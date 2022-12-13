ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nearly 400K Californians eligible for medical insurance through free service

By Cathy Whitman
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Hundreds of thousands of Californians are now eligible for medical insurance through a free service under the Affordable Care Act .

Covered California connects Californians with brand-name health insurance, allowing them to purchase private health insurance coverage at federally subsidized rates.

Covered CA addresses "the family glitch," where an employee has affordable coverage, "but the family, the spouses, the dependents, have access to coverage that is not affordable," Jessica Altman, executive director of Covered California, told KCBS Radio.

According to Altman, those additional family members now qualify to buy insurance through Covered California. "If you have access to unaffordable coverage, you can come to Covered California and get the financial assistance that we make available, which is often significant," she said.

Navigating the system to choose the best plan can be challenging, but people are available to help. "You have a tool available on our website that helps you do this math and really understand the difference in the cost to your family as the different choices that you have before you," Altman explained.

Californians are encouraged to check out CoveredCA.com or call the agency at 1 (800) 300-1506.

For anyone who wants to sign up for medical insurance through Covered California, the open enrollment period will be available until January 31.

Comments / 18

Green Achers
2d ago

Nothing in this world is free. Someone always pays the bill. I'm pointing at you, working class. Your taxes are being given away by the people you keep voting into power.

Reply(3)
26
Dutchman
2d ago

Nothing is free, California taxpayers are now paying to cover millions of illegals under Medical, while they themselves are paying 6 to $700.00 a month for a policy.

Reply
9
Miguel J Burnstein
2d ago

We the California citizens have a 25 billion dollar deficit 💸 governor French Laundry 2 months ago had a 190 billion dollar surplus so now he is playing the shell game with tax money 💰 so he can raise taxes again 😎🇺🇸

Reply
4
 

