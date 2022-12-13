ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

Ryan Tannehill gest honest about Titans struggles

Just a few weeks ago, the Tennessee Titans appeared to be cruising toward the postseason with a firm grip on first place in the AFC South division. But after three straight losses and the firing of general manager Jon Robinson, the team looks to be in a slight state of disorder. However, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is trying to look at things with a calm, level-headed approach.
The Tennessean

NFL owners approve league financing for Tennessee Titans' $2.1 billion stadium plan

The National Football League will help finance a new Tennessee Titans stadium in Nashville if Metro Council members approve the proposal to build a $2.1 billion venue a few blocks from the deteriorating Nissan Stadium next year. NFL owners approved a combination of loans and grants valued at $200 million for the project at their meeting on Wednesday, the Titans confirmed. The funds were approved as part of the league’s G4 Stadium Program. ...
atozsports.com

Titans rookie on the verge of franchise record

Good things happen when the Tennessee Titans get the ball in the hands of rookie tight end Chig Okonkwo. That has been evident all season. Okonkwo, a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Maryland, has had a knack for the big play in his rookie year. Okonkwo is averaging 15.2 yards per catch by using his athleticism to become a dynamic and physical runner after the catch.
