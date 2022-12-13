ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

3 would-be robbers shot in Houston area, 2 dead in 5 days

HOUSTON - Authorities are investigating at least three shootings this week when the victim of a robbery or burglary shot the people allegedly committing the crimes. Since Sunday, three people have been shot in Houston while authorities say they were attempting robberies. Of the three people shot, two of them died.
HOUSTON, TX
theleadernews.com

One charged in fatal Timbergrove car crash

A man has been arrested and charged in connection to an auto-pedestrian crash that killed a woman in the Timbergrove area last week, according to the Houston Police Department. Amilcar Isas Cruz Acosta, 43, is charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection the death of a 39-year-old woman, according to Harris...
HOUSTON, TX
Washington Examiner

Texas woman shoots one burglar and drives off another: Police

A Texas homeowner shot and killed one suspected burglar and drove off another on Monday, authorities said. The incident occurred at approximately 3:45 a.m., according to the Houston Police Department. "HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting call in the 2000 block of Harland Drive and found an unresponsive female...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS DFW

Police: Man charged in Takeoff's death tried to avoid arrest

HOUSTON (AP) — The man accused of fatally shooting rapper Takeoff last month outside a Houston bowling alley sought information about using fake plane tickets to obtain an expedited passport in his efforts to flee the country, and repeatedly made online searches about whether he was a suspect in the case, prosecutors alleged during a court hearing Wednesday.But attorneys for Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, say their client never had any intention of leaving Houston and he will likely pursue self-defense in the case, as he has asserted his innocence."We feel comfortable that when the time is right that Mr. Clark will have a...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy