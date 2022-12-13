Nearly 400K Californians eligible for medical insurance through free service

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Hundreds of thousands of Californians are now eligible for medical insurance through a free service under the Affordable Care Act .

Covered California connects Californians with brand-name health insurance, allowing them to purchase private health insurance coverage at federally subsidized rates.

Covered CA addresses "the family glitch," where an employee has affordable coverage, "but the family, the spouses, the dependents, have access to coverage that is not affordable," Jessica Altman, executive director of Covered California, told KCBS Radio.

According to Altman, those additional family members now qualify to buy insurance through Covered California. "If you have access to unaffordable coverage, you can come to Covered California and get the financial assistance that we make available, which is often significant," she said.

Navigating the system to choose the best plan can be challenging, but people are available to help. "You have a tool available on our website that helps you do this math and really understand the difference in the cost to your family as the different choices that you have before you," Altman explained.

Californians are encouraged to check out CoveredCA.com or call the agency at 1 (800) 300-1506.

For anyone who wants to sign up for medical insurance through Covered California, the open enrollment period will be available until January 31.

