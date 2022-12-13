ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

Explosion, fire destroys Susquehanna Township home

By Andre Thomas Jr., George Stockburger
 2 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An explosion rocked a neighborhood and destroyed a home in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County, on Tuesday morning.

Reports of the explosion came into the abc27 newsroom around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday as multiple area fire departments responded to Northway Road.

An official told abc27 around noon that the house is completely demolished down to the basement. The structure was still smoldering around noon, and the official said fire service was going to remain on scene for a while.

Officials on scene say firefighters were called to the home after digging contractors encountered a gas leak around 9 a.m.

Progress Fire Company 32 arrived at the area and confirmed high levels of natural gas.

Although no one was home in the building that exploded, two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Neighbors say they’ve been moved away from the area to a local church.

The blast blew the windows out of multiple nearby homes.

Fire crews worked alongside UGI workers to control the fire that started due to the explosion.

The American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania says local officials have requested Red Cross assistance and they are mobilizing a team to provide support where needed.

Anyone in need of Red Cross assistance should call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) and select option #4 for Disaster Relief.  Impacted residents with questions can also call the Dauphin County Emergency Operations Center at 717-558-6800.

A Dauphin County Public Safety team has also been dispatched to the area.

Police say it will take about 4-6 hours for homes on the north side of the street to get gas again.

Fire crews and other agencies stayed on scene for several hours to ensure the area was safe for evacuated residents to return home.

This is a developing story and abc27 will have the latest information as it becomes available

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

