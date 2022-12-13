Preliminary Plans for Brown & Moore ‘Super Parks’ Unveiled as Northside Lafayette Gets Major Investment

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New discount store opening this week in Louisiana promises big savings for shoppersKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
The Teenager Who Survived the Electric ChairDee F. CeeSaint Martinville, LA
The wealthiest person in Lafayette is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLafayette, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
Related
City of Rayne upcoming planned power outage
The City of Rayne has announced a planned citywide power outage set to take place this Sunday, December 18, 2022.
City of Rayne to have planned power outage Sunday
The City of Rayne will have a planned power outage Sunday morning
As Storms Approach South Louisiana, Sandbags Are Available in Lafayette Parish
Much of Acadiana is under a Flash Flood Watch going into Tuesday evening and into early Wednesday morning. If you live in an area that is prone to flooding, you may want to consider getting sandbags before the storms arrive in the early morning hours. If you live in Lafayette...
New 9,300-Square-Foot Lafayette Sports Academy Coming Soon To Johnston & Duhon Road In Lafayette
Lafayette Sports Academy(LSA), currently located at 101 Camino Road, is currently in the process of constructing a new 9,300-square-foot gym facility located at 121 Duhon Road in Lafayette, Louisiana. The new facility for LSA will feature a large gymnasium on the first level, and a fitness mezzanine overlooking the main...
Louisiana Dept. of Health Releases Inspection Report After Photos from Youngsville Sonic Drive-In Go Viral
After a viral Facebook post accused a Youngsville Sonic Drive-In of numerous violations, the Louisiana Department of Health has now released an official inspection report. On Wednesday, December 7, Mitzi Vincent posted photos that were allegedly taken at a Sonic Drive-In restaurant located at 3016 E Milton Ave in Youngsville, LA. Among the numerous health violations that Vincent, a former employee of that store location, accused the fast food restaurant of was food being left out, thawed, then refrozen.
Lake Charles American Press
Jennings surplus property sold to church
The Jennings City Council unanimously approved the sale of surplus property Tuesday to Calvary Baptist Church. “The church is interested in acquiring this parcel,” Mayor Henry Guinn said. “It is adjudicated and I think it would be a good thing to put it back in productivity.”. City attorney...
birchrestaurant.com
11 Best Seafood Restaurants in Lafayette, LA
Are you in the mood for seafood? Then, you are in the right place. Many restaurants offer seafood, but every place is not the same in terms of quality. If you are new to Lafayette, LA or have not had a good experience when eating out, you are probably wondering where to go that will be worth your time.
New Iberia residents asked to stop sightseeing following touchdown of tornado
Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero is asking for the safety of the residence to please stop riding around sightseeing following a tornado Wednesday morning
Parish likely can’t afford Guillory’s jail plan
Lafayette may not be able to afford the Guillory administration’s plan to pay for a new 1,000-bed jail through a public-private partnership. Billed as a way to finance construction without raising taxes, the deal may be too expensive for parish government to fund. Guillory won approval from the Lafayette...
Schools Announce Closure For Wednesday December 14 Due to Weather
Much of Acadiana is preparing for a round of severe thunderstorms on Tuesday night, and into early Wednesday morning. Knowing that, some school districts have announced that they will close on Wednesday out of caution for those who attend. Here's the list of closures thus far. We are updating the...
Lafayette High Student wins Congressional App Challenge
A student at Lafayette High School is the winner of the 2022 Congressional App Competition for Louisiana’s 3rd District.
Sandbag information in anticipation of severe weather
Here's what we know about sandbags available across Acadiana as governments look toward forecasted severe weather
Iberia Tornado: If you need help or want to offer help, here's what you need
We've got links to donate if you'd like to help, but also a link to get help if you need it following the tornado that damaged Iberia Parish on Wednesday.
Twin Tornados Seem to Come Together Near New Iberia [WATCH]
Watch as two tornados appear to come together near the Port of Iberia. KLFY-TV 10 had this video submitted to them and as you will see here, it appears that two tornados come together to form one huge one. An extensive amount of damage was done in the city of...
10 Of The Best Louisiana Christmas Towns
Christmas is a magical time of the year for many reasons. Of course, the first and most important is the birth of Christ. It is a time of year that calls us all to remember his biblical story and celebrate the joy of his coming into the world. It's a time of coming together, making preparations, decorating, and reuniting with family and friends.
New Iberia Police Department Releases Important Message to Citizens After Tornadoes
We are continuing to follow what is going on in New Iberia after a large tornado hit parts of the city. The New Iberia has released this important message to all citizens in the area. Again, we ask that you avoid the areas hit or impacted and continue to check...
Lafayette High Student Recognized Nationally for Creating App to Send Out School Alerts Easily
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - It's more important now more than ever that school administrators can send out alerts to large groups of people as easy as possible. From bomb threats to school shootings, it's imperative that those leading our schools can communicate efficiently and effectively to teachers, students, and parents who are under stress during anxiety-filled moments.
Lafayette Parish School System Names Principals of the Year
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Three Lafayette Parish principals have earned top marks for their roles as leaders of their schools. The Lafayette Parish School System announced earlier this week that Alex Melton, Tia Trahan, and Christy Hayes are the district's Principals of the Year. All three principals have overseen tremendous growth at the schools they've led.
UPDATE: Iberia Parish public schools open Thursday
All Iberia Parish public schools will be open on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, following Wednesday's tornado.
Store employees hold down robbery suspect until Lafayette Police arrive
LAFAYETTE, La. – Employees at a local Lafayette business held down a robbery suspect until police arrived Tuesday afternoon.
Talk Radio 960am
Lafayette, LA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
675K+
Views
ABOUT
Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://talkradio960.com
Comments / 0