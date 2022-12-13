Read full article on original website
Lionel Messi took a photo with 12-year-old Julian Alvarez a decade ago, then linked up for 3 goals in the World Cup semifinal
Lionel Messi and Julián Álvarez have led Argentina to the World Cup final. But before they were teammates, Álvarez was a young fan in awe of Messi.
NBC Sports
World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much will each country earn?
Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
Luis Suarez lauds his former teammate Lionel Messi for 'never getting tired of showing you are the best in the world' after his sensational performance in Argentina's 3-0 win over Croatia in the World Cup semi final
Luis Suarez has heaped praise on his former teammate Lionel Messi after a stunning performance against Croatia in the World Cup semi final, calling him 'incredible.'. Messi gave Argentina the lead with a first half penalty on Tuesday night, but truly stole the show with a spectacular run that saw him burst into the box past a dumbfounded Josko Gvardiol and set up Julian Alvarez for his side's third.
Sporting News
Lionel Messi injury update: Latest on left hamstring issue for Argentina captain ahead of World Cup final
Argentina have advanced to the World Cup final after beating Croatia 3-0, with Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez providing the heroics in front of goal. As they get set to face either France or Morocco in the biggest match the sport has to offer, there is one critical injury situation to follow.
Meet Moroccan soccer superstar Achraf Hakimi
Achraf Hakimi is one of this World Cup’s superstars. The soccer player is of Spanish and Moroccan descent and has made a name for himself over the course of his professional career. Still, the World Cup elevated him to new levels, especially since his team, Morocco, became...
CBS Sports
Argentina vs. France: Thiago Almada is making MLS history at World Cup, and he's earned it
With Argentina's run to the final, Thiago Almada is the first Major League Soccer player to make it to the big game. Atlanta United's attacking midfielder has only logged six minutes as an injury replacement in the squad, but at 21, he is a rising star after being a fixture in youth sides. While other players in MLS have been in World Cup finals before like David Villa, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Kaka, and others, Almada is the first to do so as an active MLS player.
Sporting News
Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic slams 'suspicious' Argentina penalty in World Cup semifinal loss
Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic has questioned the decision to award Argentina a penalty during his side's 3-0 World Cup semi-final defeat. The spot kick was awarded after Julian Alvarez poked the ball beyond Dominik Livakovic and the two collided in the Croatia box. Lionel Messi subsequently converted from 12 yards to give Argentina the lead.
FIFA denies Zelensky’s request to address World Cup final with message of peace: report
FIFA reportedly denied Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s request to share a message of peace during the World Cup final on Sunday, according to CNN. Zelensky’s office had reportedly asked soccer’s International governing body to share a video with fans before Sunday’s game between Argentina and France but was rebuffed. FIFA has gone to great lengths to…
Luka Modric blasts 'disaster' referee in Argentina defeat
Luka Modric feels the refereeing in Croatia's defeat to Argentina was some of the worst he's seen.
World Cup 2022: France star Karim Benzema could make sensational return for final
Reports have suggested that the striker – injured on the eve of the tournament – may be available for Sunday's final against Argentina
Fernando Santos fired by Portugal after Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup drama
Portugal’s dramatic 2022 World Cup run has been punctuated with their head coach getting axed. Fernando Santos was dumped by Portugal on Thursday after the team was eliminated by Morocco, 1-0, in the World Cup quarterfinals, the second straight game in which Cristiano Ronaldo was not in the starting lineup. Santos, 68, took over as Portugal’s coach following the 2014 World Cup after the team fired Paulo Bento. Santos coached Greece from 2010-14. In 2016, Santos led Portugal to a UEFA European Championship title, the country’s first major international trophy. Portugal was then eliminated by Uruguay in the Round of 16 at the...
BBC
Real Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo training at former club after Manchester United exit
Cristiano Ronaldo has been using Real Madrid's training base to keep fit after Portugal's World Cup exit. After his contract at Manchester United was cancelled last month, Ronaldo is free to join another club on 1 January. Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr have made a big-money offer for the 37-year-old forward,...
Infantino gives FIFA wish list of new and revamped events
FIFA president Gianni Infantino has shared his wish list to create and revamp games and events under the soccer body's control
World Cup 2022: Morocco prepare to make history against France in semi-final– live
Join Martin Belam for the latest news in the run-up to the second semi-final and reaction to last night’s action
Watch: Julian Alvarez just scored one of the best solo goals of this World Cup
Argentina doubled their lead through Julian Alvarez and a stunning run from the halfway line
Fans convinced Messi planned entire move before even getting ball for Argentina assist as unseen footage emerges
FANS are convinced that Lionel Messi planned his entire move before even getting the ball in the build-up to his amazing assist against Croatia. The 35-year-old would go on to bamboozle Josko Gvardiol before laying the ball on a plate for Julian Alvarez to score. After previously unseen footage emerged,...
What Will Happen to Qatar’s Stadiums After the World Cup?
The largest stadium by capacity in Connecticut is the Yale Bowl in New Haven. It holds a little over 60,000 spectators, but is a pretty bare-bones venue, considering it was built way back in 1914. It looks exactly like the Rose Bowl, and actually inspired Pasadena’s iconic arena. Why...
Yardbarker
Watch: Argentine reporter melts Lionel Messi with impassioned speech
The entirety of Argentina rejoiced yesterday after their side cruised through to the World Cup final to give themselves a shot at the much-desired ‘tercera’, and Lionel Messi a chance to win the World Cup. On Sunday, as the Albiceleste take to the pitch against France or Morocco,...
US News and World Report
