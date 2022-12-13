ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc County, WI

seehafernews.com

West Foundation Board Member Announces Winners of Director’s Choice Grants

The West Foundation is announcing two Directors’ Choice Imagining Grants today. Both are for $50,000 with the first grant to be awarded to a non-profit agency that designs a program or service focused on the arts, culture, or environment in Manitowoc County, with the second award going to a non-profit that proposes a program or service providing direct human services to people in the county.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Ban Considered on Outdoor Wood Furnaces in Sturgeon Bay

Sturgeon Bay’s Community Protection and Services Committee doesn’t want to allow outdoor wood furnaces used to heat homes within city limits. The committee backed a motion Dec. 7 to direct City Attorney Jim Kalny to draft an ordinance explicitly banning those types of heaters, which pipe in heat in the form of hot water to houses and resemble a small outdoor shed or shanty with a wood-burning furnace and chimney.
STURGEON BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Brown County Sheriff’s Department announces retirement of K9 Sasha

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - K9 Sasha is being retired by Brown County Sheriff’s Office. The 9-year-old Belgian Malinois has worked her 6-year career with the Brown County Drug Task Force. Through her 370 deployments, she has successfully removed 4,739 grams of cocaine, 125 grams of heroin, 15,114 grams...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police investigating scam calls claiming to be an Oshkosh officer

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Here’s a big, red flag: If you miss a court date, police will not solicit you for money or gift cards. The Oshkosh Police Department says it received several reports of a phone scam where a caller claims to be an Oshkosh police officer. The “officer” says the person missed a court date.
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Door County Arson Suspect Ordered to Undergo Psychiatric Evaluation

The man accused of setting fire to a Door County supper club has been ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation. 33-year-old Jonathan Polich pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect for the fire at Mr. G’s Supper Club on October 23rd. A psychiatric...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay man accused of selling ‘Fake Perc 30s’ in Manitowoc, Brown County

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man is facing several federal charges after authorities allegedly found hundreds of pills containing fentanyl in Manitowoc County. The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office reports on October 12, 2022, the United States District Court Eastern District of Wisconsin filed charges for 26-year-old Zandrell Besaw from Green Bay.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Introducing Manitowoc Public Library’s New Youth Services Manager-Sharon Verbeten

The following article was submitted by Sharon Verbeten, the Youth Services Manager with the Manitowoc Public Library. When I started as Youth Services Manager at Manitowoc Public Library a few weeks ago, I was already pretty familiar with the city. In addition to being a librarian, I have been a longtime freelance writer, and I’ve written many articles on local businesses including PetSkull Brewery, The Wharf, and the Dead and Breakfast (my favorite!). So I was excited to work in this vibrant city!
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

City of Two Rivers Invites Families to Sled the Washington Park Hill

The first significant snowfall of the season arrived at the perfect time, as the City of Two Rivers’ Parks and Recreation Department is inviting families to stop out to Washington Park this evening for Family Sledding Night. Sledding will begin at 6:00 p.m., with music and smores being provided....
TWO RIVERS, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department: K9’s Extremely Helpful in the Battle Against Drugs

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is touting the importance of K9 Officers in the battle against drugs. While on WOMT’s BE My Guest Program yesterday, Major Todd Cummings with the Sheriff’s Department explained that K9 officers are vital to their success in finding narcotics, “Not only on traffic stops, but on search warrants that we assist with.”

