare in World Cup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lionel Messi vs. Kylian Mbappe showdown in Argentina-France World Cup Final has Twitter going bonkers

The World Cup Final is set and boy, do we have a treat. Argentina and France will lock horns on Sunday for the ultimate prize, which means PSG teammates and Golden Boot frontrunners Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will go toe to toe. The fact that two of the best players in the world who […] The post Lionel Messi vs. Kylian Mbappe showdown in Argentina-France World Cup Final has Twitter going bonkers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New York Post

Ex-USMNT star slams Gregg Berhalter for ‘betraying’ Gio Reyna at World Cup

Former USMNT star Herculez Gomez slammed Gregg Berhalter for his treatment of Gio Reyna. After Reyna had reportedly acted out in training before the team’s tournament-opening draw with Wales, which he did not play in, he apologized to the team and agreed with Berhalter that the situation had been resolved and would be kept in house. While speaking at the HOW Institute for Society’s Summit on Moral Leadership following the USMNT’s World Cup exit, however, Berhalter referenced the situation without identifying Reyna by name. Amid wide-scale confusion surrounding Reyna’s lack of playing time at the tournament, it was easy to...
NBC Sports

2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?

On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
