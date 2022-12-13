ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorious

GM Reportedly Working On A Camaro Sub-Brand

By Steven Symes
Motorious
Motorious
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35h8c8_0jhAMvBe00

Would you be interested in a Camaro crossover? How about a Camaro sedan?

According to a recent report from Car and Driver, GM is planning to make a Camaro sub-brand, similar to the rumored plans Ford has for the Mustang and Bronco lines. Supposedly, GM wants to do the same thing with the Corvette and Escalade. This could mean crossover versions of the Camaro and Corvette, maybe some sedans, a compact Escalade, human sacrifice, dogs and cats living together… mass hysteria!

Learn about a sophisticated diesel theft ring that was recently busted here.

It seems odd GM would be working on a Camaro sub-brand considering how little support the muscle car has received in the past few years. In fact, production for it was paused repeatedly last year, signaling GM considers it a dog. The Escalade and Corvette, on the other hand, have huge loyal followings, so creating a lineup of models under those names seems like a natural fit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S3oiL_0jhAMvBe00

Note we’re not saying spinning any of these off into sub-brands is a good thing for the hobby. We think this is possibly just a somewhat lazy cash grab by GM, similar to how it applied the storied Blazer name to a product that’s nothing like the original truck. We expect a Corvette sedan or crossover, not to mention those same form factors for the Camaro name, will be met with about the same enthusiasm as the Mustang Mach-E. Sure, the non-car weirdos love having a “sporty” crossover or sedan, but to enthusiasts they just sully the name and legacy.

As for the Escalade, the only direction to go is smaller and unibody. But is it really an Escalade without body-on-frame construction and monstrous dimensions? GM should’ve learned a lesson by the watering down of the Hummer name, but alas history repeats itself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40HYP8_0jhAMvBe00

Even more horrific, there’s talk of an Escalade luxury minivan. Such an abomination ought not to exist, but keep in mind many things that should not be have been made by car companies over the years. Dark times appear to be ahead.

We’ve heard rumors about GM spinning off several nameplates into their own sub-brands for a while now, but we hear a lot of rumors we don’t cover because this industry can be quite the rumor mill. However, this rumor seems to be gaining credibility, as are the ones about future plans for the Mustang and Bronco nameplates. Like we’ve covered before, Ford is apparently working on a Mustang sedan and we already have an all-electric crossover wearing the pony badge. Perhaps it’s time to loosen regulations and let the established automakers deal with some actual competition for a change?

Source: Car and Driver

Photos via GM

Comments / 0

Related
Carscoops

GM Has Been Quietly Repairing Teslas With Great Success, But How Does It Work?

General Motors president Mark Reuss recently revealed that the car manufacturer has repaired more than 11,000 Teslas over the past year but just how and why is it doing this?. Neither Reuss nor anyone else from GM has revealed details about its Tesla repair program but the company’s president acknowledged that it is a “growing business.” There are likely a couple of explanations for why GM has found itself repairing vehicles from its biggest EV competitor.
Motorious

Documented Yenko Camaro Ready To Roar Across The Block

Smooth, green, and ready to race, would you line up?. The first generation Camaro is widely regarded as the turning point in American automotive history when pony cars became more than just a distant thought in the eyes of hopeful engineers everywhere. It combined the big block power of a Chevelle or Impala with the sleek and small figure of a Corvette without sacrificing muscle car looks. So you can see exactly how it lined up to be the perfect competitor for the Ford mustang. However, this particular Camaro is such a unique combination of performance and beauty that even the best Mustang of its time couldn’t even compare truthfully.
Carscoops

Cadillac Escalade And Chevrolet Camaro To Become The Next GM Sub-Brands

General Motors wants to capitalize on the popularity of some of its best-known nameplates by transforming them into “Brand Umbrellas”. Following the rumored Chevrolet Corvette spin-offs, the next models that will grow into sub-brands will reportedly be the Chevrolet Camaro and the Cadillac Escalade. Give More Escalades To...
insideevs.com

GM Rumored To Consider Escalade, Camaro EV Sub-Brands

Following as-yet-unconfirmed reports that General Motors plans to turn Corvette into its own brand offering all-electric four-door and SUV models by mid-decade, a similar rumor regarding the Camaro and Escalade is now doing the rounds online. More specifically, Car and Driver claims the Chevrolet Camaro and Cadillac Escalade are the...
denver7.com

