Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
New York Mets Aggressively Trying To Trade Former All-StarOnlyHomers
The Bronx "Christmas House" lives on in Mariah Carey's ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ music videoWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
overtimeheroics.net
Possible Blockbuster Yankees Trade
Since the Yankees signed Aaron Judge to a 9 year deal, Yankee fans have been eagerly waiting for the next move. After all, Judge does not make the team better, he simply maintains where they were earlier. Yankee fans have about run out of patience and wasted no time predicting GM Brian Cashman’s next move. For many fans, the predicted next move is LHP Carlos Rodon. But what other potential Yankees trades could be coming?
Yankees infielder traded to Pirates in Clay Holmes deal designated for assignment by Red Sox
Masslive.com’s Chris Cotillo reports the Boston Red Sox designated infielder Hoy Park for assignment infielder. Per Cotillo:. Park intrigued the Red Sox as a versatile backup option who can play multiple positions. He has appeared at every spot other than first base, catcher and pitcher in the majors. The Red Sox will now have seven days to trade, release or waive Park.
Yankees sign 2 veterans to minor-league deals | What it means
While the Yankees have been busy trying to convince lefty ace Carlos Rodon to make his home in the Bronx, they also made a pair of smaller moves. The Yankees signed first baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers and reliever Art Warren to minor-league deals, according to the Minor League Baseball transactions page.
Mets open to reunion with ex-Yankees reliever, report says
The New York Post’s Mike Puma reports that the team “still hasn’t ruled out a reunion with Adam Ottavino.”. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Billy Eppler has added a lot of starting pitching this offseason, but could use some more focus on the bullpen....
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Brian Cashman might’ve struck gold with bullpen signing
When considering low-key signings the Yankees have made in the past, they’ve struck gold on several players that have featured inefficient numbers. Notably, Jose Treviño, Clay Holmes, Matt Carpenter, and plenty more have outplayed expectations. Cashman might have landed himself yet another gem on the free agent market...
Red Sox make shocking Jeter Downs decision
The Boston Red Sox made a big roster move on Thursday that involved a player in the ill-fated Mookie Betts trade. Boston designated shortstop Jeter Downs for assignment. Downs had struggled mightily at the Major League level in 2022 and couldn’t quite piece it together. Chris Cotillo reported on the roster move by the Red Read more... The post Red Sox make shocking Jeter Downs decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New York Mets interested in 2 All-Star sluggers in MLB free agency
The New York Mets have already added an absurd amount of money in MLB free agency, however, owner Steve Cohen
Yankees Sign Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For 2023 Season
The New York Yankees signed a former member of the Boston Red Sox bullpen in an effort to add depth to their already stacked roster.
Report: Phillies Showing Interest in Former Mets Pitcher
The Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly showing interest in former New York Mets pitcher Seth Lugo.
Yardbarker
Yankees Fan Reminds Everyone Of A Jorge Posada Snub
Getting into the National Baseball Hall of Fame is one of the most difficult things to do in sports, because it requires for a lot of people to agree on the fact that “X” player deserves the recognition. Some players probably don’t belong in Cooperstown and have entered,...
Yankees, Mets free agency projections for current, former players: Andrew Benintendi, Gary Sanchez, more
Time to play the Match Game. ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel examined the MLB free-agent market and projected where some of the top remaining players will sign. Benintendi also offers some upside on a multiyear deal. NOTES: The Athletic’s Jim Bowden reports the market for the free-agent outfielder is flush with...
New York Mets build ridiculous draft capital for 2023
Most of the attention for the New York Mets has been on Steve Cohen’s spending habits this offseason, and for good reason. Cohen has proven that winning means far more to him than any bottom line. The Mets have signed Justin Verlander, Jose Quintana, Kodai Senga, and David Robertson. Brandon Nimmo and Edwin Diaz inked long term extensions. Payroll is not just at an unprecedented level for any major league franchise, but Cohen is blowing through the luxury tax as though it was a stop sign on a deserted street.
Stealing Yankees All-Star Free Agent Reliever Could Give Red Sox Best Bullpen In Baseball
Should the Red Sox make this move?
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Links The Cubs To 2 Small-Market Teams
Small-market teams in the MLB have to navigate their roster moves with caution to improve their franchise. However, for the Chicago Cubs, they aren’t in a small market, as they have an enormous fan base. But now an ESPN insider for MLB is comparing the Cubs to two small-market...
Yardbarker
Anthopoulos again shows confidence in Vaughn Grissom starting
Before the season, I said multiple times that there was next to no chance that Vaughn Grissom would open next season as the starting shortstop for the Braves. It’s not because I didn’t believe in his game, either. Grissom is oozing with potential, and I was one of the first people raving about him as he tore up the minor leagues. With that being said, he struggled to end last season offensively, and defensively, there were always questions about whether he would stick at short. Asking him to fill Dansby Swanson‘s shoes as the starting shortstop on a team with World Series aspirations isn’t exactly easing a young player into things. Which is why I never thought the Braves would even think about it, but I was wrong. Not only are they thinking about it, but it very well may be their top option right now.
