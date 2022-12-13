Read full article on original website
Stocks Lose Ground on Wall Street, Extending Weekly Losses
"By Damian J. TroiseStocks fell on Wall Street Friday as worries grow that the Federal Reserve and other central banks are willing to bring on a recession if that’s what it takes to get inflation under control.The S&P 500 shed 1.4% as of 10:41 a.m. Eastern and is headed for its second straight weekly loss. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 407 points, or 1.2%, to 32,796 and the Nasdaq fell 1%.The losses were broad. More than 90% of companies in the benchmark S&P 500 fell. Technology stocks had some of the biggest losses. Microsoft fell 1.3%.The Fed this week raised...
If Your Bank Hasn't Done This Recently, It's Time to Put Your Money Elsewhere
Don't settle for a bum deal.
10 Things You Should Never Buy With a Credit Card
Building credit and racking up credit card rewards can be great for your finances but putting certain items on your card leads to big fees and higher interest rates, which cancel out any benefits. The...
First Direct is launching a 7% rate on a savings account from Thursday
First Direct is increasing its savings rates from Thursday as the battle to attract customers continues.As part of the changes, the bank is doubling the interest rate on its Regular Saver Account from 3.5% to 7%.The account is available for First Direct 1st Account customers only and account holders can save between £25 and £300 a month in it.The rate is fixed for the year from the time of opening.But First Direct said that to help with the increased cost-of-living and to support those who currently have a Regular Saver Account open, it is increasing all current Regular Saver Accounts...
Business Insider
The average American savings balance by age, household size, and education level
Data from the Federal Reserve shows...
Stimulus update: 9 million Americans eligible for extra money; important deadline today
More than 9 million Americans could be owed money from the Internal Revenue Service. And today is an important deadline for those who want to claim their funds for free. In mid-October, the IRS began sending letters to U.S. residents who appear to have qualified for various benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. This includes people who could be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
IRS Form 1099-K: Will You Get One From Venmo, PayPal, or Cash App?
A new $600 reporting threshold for IRS Form1099-K involves payment networks like Venmo, PayPal, Amazon, Square, and Cash App.
moneytalksnews.com
Coming Soon: $1 Million Mortgages With 3% Down
Home prices have risen so much during the past year that, in 2023, loan limits for all but two U.S. counties will be higher — and it will be possible to get a federally backed mortgage of more than $1 million in some areas. In the highest-cost areas of...
Robinhood is pivoting to retirement accounts as novice traders shun the get-rich-quick appeal of meme stocks
Robinhood announced plans to add retirement accounts for customers on Tuesday. The move comes as Robinhood faces a slump in retail trading activity. Robinhood shares are down 49% year-to-date, struggling to recover since the heyday of the meme-stock era. Robinhood Markets Inc. will soon offer its customers retirement account services,...
Business Insider
NASB mortgage review: Flexible lender with numerous options for non-traditional borrowers
Minimum Credit Score. 620. Minimum Down...
3 smart times to refinance your mortgage
When you first bought your home, there's a good chance you took out a long mortgage, like a 30-year fixed-rate loan. While that might have felt like almost a lifelong decision, the reality is that homeowners can often change their mortgages by refinancing. With mortgage refinancing, you can take out...
fitnancials.com
Ally Bank Account Review: Checkings & Savings Accounts
This post may contain affiliate links, meaning I receive a commission for purchases made through these links, at no cost to you. Ally Bank is my personal bank account that I’ve been using for several years now. It stands out from any other bank I’ve ever had and offers so much more than in-person banks.
CNET
How to Make More Than the Minimum Payment on a Credit Card
The minimum payment on your credit card is the lowest amount you can pay to for each billing cycle. It's essential to pay at least that much each month -- if you can't, contact your issuer ASAP. Making your minimum payments will allow you to avoid late fees and penalties....
Business Insider
How to freeze your credit with the three major credit bureaus — Experian, Equifax, TransUnion
Credit freeze frequently asked questions (FAQ)
Federal government will back $1 million mortgages for the first time
For the first time, the federal government will back mortgages of more than $1 million, a move that reflects the run-up in home prices across much of the nation. The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) on Tuesday said the maximum size of home-mortgage loans eligible for backing by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will jump to $1.089 million next year in high-cost markets. In most other markets, the maximum size of mortgages eligible for backing will be $726,200 in 2023, an increase of 12% from current limits, the agency said.
Should you rent or buy? First American crunched the numbers
It’s currently better to rent than to own for potential first-time homebuyers in 47 of the 50 top U.S. markets, according to First American’s analysis.
dallasexpress.com
U.S. Savings Rate Plunges
Data released last week by the Bureau of Economic Analysis revealed that Americans are saving only 2.3% of disposable income – the lowest level since 2005. The low savings rate is potentially a troubling statistic because Americans are receiving higher wages on average. For October 2022, disposable personal income increased by .7% or $132.9 billion across the board.
Inflation Tips: Top Advice for Saving and Spending
The bad news for anyone whose budget is struggling to keep up with rising prices is that inflation is not yet starting to cool. While things appeared to be moving in the right direction in April, May...
Should You Save for Retirement or Pay Off Your Mortgage Early?
After purchasing your forever home and feeling confident in your career, you may wonder whether it would be worthwhile to put your extra income toward retirement or use it to pay off your...
