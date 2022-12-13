Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
West Foundation Board Member Announces Winners of Director’s Choice Grants
The West Foundation is announcing two Directors’ Choice Imagining Grants today. Both are for $50,000 with the first grant to be awarded to a non-profit agency that designs a program or service focused on the arts, culture, or environment in Manitowoc County, with the second award going to a non-profit that proposes a program or service providing direct human services to people in the county.
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Police and Fire Commission to Appoint Interim Fire Chief Today
There is only one meeting scheduled for today in the City of Two Rivers. The Police and Fire Commission will be in the Council Chambers at 4:00 p.m., where they will immediately enter a closed session. In that session they will select an Interim Fire Chief, to replace the now-departed...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc’s Board of Public Works to Look Over Contracts for Two Projects
There is only one meeting today in the City of Manitowoc. The Board of Public Works will gather in the Council Chambers at 4:00 p.m., where they will start by looking over a couple of work agreements. The first is for the installation of a guardrail at Camp Vits, which...
Door County Pulse
Ban Considered on Outdoor Wood Furnaces in Sturgeon Bay
Sturgeon Bay’s Community Protection and Services Committee doesn’t want to allow outdoor wood furnaces used to heat homes within city limits. The committee backed a motion Dec. 7 to direct City Attorney Jim Kalny to draft an ordinance explicitly banning those types of heaters, which pipe in heat in the form of hot water to houses and resemble a small outdoor shed or shanty with a wood-burning furnace and chimney.
seehafernews.com
Kohler Police Department Stuff the Squad Food Drive Receives Many Donations
The Kohler Police Department recently held its Stuff the Squad Food Drive, and it was a big success. In total, the department consisting of only nine officers was able to collect two pallets worth of food, along with cash donations totaling just shy of $300. The food collected was then...
WBAY Green Bay
Brown County Sheriff’s Department announces retirement of K9 Sasha
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - K9 Sasha is being retired by Brown County Sheriff’s Office. The 9-year-old Belgian Malinois has worked her 6-year career with the Brown County Drug Task Force. Through her 370 deployments, she has successfully removed 4,739 grams of cocaine, 125 grams of heroin, 15,114 grams...
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Library Board and Advisory Recreation Board to Gather Today
There are a pair of meetings on the calendar today in the City of Two Rivers, both of which will take place at 6:00 p.m. The Library Board will be in the Community Room in the Lester Public Library, where the public will be given time to comment. Then, the...
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Salvation Army Announces Winner of Annual Battle of the Banks Competition
The Manitowoc Salvation Army held its Battle of the Financials competition yesterday, but the week before, a similar fundraising effort was held in Sheboygan. Nine banks and credit unions posted employees outside of Sheboygan area businesses to collect money for the local organization, but HAS Bank collected the most, with $2,158.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Police and Fire Commission to Discuss Patrol Officer Eligibility
There is only one meeting scheduled for today in the City of Manitowoc. The Police and Fire Commission will gather in the lower level of the Public Safety Building at 4:30 p.m. where they will give the public time to comment. Then, they will look over the monthly reports from...
WBAY Green Bay
Police investigating scam calls claiming to be an Oshkosh officer
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Here’s a big, red flag: If you miss a court date, police will not solicit you for money or gift cards. The Oshkosh Police Department says it received several reports of a phone scam where a caller claims to be an Oshkosh police officer. The “officer” says the person missed a court date.
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac County Sheriff investigating crime against child, seeking video footage
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a serious criminal offense committed against a child victim and is seeking the public’s assistance. Detectives are asking any resident or business that has video footage of vehicle traffic and who...
seehafernews.com
Door County Arson Suspect Ordered to Undergo Psychiatric Evaluation
The man accused of setting fire to a Door County supper club has been ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation. 33-year-old Jonathan Polich pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect for the fire at Mr. G’s Supper Club on October 23rd. A psychiatric...
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac residents asked to check cameras for evidence in a crime against a child
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crime committed against a child, and if you live or work in Fond du Lac, your video doorbell or surveillance cameras might hold evidence. The sheriff’s office put out a broad request to...
seehafernews.com
Ground Broken on New Leasable Building in Sheboygan’s SouthPointe Industrial Park
Work has officially begun on a new 100,000-square-foot structure in Sheboygan’s SouthPointe Industrial Park. This building, which is being built by Consolidated Construction, is located at 3327 Horizon Drive, and will be leasable for manufacturing. The building will be constructed with the potential to add on up to 100,000...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man accused of selling ‘Fake Perc 30s’ in Manitowoc, Brown County
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man is facing several federal charges after authorities allegedly found hundreds of pills containing fentanyl in Manitowoc County. The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office reports on October 12, 2022, the United States District Court Eastern District of Wisconsin filed charges for 26-year-old Zandrell Besaw from Green Bay.
seehafernews.com
Introducing Manitowoc Public Library’s New Youth Services Manager-Sharon Verbeten
The following article was submitted by Sharon Verbeten, the Youth Services Manager with the Manitowoc Public Library. When I started as Youth Services Manager at Manitowoc Public Library a few weeks ago, I was already pretty familiar with the city. In addition to being a librarian, I have been a longtime freelance writer, and I’ve written many articles on local businesses including PetSkull Brewery, The Wharf, and the Dead and Breakfast (my favorite!). So I was excited to work in this vibrant city!
seehafernews.com
City of Two Rivers Invites Families to Sled the Washington Park Hill
The first significant snowfall of the season arrived at the perfect time, as the City of Two Rivers’ Parks and Recreation Department is inviting families to stop out to Washington Park this evening for Family Sledding Night. Sledding will begin at 6:00 p.m., with music and smores being provided....
WBAY Green Bay
Third person convicted of voter fraud in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A third person has been convicted of election fraud in Fond du Lac County. Defendant Sam Wells was sentenced to a fine of $300 and court costs. District Attorney Eric Toney says Wells illegally registered his residential address as a P.O. Box and...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department: K9’s Extremely Helpful in the Battle Against Drugs
The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is touting the importance of K9 Officers in the battle against drugs. While on WOMT’s BE My Guest Program yesterday, Major Todd Cummings with the Sheriff’s Department explained that K9 officers are vital to their success in finding narcotics, “Not only on traffic stops, but on search warrants that we assist with.”
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Property Tax Bills Have Been Mailed, What Citizens Can Expect
The City of Manitowoc has mailed out the 2022 Property Tax bills. We spoke with Mayor Justin Nickels about what homeowners can expect in this year’s bills, and he said citizens should be pretty happy overall. “This year, we are looking at, when all is said and done, your...
