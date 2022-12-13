Read full article on original website
Packers Cut Ties with Former Vikings WR
Though the Green Bay Packers are in the middle of their worst season in years, sitting a 5-8, they are not done fiddling with their roster just yet. Earlier this week, the Packers cut ties with former Vikings WR Dede Westbrook. Westbrook signed with Green Bay back in November, joining...
Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys gets 2-word update from Jerry Jones
Following last week’s meeting, it appeared that Jerry Jones could look to other options besides veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Now, given a recent update, it appears that Beckham could still very well be an option for this team. On Wednesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about Odell Beckham. He gave a simple […] The post Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys gets 2-word update from Jerry Jones appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Von Miller drops truth bomb on Bills talent that’ll leave Aaron Donald furious
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller has long since established himself as one of the NFL’s brightest stars. During his career, he has played on some of the best teams in the league. On Thursday, while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Von Miller spoke on this current Bills team....
NFL Analysis Network
Bengals Get Rough Injury Update On Key Offensive Star
The Cincinnati Bengals were able to run their winning streak up to five games in Week 14, defeating the Cleveland Browns and exacting some revenge from their loss on Halloween. But, it wasn’t all positive as the Bengals came out of the game with some serious injury concerns. On...
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin drops QB update after Mitchell Trubisky’s brutal outing vs. Ravens
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin commented on the quarterback depth chart following Mitchell Trubisky’s difficult outing against the Baltimore Ravens, per Brooke Pryor. “Mitch Trubisky still listed as the primary backup on the Steelers’ latest depth chart, and Mason Rudolph is No. 3. Tomlin said today they’re more like 2 and 2a,” Pryor wrote […] The post Steelers’ Mike Tomlin drops QB update after Mitchell Trubisky’s brutal outing vs. Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Monday night vs. Packers slated to be Rams' coldest game in 30 years
The Los Angeles Rams better dress warm for their trip to Green Bay this week because it’s going to be cold. Like, cold cold. The high of the day on Monday is 14 degrees with 10 mph winds making it feel even colder. The low? Just 3 degrees. At...
Houston Texans: 4 bold predictions for Week 15 vs. Chiefs
The Houston Texans very nearly upended the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14, but they still fell short and absorbed their eleventh loss of the season. The Texans will face an even tougher foe in Week 15 as they play the Kansas City Chiefs at home. The Texans have been out of the playoff picture for […] The post Houston Texans: 4 bold predictions for Week 15 vs. Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers clinch NFC West by dispatching Seahawks
Rookie Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes to tight end George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers clinched the NFC West title with a 21-13 victory against the host Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night. The 49ers (10-4) won their seventh consecutive game to take a three-game lead over the Seahawks (7-7) with three games to play in the regular season. San Francisco swept the season series to clinch the tiebreaker should the teams finish tied. ...
Seahawks HC Pete Carroll’s heartbroken reaction to Tyler Lockett injury
The Seattle Seahawks had injury added to insult during their Thursday Night Football loss to the division-rival San Francisco 49ers, as star wide receiver Tyler Lockett sustained a finger injury late in the fourth quarter of the defeat. After the game, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told the media that...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears linked to three-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle in free agency
The Chicago Bears could land a three-time Pro Bowl OT. The Chicago Bears need help on the offensive line next season. The Bears’ pass blocking has been pitiful this season. The offensive line has given up 42 sacks through 13 games. While injuries didn’t help them during the season, they came into the year ranked poorly. One analyst suggests the Bears add an offensive tackle who has been to the Pro Bowl three times.
thecomeback.com
Jim Irsay reveals Colts plan for Jeff Saturday
When the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich earlier in the season, they made the stunning move to replace him with former Indianapolis Colts star Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim head coach even though he had no previous college or NFL coaching experience. And even though he is just an interim coach, there’s a chance he is hired as the team’s full-time head coach during the offseason.
New York Giants: 3 bold predictions for Week 15 vs. Commanders
The New York Giants have a crucial game coming up, as they will meet the Washington Commanders in Week 15. It was only over a week ago that the Giants and the Commanders squared off in what turned out to be a thrilling NFC East matchup. In the end, the Giants mustered up a combined […] The post New York Giants: 3 bold predictions for Week 15 vs. Commanders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dan Campbell shocked by fake punt, pass to tackle against Vikings
Campbell had no shame admitting the truth on Tuesday.
Tom Brady will be counting lucky stars amid latest injury report
While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may be leading the NFC South, it hasn’t been an ideal season with just a 6-7 record. However, as the Bucs enter Week 15, Tom Brady and company seem to be close to getting some serious reinforcements in the form of Tristan Wirfs. Tampa Bay released their Thursday injury report […] The post Tom Brady will be counting lucky stars amid latest injury report appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Murky Brock Purdy injury update for 49ers-Seahawks on TNF
San Francisco 49ers’ QB Brock Purdy received an injury update on Tuesday ahead of the team’s Thursday Night Football clash with the Seattle Seahawks, per Eric Branch. “49ers QB Brock Purdy (oblique, rib) will be limited in practice today. Kyle Shanahan said it’s not clear whether he will play Thursday vs. Seahawks,” Branch wrote on Twitter. […] The post Murky Brock Purdy injury update for 49ers-Seahawks on TNF appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Myles Garrett drops bold Defensive Player of the Year take sure to raise eyebrows
While the Browns season has been murky, defensive end Myles Garrett has been one of the best defenders in the NFL. As Cleveland finishes their last four games of the year, Garrett appears to have his eyes set on winning Defensive Player of the Year. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com...
Marquise Brown injury update will have DeAndre Hopkins fantasy owners elated
Heading into their Week 15 matchup against the Denver Broncos, the Arizona Cardinals may be without a key contributor on offense. Wide receiver Marquise Brown was a non-participant According to Bob McManamam of The Arizona Republic, Marquise Brown is currently dealing with an illness. This landed him on the injury report and ultimately kept him […] The post Marquise Brown injury update will have DeAndre Hopkins fantasy owners elated appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Needs to be better’: Pete Carroll sounds off on DK Metcalf’s on-field behavior in loss to 49ers
The NFL playoff picture is beginning to take shape. The San Francisco 49ers clinched their playoff berth after defeating the Seattle Seahawks, 21-13, on Thursday night. That loss may be damaging to the Seahawks’ playoff chances, as they stand on the outside looking in at the moment, and Pete Carroll knows it. He knows that […] The post ‘Needs to be better’: Pete Carroll sounds off on DK Metcalf’s on-field behavior in loss to 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Titans WR Treylon Burks gets a crucial injury update ahead of Week 15 vs. Chargers
The Tennessee Titans could once again be without Treylon Burks for a key game in the second half of the season. The Titans released their injury report for Thursday, and Burks did not take part in the team’s practice session on the day due to a concussion. He also missed practice on Wednesday, and as […] The post Titans WR Treylon Burks gets a crucial injury update ahead of Week 15 vs. Chargers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Fields receives crucial injury update ahead of Bears’ clash with Eagles
Justin Fields’ practice week started bleak as he missed Wednesday’s practice with an illness. However, a new update has Fields looking ready to roll against the Eagles in Week 15. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Fields returned to practice and was a full participant on Thursday. That puts him in line to be under […] The post Justin Fields receives crucial injury update ahead of Bears’ clash with Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
