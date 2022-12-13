Read full article on original website
Man under arrest after standoff where he held knife near baby at apartments in Fourth Ward, HPD says
At some point, the man, while holding multiple knives to his throat, threatened to take his own life, police said, adding that this was all unfolding near the baby.
fox26houston.com
3 would-be robbers shot in Houston area, 2 dead in 5 days
HOUSTON - Authorities are investigating at least three shootings this week when the victim of a robbery or burglary shot the people allegedly committing the crimes. Since Sunday, three people have been shot in Houston while authorities say they were attempting robberies. Of the three people shot, two of them died.
20-year-old man arrested for crashing head-on with police while taking off in Houston's East End
According to HPD, the man was making a run for it when he made a U-turn, drove toward the officers as they tried to reverse out of the way, and crashed into them head-on.
Click2Houston.com
2 men charged with capital murder in connection to deadly shooting at north Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON – Two men have been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in north Houston back in May, according to the Houston Police Department. Osmin Antonio Zamora-Lopez, 19, and Justin Eric Tompkins, 19, have since both been charged with capital murder. On...
Washington Examiner
Texas woman shoots one burglar and drives off another: Police
A Texas homeowner shot and killed one suspected burglar and drove off another on Monday, authorities said. The incident occurred at approximately 3:45 a.m., according to the Houston Police Department. "HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting call in the 2000 block of Harland Drive and found an unresponsive female...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect wanted after forcing entry into north Harris Co. building, leaving $5,000 in damages, police say
HOUSTON – A suspect is wanted after they reportedly burglarized a building in north Harris County back in October. According to police, a suspect forced entry into the building located in the 16400 block of Imperial Valley Dr. in Houston. In total, the suspect caused approximately $5,000 worth of...
Suspect fires gunshots inside 7-Eleven after woman would not talk to him, HCSO says
The suspect was trying to talk to a woman but became upset when she wasn't engaging. That's when he got a gun from his car and shot inside the store, authorities say.
Man and woman handcuffed after wild police chase in northwest Houston
SkyEye followed the wild pursuit from the air as an erratic driver drove into residential yards and nearly hit multiple people on the road.
Man makes small purchase before robbing Third Ward convenience store at gunpoint, HPD says
Authorities said the man, who was last seen wearing a purple Rugrats hoodie and light-colored jeans, made a small purchase before he pulled out a gun and demanded money from the cash register.
Woman on life-support after man allegedly beat her with cinderblock, HPD says
Records stated the suspect beat the victim as she was on the floor, incapacitated. He was also out on bond for another similar case, according to court documents.
KHOU
'They should be ashamed': Woman targeted by thieves while visiting mother's grave
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Houston woman said she was the victim of thieves while she was laying flowers at her mother's grave. Vannette Rummel, 77, was paying a visit to her mother "Nannie's" grave last week at Earthman Resthaven Cemetery in Spring. It's a tradition she does every year right before Christmas.
74-year-old says he was robbed in his driveway after being followed from bank in Rice Military area
A robbery victim told police he believes he was followed from the bank after video caught the suspect lurking close behind before running at the 74-year-old in his driveway.
Man found dead after being shot in the head outside northwest Houston store, police say
Officers said they found high-power bullet casings at the scene after a customer reportedly notified the store clerk that someone might be dead outside.
Video: Robber snatches envelope from man returning home from bank in Memorial Park area
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted in an aggravated robbery of a resident in front of his home in October. This happened on Oct. 11 at about 2:30 p.m. outside of a home on West...
Store manager robbed at Houston business after making trip to bank, HPD says
Surveillance video caught the moment the suspects run up to the victim and throw him to the ground before running off with a money bag, police said.
HPD bodycam video shows aftermath of shots fired at Kingwood homeowner while checking panic alarm
"Sir, do you not see all these lights?" HPD said the man pointed a gun at them when they responded to a panic alarm at his home. Fortunately, no one was hurt.
22-year-old charged with murder 10 months after Memphis rapper Snootie Wild killed in Houston
A woman told police the victim, known by his stage name, Snootie Wild, pointed a gun at her after her car got stuck in a ditch. He was then shot by another man after she ran off.
2 men, woman arrested after trying to steal building materials from construction site, deputies say
Deputies say they arrested two men and a woman who were trying to steal from a construction site in northwest Harris County. But that's not all they found while searching their vehicle.
fox26houston.com
Teen deaths due to fentanyl increasing, Cypress 14-year-old died back in August
CYPRESS, Texas - Teenagers are dying due to fentanyl poisoning at an alarming rate. The numbers are going up so much, the Drug Enforcement Agency of Houston is cracking down to try to stop the increased deaths. The number is said to have tripled this year nationwide compared to last...
