South Windsor, CT

Man Charged In South Windsor With Posting 'Intimate' Photos Of Woman Online, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
 2 days ago
Robert Carbone Photo Credit: New Windsor Police Department

A Connecticut man has been charged with posting intimate images of a woman online when he was told not to.

New Haven County resident Robert Carbone, age 35, of Guilford, was arrested in Hartford County in South Windsor on Monday, Dec. 12.

Carbone’s charge stems from a September investigation in which it was determined he posted intimate images of the woman to a website when he was explicitly told not to, said Sgt. Mark Cleverdon, of the South Windsor Police.

An arrest warrant was sought and Carbone turned himself in at police headquarter where he was charged with unlawful dissemination of an intimate image, police said.

He was processed and released on a $7,500 non-surety bond.

Comments / 20

Gucci R
2d ago

soooo......idek what to say about this honestly. but I am also glad that people will finally be held accountable for internet crimes

O Nation
2d ago

so nobody is blaming Lamont nobody is blaming the borders nor Republicans nor democrats. I wonder why. keep that same energy when it's one of my people's doing a crime 💯

Shannon Denomme
2d ago

it's about time they start charging people with internet crimes.. the laws are finally catching up...

