Man Missing After Girlfriend Found Dead In His Hotel RoomStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
She Abused Her Children, Admitted She Killed Her Missing Daughter, And Was Never ChargedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Four In FloridaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiramar, FL
5 Best Pizza Places In MiamiWrld_FaymuzMiami, FL
Miami Citizen Wins $1,000,000 Lottery By a Scratch GameBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
Miami New Times
Mexico City's Zeru Opens in Miami with Mediterranean-Basque Cuisine
Zeru has chosen Miami as its first international outpost. The Mexico City-based restaurant is bringing its signature Mediterranean-Basque cuisine to Brickell. "The food is simple but so unbelievably delicious," Philippe Moullet, former global managing director for Zuma who is in charge of the Zeru Miami project, tells New Times. "The guests look at something and go, 'How did that taste so good? How did they do that?'"
Miami New Times
Little Haiti Rave Venue Unites Disparate Underground Music Scenes
Outside the glare of Miami's mainstream nightlife, there's a space where punk, techno, and goth lovers gather to indulge in the underground scene. Domicile, a spacious but unostentatious rave venue, is situated on NW Second Avenue smack-dab in the middle of Little Haiti, offering a space to anyone and everyone who's looking for an experience outside the Magic City nightclub norm.
Miami New Times
Miami Food Events This Weekend: Spanish Marie and the Chamber of Sours, Toy Drive for Cocktails, and Breakfast with Santa
Food and drink events across Miami this weekend include the Naughty or Nice comedy show at Timeout Market, an ugly Christmas sweater party and toy drive, a Harry Potter-themed brewery party (complete with Butter Beer), complimentary carrot cake from Carrot Express, and a Christmas celebration breakfast and brunch. Know of...
Miami New Times
Free Speech Auditing Community Shaken by Death of Miami Activist Jay Lopez
Jay Michael Lopez had been gaining a devoted following as a Miami-based free-speech activist and YouTube personality over the past year. He recorded dozens of tense interactions with cops, government clerks, and “Karens,” in which he'd challenge their understanding of his right to film in public. The 39-year-old...
‘It’s right out of Miami Vice’: A prisoner’s yacht is demolished off Pompano Beach
This year’s late-season hurricanes washed ashore many relics and curiosities across Florida, some of which are still being dealt with more than a month later. In recent weeks, a wooden ship dating to the 1800s was unearthed off Daytona Beach Shores. A large yellow and red buoy surfaced near Fort Pierce. A trunk from the 1930s was found off St. Augustine. And most recently, beachgoers gawked at ...
Restaurant news: Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse fires up Fort Lauderdale; Holy Cow brings hot Cheeto ice cream to Margate
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, Fort Lauderdale This snazzy steak-and-seafood chain run by Bloomin’ Brands (Outback Steakhouse, ...
dsnews.com
Study: Miami Is America’s Most Competitive Rental Market
According to a new study from RentCafe, an estimated 44 million American households living in rental homes, as renting remains at its highest level in half a century. For some renters, finding a new residence was difficult in 2022 — especially in the South Florida area. In the last...
themreport.com
WSVN-TV
People begin to line up overnight for Jabas Holiday Food Baskets 2022 event in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Long lines of cars wrapping around the block only hours before a local organization is set to help feed a need. Those families are “hungry for help” and lining up for an annual holiday food giveaway. People began to line up in their cars Tuesday...
Miami New Times
Pastry Chef Max Santiago Opens Max'd Out Donuts in North Miami Beach
Whether it's classic cakes, creative cookies, or petit gateaux, Miami native Max Santiago has baked them all. Westchester-born and raised, the longtime South Florida pastry chef and baker has nearly three decades of experience crafting the sweeter things in life. In 2015, Santiago helped to cofound Miami’s first artisanal doughnut shop, the Salty Donut (now known as the Salty). When he left to begin consulting in 2017, the goal was to help others open their own pastry and doughnut shops.
thewestsidegazette.com
2022 Football State Championships in Fort Lauderdale: Know Before You Go
To be held at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Dec. 15-17 2022 Florida High School Football State Championships – DRV PNK Stadium (Fort Lauderdale) Class 3M State Championship, 7 p.m. o Homestead vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale) Friday, December 16. Class 3S State Championship, 1 p.m. o...
