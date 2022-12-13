Here’s the list of all things you’ll get to experience with iOS 16.2. Historically, Apple has encrypted sensitive data like passwords while storing it in iCloud. Now the company is launching end-to-end encryption for most data with a new Advanced Data Protection mode. Emails, contacts and calendar events aren’t end-to-end encrypted, as those services are based on unencrypted standard protocols. If you activate Advanced Data Protection, it means that only you can access your device’s data by authenticating your identity on a trusted device like an iPhone or a Mac. If anyone else tries to decrypt the data — including Apple — they’ll likely find gibberish.

