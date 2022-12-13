Before the season, I said multiple times that there was next to no chance that Vaughn Grissom would open next season as the starting shortstop for the Braves. It’s not because I didn’t believe in his game, either. Grissom is oozing with potential, and I was one of the first people raving about him as he tore up the minor leagues. With that being said, he struggled to end last season offensively, and defensively, there were always questions about whether he would stick at short. Asking him to fill Dansby Swanson‘s shoes as the starting shortstop on a team with World Series aspirations isn’t exactly easing a young player into things. Which is why I never thought the Braves would even think about it, but I was wrong. Not only are they thinking about it, but it very well may be their top option right now.

2 DAYS AGO