Montana is a popular destination for tourists, but it’s also home to a staggering number of ranches and farms. In fact, Montana has the third lowest population density of any state in the United States and the eighth smallest population. Despite this tiny population, the Big Sky state comes in fourth largest in terms of land area. Located just north of Wyoming, and sharing a vast northern border with Canada, Montana is among the mountain west states. But, only the western half of the state can be described as mountainous, while the eastern half consists mostly of prairie. So, in all that vastness, just where is the highest point in Montana?

MONTANA STATE ・ 22 DAYS AGO