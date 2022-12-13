Yes, the Pegasus World Cup is technically a horse race, but like everything in Miami (or very close to it), the city always makes a party of it. On Tuesday, 1/ST, the company behind the race, announced David Grutman's Groot Hospitality was tapped to take over the entertainment and hospitality during Pegasus, which returns on January 28, 2023, at Gulfstream Park. Groot's most recognizable brand, LIV, will take over the park's Carousel Club, with Grutman's portfolio of restaurants — Komodo, Papi Steak, Key Club, and Gekkō — serving up bites to guests.

