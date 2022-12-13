Read full article on original website
Related
US military is creating fake Facebook and Instagram accounts to try and trick people, Meta says
The US military has been creating fake accounts on Facebook and Instagram in an attempt to trick people, parent company Meta has said.Security experts at Meta found “several clusters” of fake accounts on the platform, which posed as apparently legitimate accounts.The accounts were present not only on Meta’s own platforms but across a range of other networks, including Twitter, YouTube and Telegram, it said.They were used to push pro-Western narratives across the world, over a series of years, according to an investigation into the campaign.“Although the people behind this operation attempted to conceal their identities and coordination, our investigation found...
Twitter took its Spaces audio feature offline after suspended journalists found they still had access and confronted Elon Musk about their removals
Elon Musk tweeted that Twitter Spaces wasn't working because Twitter is "fixing a Legacy bug" after suspended journalists were still able to use it.
CHART: All the ways Instagram influencers can make money from the platform and how it's changed in the last year
From subscriptions to NFTs, the Meta-owned platform is testing many ways for creators to make money. But some features have not lasted.
CNET
WhatsApp Adds Customizable Avatar Emoji for Chats
WhatsApp is adding avatars, custom stickers that can be customized with different hair styles, faces and clothing options. The Meta-owned chat app announced the new feature in a blog post Wednesday, and it's rolling out this week. The avatar feature is similar to those of several other messaging apps, including...
techaiapp.com
Meta’s Avatar Officially Arrives on WhatsApp
Meta’s avatars are officially rolling out to WhatsApp. These customizable and expressive characters are already available on Facebook and Instagram since February this year. Now, you can use Meta’s avatar as a profile picture on WhatsApp. You can also send it in the form of one of 36 custom stickers, according to MacRumors.
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
TechCrunch
Here are the top features of Apple’s iOS 16.2 update
Here’s the list of all things you’ll get to experience with iOS 16.2. Historically, Apple has encrypted sensitive data like passwords while storing it in iCloud. Now the company is launching end-to-end encryption for most data with a new Advanced Data Protection mode. Emails, contacts and calendar events aren’t end-to-end encrypted, as those services are based on unencrypted standard protocols. If you activate Advanced Data Protection, it means that only you can access your device’s data by authenticating your identity on a trusted device like an iPhone or a Mac. If anyone else tries to decrypt the data — including Apple — they’ll likely find gibberish.
Popculture
Don Lemon and Kaitlin Collins Clash, Try to Speak Over Each Other in Extremely Awkward CNN Segment
Don Lemon and Kaitlan Collins clashed in an awkward moment on CNN This Morning last week, and viewers are beginning to see it as a pattern. Several people posted clips from the Thursday morning episode where Lemon tried to read all the way through a story about Brittney Griner while Collins tried repeatedly to interrupt him. The result was both hosts talking over each other and fans divided over who was at fault.
These fake Android file manager apps steal banking logins
Android device owners beware — more malicious apps have been discovered on the Google Play store. Bitdefender’s cybersecurity team says several fake Android file manager apps are infecting Android devices with the SharkBot banking malware. These fake apps are no longer available on the store, but they might still be on your phone. Screenshots of the store pages show that thousands of Android users downloaded these malicious apps.
TechCrunch
Amazon launches Inspire, a TikTok-like shopping feed that supports both photos and videos
The retailer said the shopping feature will initially roll out to select customers in the U.S. in early December, and will become broadly available to U.S. customers in the months that follow. The launch follows tests earlier this year when Amazon had been spotted experimenting with a TikTok-like shopping feed...
Ars Technica
Twitter running major brands’ ads with extremist tweets—until they get flagged
After the US Department of Health and Human Services realized its promoted tweet about updated COVID vaccines was appearing on Twitter pages of white nationalist accounts, the agency told The Washington Post it promptly moved to remove the ads from Twitter. But their promoted tweets weren’t the only ones populating near extremist tweets.
Amazon is offering customers $2 per month for letting the company monitor the traffic on their phones
The deal is part of Amazon's Shopper Panel program that offers financial rewards to users if they share their receipts and fill out surveys.
Social Media Is for Strangers Now
This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. Instagram just isn’t what it used to be. With Gen Z users flocking to...
TechCrunch
Elon Jet, the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s flights, was permanently suspended
The Twitter account @ElonJet, which uses publicly available data to track the whereabouts of Elon Musk’s private jet, has been permanently suspended from Twitter. “My commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk,” Musk tweeted on November 6. Over the last month, it seems Musk changed his mind.
Engadget
Giphy is adding alt text to make GIFs more accessible
More people will be able to understand what's happening in GIFs. is looking to improve and help more people understand what the platform's GIFs are depicting with the help of alt text descriptions. It has with a content accessibility solutions provider called Scribely to add descriptive text to the platform's content. Screen readers will be able to read the alt text aloud, which will help visually impaired folks to know what's happening in a .
TechCrunch
Twitter pulls its Spaces group audio feature after Musk run-in with banned journalists
The latest drama comes after Twitter suspended several prominent journalists who had covered an earlier story about the Elon Jet Twitter account that was banned for using publicly-available data to track Elon Musk’s private jet. As it turns out, Twitter seemingly has a quirk that allows banned users to...
Elon Musk sells nearly $3.6 billion of Tesla stock this week
Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, has been on a selling spree of his company's stock this year. Earlier this week, Musk sold 22 million shares over a period of three days, a filing with the U.S. financial regulator has revealed, the BBC reported. Musk, who rose to the top of the...
Business Insider
5 ways to download or save your Instagram Stories
You can download an active Instagram Story shared by your own profile in a few ways. To download your own Instagram story, you can save it to your phone, highlights, or archive. Downloading your story on a computer, or downloading someone else's story, requires third-party apps. Instagram's popularity allows you...
Engadget
Most Twitter users can no longer create new "Moments"
Twitter is effectively sunsetting Moments, the company announced on Wednesday. , the feature allowed users to create curated collections of tweets in a bid to make it easier to follow current events on the platform. “Not all moments last. As of today we’re removing the option to create Moments for users as we focus on improving other experiences,” the Twitter Support , adding previously made Moments would still have a home on the website.
TechCrunch
Here are the best books that TechCrunch read this year
This is not just a list of serious business books or just fiction that was published this year. Instead, we have put together a list of just our favorite stuff that we read this year. Some of it won’t surprise; I hope that some of it does — but given how literate the average TechCrunch reader is, perhaps I will be contentedly disappointed.
Comments / 0