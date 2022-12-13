Read full article on original website
bankautomationnews.com
By the numbers: Company CFOs, treasurers look to bank partners for automation
Chief financial officers and treasurers are feeling squeezed in today’s market as they juggle multiple priorities, and they can look to technology and automation to relieve some of that burden. Investing in technology can help companies reduce costs, manage growth and improve operational efficiencies — but 58% of companies don’t have a formal digital transformation […]
bankautomationnews.com
Transactions: Finastra, Veem partner for SMB digital payments
London-based core provider Finastra is partnering with payment service fintech Veem to provide payment services to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). San Francisco-based Veem’s payment service will be integrated into Finastra’s Fusion Digital Banking Platform and will give users a centralized platform for SMBs, Peter Longo, senior director of product management at Finastra, told Bank […]
bankautomationnews.com
How to Enhance the Small Business Banking Experience with Automation and Augmentation
Small business (SMB) customers are rethinking their banking relationships and looking for a personalized and emotional connection. If you need proof, look no further than these compelling stats:. Only 18% of small businesses believe their financial institution (FI) meets their needs. 62% of small businesses don’t see their business account...
crowdfundinsider.com
Deutsche Bank, NVIDIA to Embed AI into Financial Services
Deutsche Bank (ETR: DBK) announced a multi-year innovation partnership with NVIDIA in order “to accelerate the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in the financial services sector.”. Combining Deutsche Bank’s financial industry expertise with NVIDIA’s leadership in AI and accelerated computing “will hasten the development of...
bankautomationnews.com
Fifth Third CIO Jude Schramm joins Bank Automation Summit US 2023
Jude Schramm, chief information officer at Fifth Third Bank, will join the panel discussion “Solving data expandability issues through cloud” at the Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2023 on Thursday, March 2, at 9:15 a.m. ET. The Summit will take place March 2-3, 2023, at the Westin Charlotte, N.C.,...
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
Tech leaders laud consumer AI benefits
Leaders in tech on Wednesday touted advances in artificial intelligence that they say can assist with smoother customer service experiences while sounding a hopeful tone that such technology won’t come at a human cost. Andrei Papancea, the CEO and Chief Product Officer at NLX, said he is optimistic about the future of artificial intelligence technology…
How Express Plans to Transform Its Business Through New ‘Large-Scale Partnership’ With WHP Global
After a tough third quarter, Express is launching a “large-scale transformation” through a new partnership with WHP Global. According to Express, the two-part deal will see WHP Global invest a total of $260 million into the fashion retail chain to form an intellectual property joint venture and a “mutually transformative” strategic partnership to launch a new omnichannel platform. The multi-layered deal includes a $235 million investment from WHP Global for a 60% stake in an intellectual property joint venture. Express will retain a 40% stake and said the deal will allow it to scale internationally and into non-core categories by way of...
I fill executive-assistant jobs at tech companies that pay up to $250,000 a year. There's a surprisingly low barrier to entry — I just look for these traits in people.
"There's a staggering level of access and intimacy in these roles," said Jessica Vann, who hires assistants for Instacart and Palo Alto Networks.
Dropbox Acquires FormSwift
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2022-- Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX), today announced it has acquired FormSwift, a cloud-based service that gives individuals and businesses a simple solution to create, complete, edit, and save critical business forms and agreements. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221216005070/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Smart Automation and the Cybersecurity Network Effect
Corporate fraud may be on the rise, but so is highly aggressive corporate fraud-fighting. As Nithai Barzam, chief operating officer at cybersecurity FinTech nsKnox, told PYMNTS for the “Executive Insights Series — Top of Mind,” he’s focused on the hurdles his clients must clear every second of every day because, like those tasked with defending it, digital fraud never sleeps.
peerj.com
A novel value-based multi-criteria decision making approach to evaluate new technology adoption in SMEs
This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, reproduction and adaptation in any medium and for any purpose provided that it is properly attributed. For attribution, the original author(s), title, publication source (PeerJ Computer Science) and either DOI or URL of the article must be cited.
salestechstar.com
Entytle announces integration with Microsoft Teams bringing collaboration to Installed Base sales & service workflows
Entytle’s latest offering is a new way for an OEM’s customer-facing teams to bring the “wisdom of the crowds” in the service of their customers. Entytle, Inc., provider of the only purpose-built Installed Base Platform (IBP) for Industrial OEMs, announces Microsoft Teams integration to enhance collaboration and productivity of customer-facing teams as they work to serve and sell to their existing customers and their Installed Base.
disruptmagazine.com
The Superyacht Entrepreneur Disrupting the Superyacht Industry
Keegan Weidmann is an entrepreneur who owns and manages the internationally recognized superyacht recruitment company, Seven Seas Recruitment. With his main office in London, Keegan resides in the South of France and manages business relations on an international level. He has worked for billionaires on some of the world’s most...
bitcoinist.com
93% Of Consumers Want To Experience The Metaverse, Claims Capgemini’s Report
The metaverse, a part of blockchain technology, seems to have survived the ongoing bear market storm. Reports show that more people are showing interest in the metaverse. A survey by Capgemini, a business and tech strategy advisor, revealed that more than three out of four customers want to carry out transactions in the metaverse.
Mosaic Partners With Safe Security on Real-Time Cyber Risk Evaluation
HAMILTON, Bermuda & PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Mosaic Insurance has launched a pioneering platform powered by California-based Safe Security to help underwriters evaluate cyber risk for brokers and insureds. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005143/en/ From Left to Right: Liam Jones, Mosaic’s Head of Business Development, Yosha DeLong, Mosaic’s Global Head of Cyber, and Pankaj Goyal, Safe Security’s SVP of Cyberinsurance and Data Science. (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
With $3M new funding, Egyptian startup OneOrder sets out on growth drive
Launched in March this year, OneOrder makes it possible for restaurants to order food supplies through its online platform, solving the fragmented supply chain challenges that lead to erratic prices, waste, quality issues and storage cost. By using its platform, restaurants no longer have to deal with tens of suppliers,...
Tech Is Wrong to Cut Out Cloud Costs. Here's Why
Cloud stocks are underperforming, but that trend will change in the long run.
Bespoke Partners Welcomes Chief Marketing Officer
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Bespoke Partners, a leading provider of retained executive search and leadership advisory services for private equity backed software companies, announced today that Adam Boone has joined the firm as Chief Marketing Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005983/en/ Adam Boone, Chief Marketing Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
THE FIFTH Agency Launches in U.S. with Powerhouse Creative Strategy and Operations Hires from TikTok and 72andSunny
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Award-winning UK social creative agency THE FIFTH, known for its viral creator marketing campaigns, today announced two new hires to its Los Angeles-based team, as the company expands in the U.S. Subin Kim joins as Creative Strategy Director and Shannon Reed joins as Vice President of Accounts and Operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005349/en/ Subin Kim joins THE FIFTH as Creative Strategy Director (Photo: Business Wire)