These 10 cars have the longest lifespan—and 6 are from the same maker

Both new and used car prices have increased significantly over the past two years due to an ongoing chip shortage and higher raw material costs. For example, in September 2022, average prices for used vehicles were up 42.5% compared to February 2020. Since cars typically depreciate in value, choosing wisely...
MotorTrend Magazine

You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars

I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
TheStreet

GM Recalls More Than 740,000 Vehicles Due to Dangerous Problem

General Motors (GM) - Get Free Report is recalling 740,000 trucks, sedans and SUVs due to a problem with the headlights. The automaker said that "under a combination of certain preconditions," the vehicles' daytime running lights may not deactivate when the headlights are on, potentially causing excess glare, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
fordauthority.com

Ford F-150 Lightning Bricked After Charging At Electrify America Station

The Ford F-150 Lightning has enjoyed tremendous success since its launch, and remains in such high demand to this day that FoMoCo is still working to fulfill all of its initial orders for the EV pickup. Aside from winning universal praise from critics and some pretty prestigious awards, the F-150 Lightning is also a strategically critical vehicle for The Blue Oval itself as it pivots more toward electric vehicles and away from gas-powered models. However, Ford F-150 Lightning owners must rely on third-party charging networks while on the road, and one of them – an Electrify America station – reportedly bricked one person’s pickup while it was charging recently.
NEWPORT, OR
Family Handyman

Why Are Car Thieves Targeting These Two Brands?

Hot-wiring a car sounds like something out of a heist movie. Thieves jump in the front seat, fiddle with the steering column and drive away in a trail of dust. In the old days, cars needed a physical key to unlock the ignition cylinder and start the engine, but hot-wiring allowed thieves to bypass the cylinder.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Joel Eisenberg

Car Brands Being Discontinued in 2023

As makes and models are strategically discontinued, the U.S. government still plans for consumers to eventually switch to all-electric vehicles. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CarandDriver.com, Reuters.com, and Google.com.
Houston Chronicle

Used Cars That Hold Their Value The Most and Least

If you're looking for the vehicle that holds its value the most - look no further than the Jeep Wrangler. According to the latest iSeeCars data, it remains the best vehicle for holding its value. Overall, iSeeCars says used cars have never held the residual value better with both 5-year...
MotorTrend Magazine

The Hemi LS Engine: Yes, It’s Real, and It Kicks Ass!

That's the outrage we'd expect from the Mopar faithful or perhaps even the Ford hemi guys. After all, their righteous indignation is aimed directly at a set of hemi heads sitting astride an LS short-block. Allow that to stew in its own juices for a moment or two. Then ignore...
Motorious

GM Collection Shows Some Of History’s Best Muscle Cars

Performance and style are these cars’ specialty. GM has produced some of the world’s most iconic muscle cars to ever strut their stuff on a national stage. From Novas to Firebirds, these vehicles are down right amazing in every sense of the word. Some of their more vintage models can be pretty hard to find but all in all there are a few good spots to check if you’re really looking to get behind the wheel of one. This man found his own way of making sure he always had a surplus of such awesome muscle cars, his very own massive collection.
Benzinga

Ford Recalls 518,993 Vehicles In US Over Potential Cracked Fuel Injector

Ford Motor Company F has urged the owners of 2020-2023 MY Bronco Sport and Escapes with 3-cylinder, 1.5L engines to visit their dealership to inspect for a potential cracked fuel injector. This recall affects 518,993 vehicles in the U.S. Ford has not issued instructions to stop driving vehicles under this...
notebookcheck.net

Coke beats the Pepsi Tesla Semi deliveries by a week as Renault trolls its belated launch

A few weeks back, the Volvo-owned Renault Trucks issued a gentle tease to Tesla where it stealthily mocked the overpromise-and-underdeliver habits of its CEO Elon Musk, saying that while some "talk the talk, others walk the walk." Needless to say, it was regarding Tesla's Semi long-haul electric truck release promises that started in 2017 and are now in their fifth year with an imminent delivery of 15 Semis to the first customer Pepsi scheduled for December 1.
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
95K+
Followers
7K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy