New York State

New York receives additional $63M to help cover home heating costs

By Ben Mitchell
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — New York has received an additional $63 million in federal funding, which will be used to boost home energy assistance payments. Eligible homeowners and renters can now receive up to $1,126 from the Home Energy Assistance Program.

“Through this federal funding, we can help more families cover their energy bills and still have the money to pay for other household needs, like food and medicine,” said Governor Hochul. “As New Yorkers face higher energy costs, this is a critical resource for families to ensure their homes are safe and warm this winter.”

This year, New York has received more than $412 million in federal funding for HEAP, an increase from $387 million last year. Eligible households can receive one Regular HEAP benefit per season with a maximum of $1,126, depending on their income, household size, how they heat their home, and if the household includes a vulnerable family member. Previously, the maximum benefit had been $976.

Households that heat with oil, kerosene, or propane will now receive a base payment of $1,050, up from $675 last year. Those that heat with wood, wood pellets, coal, or corn, will receive $685, up from $525 last year. Households that heat with electricity or natural gas will receive $500, up from $350 last year.

HEAP applications are accepted at local departments of social services in person or by phone. Funding is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

