Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
What’s Going On With This Deer Spotted Near Cloquet? We Asked The DNR
My friend Lori posted a picture of a deer she saw at her home in Cloquet. It appears to have a large sack on the front of it and looks unwell. She asked the question, what's going on with this deer?. A lot of people speculated that it might be...
Bull Elk Strangled to Death in Idaho Backyard
Pictures show the elk's head covered in layers of rope after it wandered into a backyard and got stuck.
Big Ol’ Grizzly Bear Charges Truck At Full Speed On Montana Highway
No one wants to see a mama grizz running at ya full speed. There’s not much good that can come from it regardless of the situation. Even with the protection of a truck, my heart would start pumping a lot harder than normal. Grizzly bears are one of the...
The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month
You're planning to retire in the not-so-distant future, which means you'll be living on a fixed income. Therefore, you're looking for a new hometown where you can enjoy life while stretching your...
Wisconsin Hunter Tags Buck While Hunting With… An Emu
Here’s a hunting story I can guarantee you’ve never heard before. According to WLUK, Asher Torbeck was hunting in Gillett, Wisconsin on November 19, the opening morning of Wisconsin’s gun season, when something caught his eye. “I was hunting a stand about 100 yards from a high-fence deer farm my uncle owns,” Torbeck wrote in a Facebook post. “At about 10 a.m., I looked towards the fence and saw something walking. [It’s] not uncommon for deer to walk the fence line inside and outside the fence, so I got the binos up to take a look. There was a lot of brush that way, but I was pretty sure what I saw only had 2 legs.”
VIDEO: All-Male Gang of Elk Spotted by Hunters in Montana
VIDEO: All-Male Gang of Elk Spotted by Hunters in Montana Beautiful Video ...
'Snowbird' returns to Wisconsin; common this time of year
MILWAUKEE - If you've gone for a walk on a cold Wisconsin day odds are you've seen or heard one of our most common birds this time of year. But what is it?. This is a dark-eyed junco – otherwise known as the literal "snowbird" – comes and goes with the colder months of the year and is highly adaptive to numerous habitats. While many songbirds head much farther south to avoid harsh winters, the junco happily sticks around in the Upper Midwest.
Leggett: Alaska's killing of bears, wolves to protect moose and caribou a failed program
Alaska officials have announced they’ve completed a study of the impact on moose and caribou herds of a 40-year program of killing thousands of bears and wolves in a huge game management area. Interestingly, the state says they have no plans to stop the program of systematic killing of...
“I’ve Seen More Wolves Than Deer,” Hunters Report To Minnesota DNR Officers
Some parts of Northern Minnesota saw little success during the Minnesota firearm season. There are multiple reasons for this. First, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources predicted it would be a tough year for Northern Minnesota because of the harsh winters we've had the last few years. That's why hunting was restricted in many areas to "bucks only," or held the lottery for doe permits.
Judge rules that Montana’s wolf hunt will continue
A Lewis and Clark County judge has ruled that the State of Montana’s plan to “harvest” as many as 456 wolves can proceed because two organizations which challenged the state’s wolf hunting rules were unable to prove that Montana’s wolf population would be permanently harmed by the increased hunting, which includes the use of snares. […] The post Judge rules that Montana’s wolf hunt will continue appeared first on Daily Montanan.
A Pair of Big Locked-Up Whitetail Bucks Drown in Minnesota Lake
A Minnesota woman captured a stunning series of photographs back in late October when she found two trophy-class whitetail bucks floating dead in the shallow finger of a lake near her home. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (MDNR), the big bucks were engaged in an early rut sparring session when they somehow ended up in the lake. With their headgear hopelessly locked, they were unable to make it out of the lake alive. They drowned and were discovered by the homeowner the next day.
The Best States to Bag a Monster Whitetail Buck
Antlers aren’t everything, and yeah, you can have an absolute blast deer hunting without ever incurring a taxidermy bill. But for many whitetail geeks tagging, or at least having a legitimate shot at such, a mature buck is a big part of the thrill. Assuming your state isn’t known for hosting bragging-sized bucks, we’ve analyzed the Pope & Young (P&Y) and Boone & Crockett (B&C) record books, as well as information from the National Deer Association (NDA) and state agencies to assemble a short list of go-to states (in no particular order) for bagging a wall-hanger.
Discover the Highest Point in Montana
Montana is a popular destination for tourists, but it’s also home to a staggering number of ranches and farms. In fact, Montana has the third lowest population density of any state in the United States and the eighth smallest population. Despite this tiny population, the Big Sky state comes in fourth largest in terms of land area. Located just north of Wyoming, and sharing a vast northern border with Canada, Montana is among the mountain west states. But, only the western half of the state can be described as mountainous, while the eastern half consists mostly of prairie. So, in all that vastness, just where is the highest point in Montana?
Sports wagering, video lottery games again in conflict as legislature prepares for 2023 session
In the first week of legal sports wagering in Kansas, more than 100,000 Missourians found out how precise online location tools have become when they were blocked from making bets. How many more crossed the border – or went to any of the other four legal sports wagering states adjoining Missouri to make bets – […] The post Sports wagering, video lottery games again in conflict as legislature prepares for 2023 session appeared first on Missouri Independent.
The Season: Hunting Texas Whitetails Au Naturale
I hunted from the ground, from a natural blind sparsely woven with mesquite branches and thornscrub sticks, as unlike a typical south Texas whitetail hunt as you can get. I sat on a sun-bleached, cheap plastic deck chair, brown pants tucked into tall snake boots, and dipped my head low so my hat brim shielded my face. The 10-point buck was quartering away, at 40 yards, so I didn’t have a shot—or, not a shot I wanted to take. But there was time. The buck moved along a wide sendero and into a meadow of thigh-high grass and mesquite, and he’d be in the clear for another 50 yards. The rifle was a Steyr-Mannlicher bolt action .270 with a double-set trigger—its old-school vibe matched the old-school ground-hide setting—and it was a heavy burden as I settled the crosshairs and tracked the deer across the desert glade.
Most Minnesota snowmobile trails not ready for use, says DNR
MINNEAPOLIS – By law, Minnesota's snowmobile trails opened on Dec. 1, but the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says most of the state's trails need more snow before they can be groomed for use. To be considered safe, the DNR says the ground must be frozen, especially crossing wetlands. There needs to be about 12 inches of snow for packing and grooming. And a minimum of 5 to 7 inches of new, clear ice is recommended for riding on lakes.The DNR also says to make sure your registrations are current, and snowmobiles are in good operating order before hitting the trails.
