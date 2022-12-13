ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, FL

Deputies investigating phoned-in bomb threat at Conway Elementary School

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
 2 days ago
Video: Deputies investigating phoned-in bomb threat at Conway Elementary School Deputies responded to Conway Elementary School on Tuesday after a school employee said they received a bomb threat by phone.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Deputies responded to Conway Elementary School on Tuesday afternoon after a school employee said they received a bomb threat by phone.

The school was evacuated, and deputies said the K-9 unit responded and cleared the school with no bomb being found.

While the school was being cleared around 2:15 p.m., deputies about around 100 concerned parents arrived to pick up their children at nearby New Hope Church. Deputies said a small number of those parents tried to breach a fence into the church and some fights broke out among the parents.

Shortly after, the children were reunited with their parents and the crowd dispersed. Deputies said there were no injuries or arrests.

The initial bomb threat remains under investigation.

Officials said all students and staff were safe.

