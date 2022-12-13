ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phil Bardsley signs for Stockport and donates his wages to charity

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Former Premier League defender Phil Bardsley has donated his entire salary to charity after signing for Stockport until the end of the season.

The wages of the 37-year-old full-back, who left Burnley in the summer after spells at Manchester United, Sunderland and Stoke, will go to the Sky Bet League Two club’s Community Trust.

“Over the last couple of months, I’ve had the honour of training with the club as I return from injury,” said Bardsley.

“During this time, I’ve been welcomed in as part of the team and made to feel at home.

“County is a club with a clear mission and with real opportunity ahead of it, both within the league and within the local community, it’s this mission which makes County incredibly exciting to be involved with.”

The Stockport County Community Trust provides an extensive programme of work in the local area, including education through sport, volunteering and promoting healthy, active lifestyles.

“Phil has had an incredibly successful career at the very top of the football pyramid,” said manager Dave Challinor.

“His skill, experience and tenacity will be a huge asset to the club as we continue our campaign, and we look forward to welcoming him into the side.”

