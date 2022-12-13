ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

bethesdamagazine.com

Former planning board members lob accusations in state public hearing

This story was updated at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 16, 2022, to include comment from Partap Verma. A former Montgomery County Planning Board commissioner accused former Planning Board Chair Casey Anderson of improper conduct, and two former commissioners said the County Council acted improperly in its oversight of the board during a public hearing before the state delegation Thursday night.
mymcmedia.org

Report: MCPS’ Department of Transportation Abused Use of its Purchase Cards

Montgomery County Public School’s Department of Transportation (DOT) abused its use of purchase cards, according to a 15-page report released Thursday by Montgomery County Inspector General Megan Davey Limarzi. An earlier internal audit by the school district found “questionable purchases,” including gift cards, furniture, and other purchases that were...
bethesdamagazine.com

Bethesda-based catering service progresses with renovations

Ridgewells Catering, founded in 1928, has catered more than 16 presidential inaugurations, along with other prominent events ranging from the U.S. Open Golf Championships to the Super Bowl and has been headquartered in Bethesda for over 45 years. “We’ve done inauguration since [Franklin] Roosevelt,” said Lacz. “We have a very...
BETHESDA, MD
monitordaily.com

Grant Capital Management Provides $460K Equipment Lease to County Agency in Maryland

Grant Capital Management provided a $460,000 equipment finance lease to the Revenue Authority of Prince George’s County in Maryland. Grant Capital Management partnered with Passport, a Charlotte-based mobility software and payments company, to provide the financing, which is being used for license plate recognition equipment purchased by the Revenue Authority of Prince George’s County.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Government Technology

Remote Work Flipped the Commuting Script. Now Transit Must Adapt.

The trend toward working from home upended commuter patterns in Washington, D.C., and other cities with a large number of professional office workers. The change — precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic — has had significant impacts on transit ridership, a move that could force agencies to reimagine their service delivery models.
mocoshow.com

MCPS Students Dually Enrolled at Montgomery College Will No Longer Be Charged Tuition

Per MCPS: Due to a recent change in a Maryland law, students will not be charged to participate in dual-enrollment programs. Montgomery College will refund students who have paid tuition for college courses taken this fall. Students taking college courses during the remainder of this school year will not be charged tuition, but may be responsible for other college costs, such as textbooks or fees. Beginning in the 2023-2024 school year, all eligible students may take approved college courses at no cost. FAQ Below:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Heather Jauquet

MoCo BOE Unanimously Approves More Professional Days and Fewer Disruption: MCPS 2023-2024 School Calendar

Board member shares concerns about lack of representation in the responses. The Montgomery County Board of Education met on Thursday, December 6, 2022, at Rockville’s Carver Educational Services Center at 12:30 pm. After the Pledge of Allegiance, the meeting began with community comments from MCEA president Jennifer Martin, teachers, parents, and students. Next, the meeting covered the proposal and approval of the 2023-2024 school calendar.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Board of Education Elects New Officers; Adopts 2023-2024 School Year Calendar; and Discusses Overview of Superintendent’s Recommended Fiscal Year 2024 Operating Budget

The Montgomery County Board of Education (Board) held a business meeting on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. During the meeting, the Board elected new officers, adopted the 2023-2024 school year calendar, and discussed an overview of the superintendent’s recommended fiscal year 2024 operating budget. The agenda for the meeting, with related links, can be viewed on the Board website. Watch the meeting recording.
alxnow.com

Alexandria is pushing for an independent health department

Alexandria is gunning for authority to run its own health department. Every year, Alexandria sends representatives to Richmond to plead its case to the General Assembly. With the city under the yoke of the Dillon Rule — which says that local government can only exercise powers expressly granted by the state — often times those legislative priorities focus on areas where the city wants a little more wiggle room.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
bethesdamagazine.com

MoCo’s Democratic Central Committee punts on key rule change for political vacancies

This story was updated at 12:45 p.m. Dec. 14, 2022, to correct Michelle Whittaker’s district. The Montgomery County’s Democratic Central Committee did not vote Tuesday on a rule change that would require its members to resign to run for an open political seat. One member strongly objected, but all other members agreed further legal review was needed.
rockvillenights.com

Montgomery County Council has forfeited its privilege to "power" over land-use and zoning authority structure

Montgomery County Councilmembers who call the attempt to examine the county's current structure of land-use authority "a power grab" are implicitly acknowledging they have been wielding that power through the current Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission structure. The disastrous results of the Council's exercise of that power speak for themselves. Their hand-picked five members of the Montgomery County Planning Board were forced to resign this fall, under accusations of consuming alcohol in their County office building and pressuring others to do so, creating a "toxic misogynistic and hostile workplace," repeated violations of the Open Meetings act, letting individual commissioners' grievances implode the board, and engaging in staff firings as retribution. Those five people, in the Council's judgement, were the five best who had applied. That says as much about the Council as about the disgraced commissioners themselves.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

