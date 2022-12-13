Read full article on original website
Saints Designate Two Players to Return from IR, Place One on IR
Coming off of a bye week, one may think a team would be relatively healthy. But that's not the case for the 4-9 New Orleans Saints. Entering week 15 of the NFL season, the Saints first injury report of the week is 13 players deep. PositionNameInjuryWednesday. LBZack BaunAnkleDNP. SJ.T. GrayHamstringLP.
Mike Leach Ineligible for College Football Hall of Fame Due to NFF Rule
The late Mississippi State coach may need a rule change to take his place among the game's legends.
Bucs' Vita Vea out; Bengals' Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins on track
The Buccaneers have ruled several starters for Sunday's game against the Bengals, including defensive tackle Vita Vea, while Cincinnati "feels good" about the chances of receivers Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins playing this weekend.
Source: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy fined for bumping official
Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has been fined $23,020 by the NFL for bumping an official, sources told ESPN. Jeudy said Wednesday he knew a fine was coming for his outburst.
Jaguars vs. Cowboys: Game Day fan guide for first appearance in Jacksonville by Cowboys in 16 years
The Jaguars (5-8) play host to the Dallas Cowboys (10-3) on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field, with kickoff coming at 1:02 p.m. FOX is sending its lead broadcasting team of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen, with sideline reporters Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi and the team has already announced the game is the...
David Jacoby Leaves ESPN After 23 Years
The longtime sports personality is leaving the company and starting a new chapter.