Miami New Times
OneRepublic and Kygo Will Perform at the 2023 Pegasus World Cup
Yes, the Pegasus World Cup is technically a horse race, but like everything in Miami (or very close to it), the city always makes a party of it. On Tuesday, 1/ST, the company behind the race, announced David Grutman's Groot Hospitality was tapped to take over the entertainment and hospitality during Pegasus, which returns on January 28, 2023, at Gulfstream Park. Groot's most recognizable brand, LIV, will take over the park's Carousel Club, with Grutman's portfolio of restaurants — Komodo, Papi Steak, Key Club, and Gekkō — serving up bites to guests.
News Channel Nebraska
10 Top Luxury Restaurants in Miami
Originally Posted On: https://villapads.com/details/luxury-miami-restaurants. If you’re planning a trip to Florida, check out this list of top luxury restaurants in Miami. The most famous party city in the world has some of the best places to eat anywhere in the country. Read on to learn more about our 5 star restaurant choices.
miamionthecheap.com
Restaurants open on Christmas Day in Miami
Whether you’ve been naughty or nice, diners can cross a stress-free holiday meal off their wish list. A number of restaurant chains will be open Christmas Day. So, once the presents are opened, it’s OK to leave the mess for later. Following are some helpful ideas of places to eat.
Miami New Times
The Best Christmas Treats in Miami
The holidays in Miami hit a little differently. In the Magic City, you'll find sand instead of snow and Santa is likely to wear sunglasses and lead flamingoes on his sleigh. But what we lack in seasonal variation, we make up for in holiday treats. From boozy coquito bites to gingerbread ice cream, the city's purveyors of sweets are bringing holiday cheer one bite at a time.
tripsavvy.com
You Can Now Fly Nonstop From Miami to Paris for Less Than $220 Each Way
Fancy a weekend trip to France that doesn’t break the bank? French Bee, a low-cost carrier operating direct flights out of Paris Orly, is now offering nonstop service between Miami and Paris. But that’s not even the most exciting part—current fares start at $217 each way. Yes, you read...
fox13news.com
XXXTentacion murder: Rappers Drake, deceased member of Migos listed as possible witness in upcoming trial
FLORIDA - Multiple rappers, including Drake and all three members of the group Migos, have been added to the list of possible witnesses in the upcoming trial against one of the four men charged in the shooting death of South Florida rapper and social media sensation XXXTentacion. The defense for...
South Florida attorney is 100 and still practicing law
MIAMI -- At the dawn of the Roaring Twenties, Babe Ruth was a player with the New York Yankees, radio was just becoming a fixture in American homes, travel by airplanes was become more than a curiosity, prohibition was in full swing and scandal scarred Warren Harding was president.In 1922, Jay Simons was born, and would later embark on a legal career that would span decades and continue into 2022.Even though he's a centenarian, Simons said he has no plans to hang up his legal filings."I like what I do," he said. "I love what I do."At 100 years old...
Miami New Times
Miami-Dade Leaders Are on Their Knees Begging Elon Musk to Move Twitter to Miami
Ever since Twitter boss Elon Musk publicly aired his frustration with the company's current home of San Francisco, Miami-Dade leaders have begun to collectively roll out the red carpet for the tech giant. Last week, a few hours after Musk fumed on Twitter about an investigation by San Francisco’s building...
WSVN-TV
Miami Police officers take children on holiday shopping spree at NW Miami-Dade Walmart
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - ‘Tis the season for some South Florida children who enjoyed a chance to go shopping with a police officer. Officers with the City of Miami Police Department spread holiday cheer by taking the children on a shopping spree as part of the Shop with a Cop event at a Walmart in Northwest Miami-Dade, Thursday morning.
