Bulloch County native William Collins (‘17, ‘22) has dreamed of becoming a soldier for as long as he can remember. “I’ve always had a desire to serve our country and to be a part of the military, but it never really quite worked out conveniently,” Collins said. “There was always something that came up, some kind of a barrier where I didn’t pursue it.”

