48hills.org
Jeannine Anderson soars above white noise in ‘Halie! The Mahalia Jackson Musical’
Over the course of every artist’s career, there will come a project they’ve nourished for so long, thought of so extensively, that they can no longer approach it objectively. They can’t see past their own intentions for the work, often leading them to micro-manage aspects that should be delegated. The bright initial spark may remain, but the creator is holding on so tight that they’re smothering something that needs room to breathe.
NBC Bay Area
Zendaya, Tom Holland Visit Oakland School for the Arts
There was a superhero-sized sighting in the East Bay. Oakland native Zendaya is home for the holidays with boyfriend, and "Spider-Man" co-star Tom Holland, and they paid a visit to Zendaya’s old school, the Oakland School for the Arts. Full story in video player above.
48hills.org
‘From a Rooftop in Chinatown’ is local rapper’s love letter to Asian community
There has never been a shortage of lyrical warriors to champion their neighborhoods across the 415; from RBL Posse’s A Lesson to Be Learned in 1992 to Stunnaman02’s Healthy Gas in 2022, San Francisco rappers have always showcased an array of the region’s most underrepresented voices, while inviting outsiders to see the world from their unique positionality.
sfbayview.com
‘The Next Big Thing’: an interview with Bay Area Hip Hop mogul Big Rich
Big Rich has been known in the Bay Area Hip Hop world as a legendary Frisco rapper for a decade plus, but that is the least of his accomplishments when you look at the thousands of youth that Big Rich and his wife Danielle have served internationally for over a decade with their non-profit, Project Level, as well as the success of their record label and management company, 1015 Management, which helped to make Stunnaman02 a household name regionally and nationally. Now Big Rich, Danielle and their team are the executives applying pressure behind another just-scratching-the-surface-soon-to-be-big-name-in-Hip-Hop, Lil Kayla.
KQED
Cellski’s Big Mafi Burgers Come With a Side of SF Rap History
¡Hella Hungry! is a column about Bay Area foodmakers, exploring the region's culinary cultures through the mouth of a first-generation local. A group of true San Franciscans is easy to spot in the Bay Area wild. Usually, they’re wearing some OG Frisco gear — like an all-gold satin 49ers jacket and Giants fitted brim — and have someone rolling a blunt in the passenger seat of a nearby Buick or Chevy, doors open and music blaring onto the street.
kalw.org
Bayview residents welcome a new Black-owned, music-inspired ice cream shop
Anthony Womack is a young business owner at only 24 years old. He opened up, What’s the Scoop, a music inspired ice cream shop. According to The San Francisco Standard, a local online newspaper that interviewed Womack, the ice cream shop hopes to install a recording studio in the upcoming months.
KTVU FOX 2
'Freaky Tales' movie shoot irking some Oakland merchants
OAKLAND, Calif. - Big-name stars, famous directors, and a Bay Area rapper. A movie being filmed in Oakland promises to raise the city's profile, but not everyone is happy: some merchants say this glitzy production is an unwelcome spectacle. "They didn’t help Oakland at all. They helped Hollywood, and Hollywood...
Too $hort Honored With “Too $hort Day” And Street Name In Oakland
Too $hort was recognized by his hometown for his contributions to Hip-Hop culture and his West Coast community. The veteran rapper received a proclamation from Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf to officially designate Dec. 10, 2022, as “Too $hort Day.” The 56-year-old artist was also acknowledged with a street renamed in his honor. “You have told the stories of Oakland’s streets,” remarked Mayor Schaaf, according to Yahoo! Entertainment. “So it’s only right that Oakland gives you a street.”More from VIBE.comE-40 Launches Chicken & Waffles Flavored Ice CreamMount Westmore Go Black Ops In "Free Game" Music VideoSnoop Dogg Reveals Mount Westmore's Album Release Date With Ice...
