NBC Sports

World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much will each country earn?

Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
Daily Mail

Luis Suarez lauds his former teammate Lionel Messi for 'never getting tired of showing you are the best in the world' after his sensational performance in Argentina's 3-0 win over Croatia in the World Cup semi final

Luis Suarez has heaped praise on his former teammate Lionel Messi after a stunning performance against Croatia in the World Cup semi final, calling him 'incredible.'. Messi gave Argentina the lead with a first half penalty on Tuesday night, but truly stole the show with a spectacular run that saw him burst into the box past a dumbfounded Josko Gvardiol and set up Julian Alvarez for his side's third.
HOLAUSA

Meet Moroccan soccer superstar Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi is one of this World Cup’s superstars. The soccer player is of Spanish and Moroccan descent and has made a name for himself over the course of his professional career. Still, the World Cup elevated him to new levels, especially since his team, Morocco, became...
CBS Sports

Argentina vs. France: Thiago Almada is making MLS history at World Cup, and he's earned it

With Argentina's run to the final, Thiago Almada is the first Major League Soccer player to make it to the big game. Atlanta United's attacking midfielder has only logged six minutes as an injury replacement in the squad, but at 21, he is a rising star after being a fixture in youth sides. While other players in MLS have been in World Cup finals before like David Villa, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Kaka, and others, Almada is the first to do so as an active MLS player.
ATLANTA, GA
Sporting News

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic slams 'suspicious' Argentina penalty in World Cup semifinal loss

Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic has questioned the decision to award Argentina a penalty during his side's 3-0 World Cup semi-final defeat. The spot kick was awarded after Julian Alvarez poked the ball beyond Dominik Livakovic and the two collided in the Croatia box. Lionel Messi subsequently converted from 12 yards to give Argentina the lead.
The Hill

FIFA denies Zelensky’s request to address World Cup final with message of peace: report

FIFA reportedly denied Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s request to share a message of peace during the World Cup final on Sunday, according to CNN. Zelensky’s office had reportedly asked soccer’s International governing body to share a video with fans before Sunday’s game between Argentina and France but was rebuffed. FIFA has gone to great lengths to…
New York Post

Fernando Santos fired by Portugal after Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup drama

Portugal’s dramatic 2022 World Cup run has been punctuated with their head coach getting axed. Fernando Santos was dumped by Portugal on Thursday after the team was eliminated by Morocco, 1-0, in the World Cup quarterfinals, the second straight game in which Cristiano Ronaldo was not in the starting lineup. Santos, 68, took over as Portugal’s coach following the 2014 World Cup after the team fired Paulo Bento. Santos coached Greece from 2010-14. In 2016, Santos led Portugal to a UEFA European Championship title, the country’s first major international trophy. Portugal was then eliminated by Uruguay in the Round of 16 at the...
BBC

Real Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo training at former club after Manchester United exit

Cristiano Ronaldo has been using Real Madrid's training base to keep fit after Portugal's World Cup exit. After his contract at Manchester United was cancelled last month, Ronaldo is free to join another club on 1 January. Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr have made a big-money offer for the 37-year-old forward,...
Yardbarker

Watch: Argentine reporter melts Lionel Messi with impassioned speech

The entirety of Argentina rejoiced yesterday after their side cruised through to the World Cup final to give themselves a shot at the much-desired ‘tercera’, and Lionel Messi a chance to win the World Cup. On Sunday, as the Albiceleste take to the pitch against France or Morocco,...
US News and World Report

After Mexico President Backs Peru's Castillo, Boluarte to Call Leaders

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Peru's new president, Dina Boluarte, moved to ease diplomatic tensions on Tuesday, saying she would talk with regional leaders who have come to her jailed predecessor's defense, after her Mexican counterpart announced a pause in relations with Peru. Former President Pedro Castillo was ousted and then arrested...

