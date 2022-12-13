An Update To A Story That Shocked East Texas In The Summer Of 2021. 46-year-old Tylsha Brown was in Tyler visiting with family and friends from Katy, TX to celebrate her birthday at New Orleans Flavors Daiquiris at 3709 Troup Hwy. when a gunfight broke out on the night of June 25, 2021. Unfortunately, Brown would lose her life as an innocent bystander. One of the men believed to have been shooting that night has now received his punishment.

