Adam Sandler to Miles Sanders after channeling his inner Bobby Boucher: 'Love you buddy'

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders channeled his inner Bobby Boucher for a massive block while mic'd up during Sunday's game.

The man who famously played Bobby Boucher in The Waterboy, Adam Sandler, caught win of the video on Twitter and gave Sanders a shoutout on Twitter.

Pretty neat.

Sanders rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns in the win over the Giants, going over 1,000 yards rushing on the season.