Vice
Photographing San Francisco’s legendary 60s hippie scene
By the late 50s, the Beat Generation had transformed San Francisco’s North Beach into the hippest neighbourhood on earth. Embracing the ethos of sex, drugs, jazz, and Eastern philosophy, a coterie of artists, musicians, writers, and poets stood at the vanguard of the modern counterculture. As the community grew, they expanded their base, finding shelter in the quaint and affordable homes dotting the Haight-Ashbury district across town.
Richmond Metro by T-Mobile invites community to annual holiday bash
Ian Taha, owner of Richmond Metro By T-Mobile, is inviting the community to enjoy free gifts for the kids and photos with Santa this Sunday, Dec. 18, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Taha holds the popular event every year at his store at 12800 San Pablo Ave. (near Esmond Ave.) as a thank you to customers.
Oakland CVS pharmacy slated to close in the new year
The store is scheduled to close Jan. 9.
TMZ.com
Too Short Talks Oakland Street Sign, Teases Dr. Dre x Mt. Westmore Collab
Too Short is giving props to his home city of Oakland, a place that just named a street after him and dedicated a day as a holiday to the rapper. TMZ Hip Hop linked with $hort Dawg Monday after his big weekend in Oakland, and he humbly tells us the honor couldn't have happened without immense support from the community.
SFist
Too $hort Movie Shooting In Oakland, But Businesses Blow the Whistle Over Disruption, Lack of Notice
There is no shortage of frustration over Too $hort’s Freaky Tales filming in Oakland, where business owners say film crews blocking their storefronts have cost them tens of thousands of dollars — and they were not given much notice that all this would be happening. Hoodline had a...
Eater
Hot New Fremont Bar Ronette’s Is Already Closing
Less than a year after opening the doors to its spacious dance floor with black and pink checkered tiles and a disco ball, Ronnette’s Psychedelic Sock Hop in Fremont has announced it will close after service on Monday, December 19. “We each have other things in our lives that...
Nobody knows hair like Bayview’s Angela Chung
Angela Chung reigns over her San Francisco wig empire with an elegant flair. Her makeup is meticulous, she favors dresses over pants and, on a recent Sunday, immense, globular earrings gave the impression of a woman in her fifties. No matter that she is 73, a Korean immigrant and unlikely...
berkeleyside.org
Terrific East Bay restaurants that are open on Christmas Day
As the final scene in A Christmas Story attests (unabashed sinophobia notwithstanding), dinner at a restaurant on Christmas can provide both a saving grace and a festive memory. Plus, you don’t have to cook and clean for a gaggle of guests. This year, a handful of East Bay restaurants, ranging from Italian menus to a la carte Sichuan fare, will be open for Christmas 2022, ready to serve those of you who eschew holiday feast preparations, or don’t honor Christmas at all. And if you’re all alone for the holiday, don’t fret — grab a good book or a fully charged Kindle or iPad, and make a reservation at one of these choice spots.
Deadline for guaranteed $1200/month: San Francisco Mayor London Breed giving away millions
You must remember my post in which I talked about the new pilot program. San Francisco Mayor London Breed is taking the initiative to help the trans community. The aim of the program is to help them buy food and bear the costs of clothing and shelter. Of course, only eligible people will be provided with the money.
Two shot at Empire’s SF recording studio
Two men were shot in a barrage of gunfire at Empire Distribution’s SoMa recording studio on Monday night, after at least one shooter fired into the Bryant Street building around 9:30 p.m. The two victims were estimated by responding officers to be in their 30s, and one was facing...
buffalonynews.net
Indian origin teen jumps off San Francisco bridge; Doctors say children rarely show depression but can have strong suicidal thoughts
San Francisco [US], December 15 (ANI): Depression in children and adolescents are harder to detect than in adults and are often seen as anxiety, disruptive behaviour and personality disorders in younger people, according to mental health professionals. The symptoms of depression in adolescents, say experts, can differ from the adult...
Another Shake Shack set to open in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Shake Shack is opening its third location in San Francisco. The popular burger chain will open at the Stonestown Galleria next week, the company announced in a press release Thursday. Shake Shack will open at the Stonestown mall on Dec. 22 at 11 a.m. That location will be open every day […]
