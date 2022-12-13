Read full article on original website
Educator turned soldier: Georgia Southern ROTC graduate commissions as officer in National Guard after returning for MBA degree
Bulloch County native William Collins (‘17, ‘22) has dreamed of becoming a soldier for as long as he can remember. “I’ve always had a desire to serve our country and to be a part of the military, but it never really quite worked out conveniently,” Collins said. “There was always something that came up, some kind of a barrier where I didn’t pursue it.”
‘Instead of retiring, I’m refiring,’ says public health advocate who earns Georgia Southern doctoral degree this week
This week, Lisa Ariellah Ward will earn a Doctor of Public Health from Georgia Southern University, a merited title for the grandmother of seven and mother of four. Her return to academics after a 20-year hiatus has been rewarding, if not staggering. “I quickly learned that academia was vastly different...
Savannah Man Sentenced to Prison for Violent Kidnapping
A Chatham County man with a long, violent criminal history has been sentenced to federal prison after admitting to a kidnapping that left the victim robbed and badly injured. Robert Stephens, 25, of Savannah, was sentenced to 213 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to Kidnapping, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. U.S. District Court Judge R. Stan Baker also ordered Stephens and a co-defendant to pay $33,157.46 in restitution, and to serve five years of supervised release upon completion of his prison term.
A graduate of firsts: Honors College double major and Navy intelligence analyst Emma Williams crosses new frontiers
Emma Williams will cross Georgia Southern University’s commencement stage on Dec. 13 as a graduate of the Honors College with dual degrees in political science and philosophy. Also an intelligence analyst for the Navy, Williams represents a number of firsts within her family. She’s the first to graduate from...
Georgia Ports Authority: Container Demand Eases in November, Savannah Cuts Vessel Backlog
The Georgia Ports Authority moved 464,883 twenty-foot equivalent container units in November, a decrease of 6.2 percent or 30,866 TEUs compared to the same month last year. Compared to November 2019, the Port of Savannah’s performance constitutes an increase of 28 percent over three years. That rate of growth is well above GPA’s pre-pandemic expansion, which averaged 4 to 5 percent annually.
Georgia taxpayers to pay $1M for workforce training at new cosmetics plant
(The Center Square) — Georgia taxpayers are on the hook to cover more than $1 million in workforce training for a global beauty company opening a Savannah-area facility. On Wednesday, state officials confirmed KISS USA, a global beauty company, will spend $121 million on a Bryan County facility. Company officials said they plan to create more than 395 new jobs at the facility at The Cubes at Interstate Centre II. ...
Georgia DOE Identifies Two Bulloch Schools in Need of Support, School Attendance Impacts Student Achievement
The Georgia Department of Education Monday released the 2022 College and Career Ready Performance Index (Index) reports and its 2022-2023 lists of schools who are identified for comprehensive and targeted support and improvement, which includes two Bulloch County schools. The Index is based on students’ mastery of academic skills that...
From Georgia Southern to Aerojet Rocketdyne: December graduate finds her wings
Graduating senior Lydia Poole began her college career as a first-generation student on Georgia Southern University’s Armstrong Campus in Savannah. Originally seeking a mathematics degree, Poole changed her major to mechanical engineering right before classes started. “I love mathematics,” Poole said. “But I changed to mechanical engineering because I...
Approximately 2,100 degrees conferred during Georgia Southern’s 2022 Fall Commencement ceremonies
This week, approximately 2,100 undergraduate and graduate students from Georgia Southern University’s Statesboro, Armstrong and Liberty campuses received associate, baccalaureate, master’s, specialist and doctoral degrees in two Fall 2022 Commencement ceremonies. Georgia Southern President Kyle Marrero welcomed the graduates and their guests to the ceremonies, held at the...
Aspiring lawyer becomes Georgia Southern graduate at 17
Adriana Proctor not only has big dreams, but has already put in work toward achieving them as she prepares to graduate at 17 years old with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and criminology from Georgia Southern University’s College of Behavioral and Social Sciences. Proctor started college through...
CCRPI: Six Bulloch schools perform above state average in content mastery; County-wide graduation rate higher than state average
On Nov. 16, 2022, the GaDOE released the 2022 College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) reports. Overall, Bulloch County Schools (BCS) as a district scored slightly below the state; however, six of the district’s 15 schools scored higher than the state average for content mastery within the respective grade bands. This included Brooklet, Julia P. Bryant, Nevils, Portal Elementary, and Southeast Bulloch’s middle and high schools.
Graduating student had ‘wild’ time at Georgia Southern
Carson Moore never wanted to go to college. Moore, a graduating senior with a keen interest in animals, will receive a BS in biology from Georgia Southern at Paulson Stadium on Dec. 13. Growing up, Moore worked in a horse barn for twelve years and volunteered for a mini-zoo in...
Grandmother of deceased Georgia toddler Quinton Simon arrested
The grandmother of the deceased Georgia toddler Quinton Simon — whose remains were found in a Savannah landfill last month and whose mother was arrested and charged with his death — has been arrested, according to online records and NBC affiliate WSAV of Savannah. The arrest of Billie...
Town of Bluffton names its next police chief
BLUFFTON, S.C. — The town of Bluffton has officially named its new chief of police. Town Manager Stephen Steese selected Joseph “Joe” Babkiewicz as Bluffton’s next police chief. Babkiewicz, who is currently working in the private industry after 20 years in law enforcement, will begin as...
Sergeant killed in Fort Stewart office shooting identified
Officials at Fort Stewart, Georgia, have released more information about the victim of a Monday morning workplace shooting that saw part of the installation locked down. Sgt. Nathan Hillman, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist from Plum, Pennsylvania, died in the shooting. The incident occurred shortly before 10:00 a.m. Monday in a building complex belonging to Hillman’s unit, the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division.
Our state is top producer of this holiday staple
Producing 3.25 million pounds of fruit cake gives you the right to call yourself the Fruitcake Capital of the World. That’s how much of the fruit-and-nut studded treat is produced annually by the Claxton Bakery in Claxton, Georgia. The company was founded by an Italian immigrant, Savino Tos, in...
Seven Indicted in South Georgia for Crimes Including Drugs and Illegal Firearms Possession
Seven defendants are among those facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia, while recent actions in U.S. District Court include guilty pleas and criminal sentences related to illegal gun possession. The indicted cases are being investigated...
GSU Graduate and New Teacher Skips Commencement to Teach His Students, William James Middle School Hosts Surprise Graduation
A Bulloch County middle school surprised its newest teacher with a private graduation ceremony on Tuesday morning after he chose to remain with his students instead of walking in his college commencement. Wearing his Georgia Southern University Alumni sweatshirt, Zachary Barrow, a middle grades education major, walked into the William...
Fort Stewart suspect in custody after soldier killed in shooting at Georgia Army post
Fort Stewart in Georgia confirmed that one soldier was shot and killed Monday morning, and a suspect was taken into custody. The investigation was ongoing.
GBI seeks help identifying a GA woman’s remains
RICEBORO – The GBI is seeking the help of the public in indentifying a woman’s remains that was found in Liberty County. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman who was the apparent victim of a homicide. The body is that of a white female with brown eyes and brown hair, approximately 5’9’ to 5’10, and approximately 190 to 200 lbs. She has no apparent scars or tattoos. A forensic artist’s rendering of the woman is attached.
