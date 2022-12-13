Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Phoenix autism charter schools win $1M prize in New York
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona Autism Charter Schools won the $1 million Yass Prize in New York on Wednesday, beating eight other finalists for education’s largest and most prestigious award. “[I am] thrilled that Arizona Autism Charter Schools won the top million dollar Yass Prize,” Arizona Autism Charter Schools founder Diana Diaz-Harrison tells Arizona’s Family. “Our trailblazing work in our state, innovating for neurodiverse children, will now be fueled by the Yass Prize to launch similar autism charter schools across the nation!!”
Phoenix New Times
Dead Man Dining: What We Learned From Decades of Last Meal Requests on Arizona's Death Row
Murray Hooper didn’t eat his usual dinner on November 15, the night before he was executed. In lieu of a serving of the lukewarm slop — what some deem "inedible" — that is fed to people incarcerated at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence, Hooper enjoyed extra-crispy fried chicken from KFC. Also on his menu was hot macaroni and cheese, a buttery dinner roll, succulent cheesecake, two whole pints of Neapolitan ice cream, and a large glass of orange soda.
realestatedaily-news.com
On Point Architecture hires its first employee, an architectural intern from ASU | The Design School
MESA, ARIZ. (Dec. 15, 2022) – On Point Architecture, a 100 percent woman-owned architectural firm, is pleased to announce it has hired its first employee, architectural intern Eve Romero-Quiñonez. Romero-Quiñonez, a native of Phoenix, is a third-year architecture student at Arizona State University | The Design School. Her...
Walmart’s Drone Delivery Takes Flight in Arizona with DroneUp
BENTONVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Santa’s sleigh may not be the only thing seen flying in the skies of Arizona. Walmart’s drone delivery service is now available for select customers in the Phoenix market. The new delivery option will be fulfilled from 4 stores, making it easier than ever for customers to grab those last-minute gifts. No assistance from Rudolph needed. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005631/en/ Walmart’s Drone Delivery Takes Flight in Arizona with DroneUp (Photo: Business Wire)
AZFamily
Walmart begins drone delivery from 4 stores in Glendale, Peoria
GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- Straight of science-fiction, the future is here. Four Walmart stores in the West Valley have officially launched drone deliveries as thousands prepare to make their last-minute holiday purchases. The company announced Thursday morning that two stories in Peoria and Glendale are now utilizing drones as...
KTAR.com
Pilot program underway in Arizona aimed at eliminating firefighting foam linked to cancer
PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has launched a pilot program that will eliminate foam linked to cancer in firefighters. The program will assist select fire departments statewide by removing, disposing and replacing foam that contains per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). Foam with PFAS, known as “forever...
ABC 15 News
Phoenix approves shipping container project to house unsheltered people
PHOENIX — Shipping containers will soon be used to provide housing for some unsheltered people in the Phoenix area. A spokesperson for the City of Phoenix told ABC15 that the city council approved a shelter contract with Steel & Spark this week. Officials say the non-congregate units will provide...
azmarijuana.com
Arizona Gets New Cannabis Infused Adult Beverages
For older adults living with chronic pain, there is an alternative to risking opioid addiction, and it pairs well with dinner, too. Sweet Dreams Vineyards, which makes and sells specialized cannabis drinks in Arizona, reports seeing an increase in the number of older adults turning to cannabis for pain relief. Their products are available in 18 dispensaries (and counting) throughout Arizona including locations in Flagstaff, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Tucson.
Plans reveal future of Tempe's closed Big Surf property
TEMPE, Ariz. — The closure of Tempe's Big Surf during the pandemic was the end of an era for Valley locals who grew up visiting the popular water park each summer. But now plans submitted to the City of Tempe reveal what developers possibly plan to do with the property located near McClintock and Weber drives.
AZFamily
Dozens without a home after frozen sprinkler floods Scottsdale condos
Valley mom on mission to help Arizona families impacted by ALS. While Allie Abbott soaks in the joy of parenthood, she can't help but think of how much she wishes her own dad was still here. Frigid cold hits Phoenix; some communities wake up to near-freezing temps. Updated: 1 hour...
ABC 15 News
New benefits on the way for veterans exposed to burn pits, toxic substances
PHOENIX — New benefits are on the way for veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. It's all part of the bipartisan Honoring Our PACT Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden in August. The "PACT Act," as many call it, expands healthcare services to millions...
KOLD-TV
Pet store operator agrees to pay restitution after fraud investigation
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Phoenix-based pet retailer has agreed to change its business practices and pay restitution after the Arizona Attorney General’s Office investigated the company for alleged violations of the Consumer Fraud Act. Companion Pets, Inc. agreed to pay $120,000 to the state, which will...
azcommerce.com
Gummi World Breaks Dietary Supplement Barriers With Grand Opening Of Chandler Facility
CHANDLER, AZ (December 13, 2022) — Gummi World, a leading dietary supplement manufacturer, today celebrated the ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony for its new 55,000-square-foot dietary supplement manufacturing facility in Chandler, Arizona. Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke, the Arizona Commerce Authority, along with the City of Chandler and community leaders...
ABC 15 News
Arizona 'ready to assist in the removal' of container barrier along border, letter from governor's office says
PHOENIX — Arizona officials have responded to federal officials who reportedly threatened legal action regarding the shipping container barrier along the Arizona-Mexico border. The Department of Agriculture and United States Department of Interior reportedly made the claims to Arizona officials earlier this week, a letter shows. Arizona's Office of...
Tiger Woods’ PopStroke to Expand Phoenix Region Footprint Next Year
The mini-golf, entertainment, and dining hub, which currently operates one location in Glendale, plans to open two more – one in Scottsdale and a second in Glendale – sometime next year.
Ike’s Love and Sandwiches to Kick Off New Year With Three Valley Locations
The San Francisco-based sandwich shop will begin 2023 with an outpost in Desert Ridge, followed by Mesa and Gilbert shortly thereafter.
AZFamily
Crawling cockroaches, moldy pesto found in these Arizona restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
arizonaprogressgazette.com
Cheers! Spirits To Be Lifted Across Arizona As Top Outdoor Shopping Center Owner Successfully Expands State Law Allowing Shoppers To Sip & Stroll With Cocktails
Vestar Led Pilot Project Several Years in the Making Now Permanent After Governor Ducey Signs Latest Legislation. What started out as an idea at Vestar, the owners of Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix, Tempe Marketplace in Tempe and numerous other lifestyle centers throughout Arizona and the West, turned into temporary state legislation several years ago. Now it’s a permanent reality.
azbigmedia.com
Buck & Rider opens location in North Scottsdale
Buck & Rider, known for its finest, superior ingredients and commitment to flying in the freshest seafood seven days a week from around the world, will debut its highly anticipated second location on the Southeast corner of Scottsdale and Mayo at The Shops at Chauncey Ranch, located at 7015 E. Mayo Blvd. Doors officially open to the public in mid-December, beginning with daily happy hour and dinner service to start and brunch and lunch menu offerings rolling out mid-January.
