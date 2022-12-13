ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Weapons charges follow 'concerning' Facebook live: Why Broome County schools locked down

By Jeff Murray, Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin
 2 days ago
A display of unspecified threats streamed live on Facebook Monday, which prompted lockdown procedures at several local school districts and healthcare facilities, has resulted in weapons possession charges against two people.

Binghamton, Chenango Forks, Chenango Valley, Johnson City, Maine-Endwell, Susquehanna Valley, Union-Endicott, Vestal and Whitney Point schools districts were locked down Monday after live video surfaced on Facebook showing a man wearing what appeared to be ballistic body armor and displaying a handgun while operating a vehicle.

Due to the content of the video, the Broome County Sheriff's Office said, investigators contacted family members of the person who posted the video. Deputies said the lockdowns were initiated after investigators determined family members of one of the suspects were associated with those locations.

Lourdes Hospital and its component offices, part of Ascension, were secured from about noon to 1:45 p.m. ”as a precautionary measure,” according to a network representative. UHS hospitals Wilson Medical Center and Binghamton General reportedly also secured their offices, but representatives could not be reached to clarify the procedures.

"This all took place over a couple hours. We were fielding calls from a lot of businesses," said sheriff's office Capt. Kathleen Newcomb. "People were taking heed. Things were happening at a very quick pace."

How 'concerning' Facebook live video was tracked down

The sheriff's office said Nicholas Skiba, 42, of Johnson City, was livestreaming on his Facebook page Monday, and investigators identified 28-year-old Keith Hall, of Chenango Forks, as a passenger in the vehicle. The sheriff's office didn't disclose any statements Skiba allegedly made.

"We were not aware of any (specific) threats, but his behavior was concerning," Newcomb said. "Based on his behavior, family members felt threatened. They felt very uncomfortable."

Sheriff’s Office detectives obtained search warrants for Skiba’s cellphone and Facebook location data and records, and were able to trace his location to state Route 12 in the Town of Chenango. Skiba's unoccupied vehicle was found parked in front of a residence there.

Law enforcement officers made phone contact with Skiba, who was in the residence along with Hall, the sheriff's office said. Both men exited the residence and were taken into custody.

All lockdown protocols and procedures were lifted at that time, according to the sheriff's office.

Driver, passenger face weapons charges

Investigators determined Skiba cannot legally possess a firearm in New York state. They applied for and received extreme risk protection orders on both men under New York's red flag law, which prevents individuals who show signs of being a threat to themselves or others from purchasing or possessing any kind of firearm.

Officers said they searched the Route 12 residence and found numerous firearms, including the one observed on the livestream video.

Additionally, investigators recovered two black powder pistols, five handguns, three shotguns, four rifles and several large capacity magazines. Three of the firearms were defaced in attempts to obscure the serial numbers, the sheriff's office said.

Skiba and Hall were both charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies. They were arraigned in Centralized Arraignment Part Court and committed to the Broome County Jail.

