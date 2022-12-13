ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

11 Former Union Officials Admit To Accepting Bribes, Suffolk County DA Says

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aS3SY_0jhAL5mG00
The former president of the New York State Building and Construction Trades Council and 10 other former union officials have pleaded guilty to charges stemming from their acceptance of bribes and illegal cash payments. Photo Credit: Unsplash/Vladimir Solomianyi

The former president of the New York State Building and Construction Trades Council and 10 other former union officials have pleaded guilty to charges stemming from their acceptance of bribes and illegal cash payments.

James Cahill, the former president of the organization that represents more than 200,000 unionized construction workers, along with 10 other defendants entered guilty pleas for the offenses in the conspiracy that took place from about October 2018 to about October 2020, Damian Williams, the United States attorney for the Southern District of New York, and Raymond Tierney, the District attorney for Suffolk County, announced on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

“These convictions highlight a shocking level of corruption among powerful labor officials in New York State," Tierney said. "Through their greed and self-dealing, these defendants betrayed the hard-working members of their respective unions, and undermined the protections meant to be afforded by organized labor."

Tierney said as part of the conspiracy, Cahill accepted about $44,500 from a contractor who had projects and potential projects within the region.

As part of his guilty plea, he also admitted he accepted about $100,000 in additional bribes from the contractor, according to the announcement.

The other defendants also accepted thousands, and in some cases tens of thousands, of dollars in bribes from the contractor, the DA's Office said.

The contractor would request favorable action in exchange for the bribes, including that the union would support the contractor's bids on projects and consider signing labor agreements the contractor viewed as favorable, such as agreements that paid union workers lower rates than their experience merited.

The contractor also requested the union permit them to falsely claim to developers that the contractor employed union workers, the DA's Office said.

The DA's Office the following defendants were involved in the scheme:

  • James Cahill was convicted of honest services fraud conspiracy and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.
  • Christopher Kraft was convicted of honest services fraud conspiracy and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.
  • Patrick Hill was convicted of honest services fraud conspiracy and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.
  • Matthew Norton was convicted of Taft-Hartley Act violation (felony) and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.
  • William Brian Wangerman was convicted of Taft-Hartley Act violation (felony) and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison
  • Kevin McCarron was convicted of Taft-Hartley Act violation (misdemeanor) and faces a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison.
  • Jeremy Sheeran was convicted of Taft-Hartley Act violation (felony) and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.
  • Andrew McKeon was convicted of Taft-Hartley Act violation (felony) and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.
  • Robert Egan was convicted of Taft-Hartley Act violation (felony) and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.
  • Scott Roche was convicted of Taft-Hartley Act violation (misdemeanor) and was sentenced on Tuesday, Dec. 6, to two years’ probation and a $10,000 fine.
  • Arthur Gipson was convicted of Taft-Hartley Act violation (felony) and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

Comments / 10

Allen R
2d ago

maybe thats why they just said ues to the vacci,e mandates instead of taking a vote to see what the union members wanted!!!

Reply
3
Related
constructiondive.com

11 former NY union officials plead guilty to accepting bribes

Eleven former officials from several New York labor unions have pleaded guilty to charges of accepting bribes and illegal cash payments from a construction contractor, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. One of them, James Cahill, is the former president of the New York State Building and Construction Trades Council.
therealdeal.com

Ex-construction union boss pleads guilty to bribery, fraud

The former president of a powerful construction union in the city pleaded guilty to bribery and fraud charges. James Cahill, who led the New York State Building and Construction Trades Council, was among 11 to plead guilty to charges associated with accepting cash and bribes, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York announced this week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Judge leans toward Andrew Cuomo’s claim that NY should fund defense in harass case

A Manhattan judge Thursday appeared to side with Andrew Cuomo in the disgraced ex-governor’s bid to have New York taxpayers fund his legal defense in a lawsuit accusing him of sexually harassing a female state trooper. During over two hours of oral arguments, lawyers for Cuomo and for state Attorney General Letitia James’ office argued over whether Cuomo was acting within his duty as governor when the alleged harassment occurred — which would entitle him to a free defense. “Conduct that underlies a sexual harassment claim is conduct that is based on personal motivations and does not serve the employer,” AG lawyer...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily Mail

New York AG Letitia James sued by former aide who claims she covered for chief of staff of ten years who 'forcefully shoved his tongue down her throat' - then was allowed to resign before probe concluded

A former aide is suing New York Attorney General Letitia James claiming that her office covered for her former chief of staff who 'forcibly 'stuck his tongue down her throat' at a 2021 fundraiser. James has publicly backed Ibrahim Khan's accusers but ex-staffer Sofia Quintanar, 33, alleges the AG looked...
longislandbusiness.com

Attorney General James Sues Long Island Nursing Home for Repeated Financial Fraud, Resident Neglect

New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit against Fulton Commons Care Center, Inc. (Fulton Commons), a nursing home in East Meadow, Nassau County, its owners, its related parties, their owners, and its former administrator (owners and operators) for engaging in a fraudulent scheme that led to insufficient staffing levels, significant resident neglect, mistreatment, and abuse. Following an extensive investigation conducted by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), the suit alleges Fulton Commons’ owners repeatedly disregarded laws designed to protect nursing home residents and exploited New York’s Medicaid program to enrich themselves rather than use those funds for the intended purposes of providing care and staffing necessary to deliver it.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

'Human Piece Of Garbage' Scams Yorktown Woman Out Of $2K, Police Say

Although a woman from Northern Westchester unfortunately lost $2,000 to a scammer, it could have been much worse, police said. It all started when a woman from Yorktown was contacted by a "human piece of garbage" who claimed to be tech support from Google or Microsoft, and told the victim that he needed to access her email and bank accounts to prevent a virus from compromising them, Yorktown Police said in a post on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
YORKTOWN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Is It Illegal To Drive Without Your License With You In New York State?

What happens if you end up driving without your license on you in New York State? This has happened to me many times, I've left the house and forgotten my wallet, which is where my driver's license is. Let's be honest, most of us have driven a time or two without our valid driver's license physically with us. But, is it illegal, even if it's an honest mistake?
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
429K+
Followers
62K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy