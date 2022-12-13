ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

purplePTSD.com

Packers Cut Ties with Former Vikings WR

Though the Green Bay Packers are in the middle of their worst season in years, sitting a 5-8, they are not done fiddling with their roster just yet. Earlier this week, the Packers cut ties with former Vikings WR Dede Westbrook. Westbrook signed with Green Bay back in November, joining...
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys gets 2-word update from Jerry Jones

Following last week’s meeting, it appeared that Jerry Jones could look to other options besides veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Now, given a recent update, it appears that Beckham could still very well be an option for this team. On Wednesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about Odell Beckham. He gave a simple […] The post Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys gets 2-word update from Jerry Jones appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Analysis Network

Bengals Get Rough Injury Update On Key Offensive Star

The Cincinnati Bengals were able to run their winning streak up to five games in Week 14, defeating the Cleveland Browns and exacting some revenge from their loss on Halloween. But, it wasn’t all positive as the Bengals came out of the game with some serious injury concerns. On...
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Steelers’ Mike Tomlin drops QB update after Mitchell Trubisky’s brutal outing vs. Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin commented on the quarterback depth chart following Mitchell Trubisky’s difficult outing against the Baltimore Ravens, per Brooke Pryor. “Mitch Trubisky still listed as the primary backup on the Steelers’ latest depth chart, and Mason Rudolph is No. 3. Tomlin said today they’re more like 2 and 2a,” Pryor wrote […] The post Steelers’ Mike Tomlin drops QB update after Mitchell Trubisky’s brutal outing vs. Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Houston Texans: 4 bold predictions for Week 15 vs. Chiefs

The Houston Texans very nearly upended the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14, but they still fell short and absorbed their eleventh loss of the season. The Texans will face an even tougher foe in Week 15 as they play the Kansas City Chiefs at home. The Texans have been out of the playoff picture for […] The post Houston Texans: 4 bold predictions for Week 15 vs. Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
The Greeneville Sun

49ers clinch NFC West by dispatching Seahawks

Rookie Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes to tight end George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers clinched the NFC West title with a 21-13 victory against the host Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night. The 49ers (10-4) won their seventh consecutive game to take a three-game lead over the Seahawks (7-7) with three games to play in the regular season. San Francisco swept the season series to clinch the tiebreaker should the teams finish tied. ...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears linked to three-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle in free agency

The Chicago Bears could land a three-time Pro Bowl OT. The Chicago Bears need help on the offensive line next season. The Bears’ pass blocking has been pitiful this season. The offensive line has given up 42 sacks through 13 games. While injuries didn’t help them during the season, they came into the year ranked poorly. One analyst suggests the Bears add an offensive tackle who has been to the Pro Bowl three times.
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

Jim Irsay reveals Colts plan for Jeff Saturday

When the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich earlier in the season, they made the stunning move to replace him with former Indianapolis Colts star Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim head coach even though he had no previous college or NFL coaching experience. And even though he is just an interim coach, there’s a chance he is hired as the team’s full-time head coach during the offseason.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

New York Giants: 3 bold predictions for Week 15 vs. Commanders

The New York Giants have a crucial game coming up, as they will meet the Washington Commanders in Week 15. It was only over a week ago that the Giants and the Commanders squared off in what turned out to be a thrilling NFC East matchup. In the end, the Giants mustered up a combined […] The post New York Giants: 3 bold predictions for Week 15 vs. Commanders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady will be counting lucky stars amid latest injury report

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may be leading the NFC South, it hasn’t been an ideal season with just a 6-7 record. However, as the Bucs enter Week 15, Tom Brady and company seem to be close to getting some serious reinforcements in the form of Tristan Wirfs. Tampa Bay released their Thursday injury report […] The post Tom Brady will be counting lucky stars amid latest injury report appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Murky Brock Purdy injury update for 49ers-Seahawks on TNF

San Francisco 49ers’ QB Brock Purdy received an injury update on Tuesday ahead of the team’s Thursday Night Football clash with the Seattle Seahawks, per Eric Branch. “49ers QB Brock Purdy (oblique, rib) will be limited in practice today. Kyle Shanahan said it’s not clear whether he will play Thursday vs. Seahawks,” Branch wrote on Twitter. […] The post Murky Brock Purdy injury update for 49ers-Seahawks on TNF appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Marquise Brown injury update will have DeAndre Hopkins fantasy owners elated

Heading into their Week 15 matchup against the Denver Broncos, the Arizona Cardinals may be without a key contributor on offense. Wide receiver Marquise Brown was a non-participant According to Bob McManamam of The Arizona Republic, Marquise Brown is currently dealing with an illness. This landed him on the injury report and ultimately kept him […] The post Marquise Brown injury update will have DeAndre Hopkins fantasy owners elated appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

‘Needs to be better’: Pete Carroll sounds off on DK Metcalf’s on-field behavior in loss to 49ers

The NFL playoff picture is beginning to take shape. The San Francisco 49ers clinched their playoff berth after defeating the Seattle Seahawks, 21-13, on Thursday night. That loss may be damaging to the Seahawks’ playoff chances, as they stand on the outside looking in at the moment, and Pete Carroll knows it. He knows that […] The post ‘Needs to be better’: Pete Carroll sounds off on DK Metcalf’s on-field behavior in loss to 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Titans WR Treylon Burks gets a crucial injury update ahead of Week 15 vs. Chargers

The Tennessee Titans could once again be without Treylon Burks for a key game in the second half of the season. The Titans released their injury report for Thursday, and Burks did not take part in the team’s practice session on the day due to a concussion. He also missed practice on Wednesday, and as […] The post Titans WR Treylon Burks gets a crucial injury update ahead of Week 15 vs. Chargers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NASHVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

Justin Fields receives crucial injury update ahead of Bears’ clash with Eagles

Justin Fields’ practice week started bleak as he missed Wednesday’s practice with an illness. However, a new update has Fields looking ready to roll against the Eagles in Week 15. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Fields returned to practice and was a full participant on Thursday. That puts him in line to be under […] The post Justin Fields receives crucial injury update ahead of Bears’ clash with Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
