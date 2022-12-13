Read full article on original website
bethesdamagazine.com
Former planning board members lob accusations in state public hearing
This story was updated at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 16, 2022, to include comment from Partap Verma. A former Montgomery County Planning Board commissioner accused former Planning Board Chair Casey Anderson of improper conduct, and two former commissioners said the County Council acted improperly in its oversight of the board during a public hearing before the state delegation Thursday night.
