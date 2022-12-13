ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Stocks Lose Ground on Wall Street, Extending Weekly Losses

"By Damian J. TroiseStocks fell on Wall Street Friday as worries grow that the Federal Reserve and other central banks are willing to bring on a recession if that’s what it takes to get inflation under control.The S&P 500 shed 1.4% as of 10:41 a.m. Eastern and is headed for its second straight weekly loss. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 407 points, or 1.2%, to 32,796 and the Nasdaq fell 1%.The losses were broad. More than 90% of companies in the benchmark S&P 500 fell. Technology stocks had some of the biggest losses. Microsoft fell 1.3%.The Fed this week raised...
The Independent

First Direct is launching a 7% rate on a savings account from Thursday

First Direct is increasing its savings rates from Thursday as the battle to attract customers continues.As part of the changes, the bank is doubling the interest rate on its Regular Saver Account from 3.5% to 7%.The account is available for First Direct 1st Account customers only and account holders can save between £25 and £300 a month in it.The rate is fixed for the year from the time of opening.But First Direct said that to help with the increased cost-of-living and to support those who currently have a Regular Saver Account open, it is increasing all current Regular Saver Accounts...
The Flint Journal

Stimulus update: 9 million Americans eligible for extra money; important deadline today

More than 9 million Americans could be owed money from the Internal Revenue Service. And today is an important deadline for those who want to claim their funds for free. In mid-October, the IRS began sending letters to U.S. residents who appear to have qualified for various benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. This includes people who could be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
moneytalksnews.com

Coming Soon: $1 Million Mortgages With 3% Down

Home prices have risen so much during the past year that, in 2023, loan limits for all but two U.S. counties will be higher — and it will be possible to get a federally backed mortgage of more than $1 million in some areas. In the highest-cost areas of...
HAWAII STATE
CBS News

3 smart times to refinance your mortgage

When you first bought your home, there's a good chance you took out a long mortgage, like a 30-year fixed-rate loan. While that might have felt like almost a lifelong decision, the reality is that homeowners can often change their mortgages by refinancing. With mortgage refinancing, you can take out...
fitnancials.com

Ally Bank Account Review: Checkings & Savings Accounts

This post may contain affiliate links, meaning I receive a commission for purchases made through these links, at no cost to you. Ally Bank is my personal bank account that I’ve been using for several years now. It stands out from any other bank I’ve ever had and offers so much more than in-person banks.
CNET

How to Make More Than the Minimum Payment on a Credit Card

The minimum payment on your credit card is the lowest amount you can pay to for each billing cycle. It's essential to pay at least that much each month -- if you can't, contact your issuer ASAP. Making your minimum payments will allow you to avoid late fees and penalties....
CBS News

Federal government will back $1 million mortgages for the first time

For the first time, the federal government will back mortgages of more than $1 million, a move that reflects the run-up in home prices across much of the nation. The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) on Tuesday said the maximum size of home-mortgage loans eligible for backing by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will jump to $1.089 million next year in high-cost markets. In most other markets, the maximum size of mortgages eligible for backing will be $726,200 in 2023, an increase of 12% from current limits, the agency said.
UTAH STATE
dallasexpress.com

U.S. Savings Rate Plunges

Data released last week by the Bureau of Economic Analysis revealed that Americans are saving only 2.3% of disposable income – the lowest level since 2005. The low savings rate is potentially a troubling statistic because Americans are receiving higher wages on average. For October 2022, disposable personal income increased by .7% or $132.9 billion across the board.

Comments / 0

Community Policy