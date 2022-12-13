Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nashville Elected Officials Call for Investment in Clean Car TechnologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Related
Every signing, cut Titans have made since firing Jon Robinson
The Tennessee Titans have been very busy in the wake of firing general manager Jon Robinson last week, as the team has been making roster moves left and right on what seems like a daily basis. The first move Tennessee made upon firing Robinson was selecting his temporary replacement, which...
thecomeback.com
Ryan Tannehill gest honest about Titans struggles
Just a few weeks ago, the Tennessee Titans appeared to be cruising toward the postseason with a firm grip on first place in the AFC South division. But after three straight losses and the firing of general manager Jon Robinson, the team looks to be in a slight state of disorder. However, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is trying to look at things with a calm, level-headed approach.
WTVC
Interview: ESPN Chattanooga's Greg Larnerd talks Titans' future as GM Jon Robinson fired
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAR 02: General manager, Jon Robinson of the Tennessee Titans speaks to reporters during the NFL Draft Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on March 2, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
NFL owners approve league financing for Tennessee Titans' $2.1 billion stadium plan
The National Football League will help finance a new Tennessee Titans stadium in Nashville if Metro Council members approve the proposal to build a $2.1 billion venue a few blocks from the deteriorating Nissan Stadium next year. NFL owners approved a combination of loans and grants valued at $200 million for the project at their meeting on Wednesday, the Titans confirmed. The funds were approved as part of the league’s G4 Stadium Program. ...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols defensive commit receives big recruiting ratings boost
One of the Tennessee Vols‘ top 2023 commits received a big ratings boost on Tuesday. Daevin Hobbs, a defensive lineman from Concord, NC, went from being a four-star recruit in 247Sports’ rankings to a five-star recruit this week. Hobbs also went from being the No. 38 overall player...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols reportedly interested in former 4-star cornerback that’s in the NCAA transfer portal
It’s no secret that the Tennessee Vols could use some secondary help after finishing No. 125 in pass defense this past season. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that the Vols are looking around in the NCAA transfer portal for defensive backs. One of the players that Tennessee...
atozsports.com
Titans rookie on the verge of franchise record
Good things happen when the Tennessee Titans get the ball in the hands of rookie tight end Chig Okonkwo. That has been evident all season. Okonkwo, a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Maryland, has had a knack for the big play in his rookie year. Okonkwo is averaging 15.2 yards per catch by using his athleticism to become a dynamic and physical runner after the catch.
Titans president shares ‘OneCommunity’ vision for new stadium
For the Tennessee Titans, building a new stadium also means strengthening "OneCommunity" for Nashville, according to Titans President & CEO Burke Nihill.
