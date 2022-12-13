BENTONVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Santa’s sleigh may not be the only thing seen flying in the skies of Arizona. Walmart’s drone delivery service is now available for select customers in the Phoenix market. The new delivery option will be fulfilled from 4 stores, making it easier than ever for customers to grab those last-minute gifts. No assistance from Rudolph needed. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005631/en/ Walmart’s Drone Delivery Takes Flight in Arizona with DroneUp (Photo: Business Wire)

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO