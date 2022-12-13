Read full article on original website
Local doctors prepare for long winter as surge of sickness continues among children
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The surge of sick kids in Hampton Roads continues and doctors don’t see it getting better anytime soon. “We’re seeing twice as many people in the ED, twice as many people in the urgent care than we usually do … and that’s been for the last month,” Dr. John Harrington, the vice president of quality/safety and clinical integration at Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters, told WAVY.
Missing senior citizen located and saved by Virginia Beach Helicopter Unit
Because of helicopter's technology, the aviation unit thinks that equipment used was not only time saving but lifesaving.
VBPD implements new system to streamline ticketing
Virginia Beach Police Department implements new electronic system to streamline ticketing and improve turn-around time
13News Now Investigates: Norfolk graduates 17 new police officers as force is still 28% vacant
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is set to graduate 17 new police officers on Thursday evening, at a time when the force still has hundreds of vacancies. The recruits will earn their gun and badge during Thursday's Police Academy graduation in exchange for their oath to serve and protect.
Virginia Beach seeks resident feedback on programs, services
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The city of Virginia Beach wants feedback from residents on city programs, services and priorities and has mailed out a survey to a random selection of them. Residents who received the survey are asked to complete it by Dec. 28. It said “the time...
Va. Beach Mass Shooting Commission dysfunction and more Va. headlines
• Virginia State Police remained silent after a private investigator who previously worked in law enforcement came forward with documents suggesting the agency hadn’t been forthcoming about the hiring process for Austin Lee Edwards, the former state trooper who killed three people in California last month. Edwards was admitted to the State Police training academy despite a prior mental health episode.—WTVR.
Several students, adults hurt in school bus crash in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A school bus crash in Virginia Beach left several children and two adults hurt Thursday afternoon, according to police. All of them are expected to be okay. People who work nearby spoke about the aftermath. "We see that. We get sad," Gobran Hizam, a partner...
Tide Light Rail unable to provide service in certain areas of Norfolk
HRT tweeted Wednesday morning that the light rail service is not able to get through City Hall/Monticello Station due to flooding and possible road damage.
Policy to suspend Norfolk preschoolers ended after WAVY investigation
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A policy to suspend 3- and 4-year-old students for behavioral infractions at a Norfolk preschool has ended following a 10 On Your Side investigation. Willoughby Early Childhood Center Principal Laundrell Gates sent a letter informing parents of the policy on Dec. 6. In the letter, Gates wrote that he would immediately begin issuing out of school suspensions to preschool-aged students for a variety of behavioral infractions, ranging from severe tantrums and excessively running around the classroom, to repeatedly kicking, hitting, and biting staff or peers.
Owner of Black-owned Norfolk business calls council’s decision to not renew permit ‘pre-meditated’
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The owner of a Black-owned restaurant/nightclub on Granby Street whose permit to operate wasn’t renewed Tuesday night by Norfolk City Council calls the decision “pre-meditated” and that he’s being punished over a simple mistake. He shared leaked emails with WAVY on...
Newport News/Williamsburg Airport Still International Even With Name Change
NEWPORT NEWS—Newport News/Williamsburg Airport wants the people who use its services to know that despite a minor name change, it is still an international airport. “We embarked on a strategic communication effort about three years ago,” said Michael Giardino, executive director of the airport. “We picked a consultant, talked about what we wanted to accomplish, and did all the things one would normally do. One of the topics that came up is that the name is a mouthful.”
Norfolk's top cop talks establishing a 'Real Time Crime Center'
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk is trying to step up its game when it comes to using crime-fighting technology. In a presentation to City Council this week, interim Police Chief Michael Goldsmith explained why forming a Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) will advance the department. "It's becoming a more and...
One City Celebrations North District to hold community job fair in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – In the market for a job?. More than 80 employers will be at the One City Celebrations North District community job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Denbigh Community Center at 15198 Warwick Blvd. in Newport News. Councilwoman Sharon Scott...
Redevelopment of Kemps River Crossing Shopping Center raises concerns
Plans are in the works to rezone and redevelop the Kemps River Crossing Shopping Center, and the proposal is getting pushback from some Virginia Beach residents.
Chesapeake announces another year of 'Turkey Instead of a Ticket'
Chesapeake brings back another year of 'Turkey Instead of a Ticket,' when officers hand out turkeys instead of traffic tickets
Blue drop-off mailboxes out of service in Norfolk as Postal Inspectors investigate mail thefts
NORFOLK, Va. — Blue drop-off mailboxes blocked with tape and out of service is a sight people don't want to see when they want to send mail. Two boxes were spotted in the West Ghent area of Norfolk this week. United States Postal Inspectors are encouraging people to reach out to them if they feel their mail was stolen in Norfolk and Hampton.
York Poquoson Sheriff Danny Diggs prepares to end law enforcement career
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) —York Poquoson Sheriff Danny Digg’s office is getting emptier by the day, as he packs memories into the cardboard box. His uniform is up for good this time after 23 years, but he says his passion for helping the community is never ending. He hopes his legacy is clear. “I want […]
VB courts close for day after evacuation issued at courthouse due to bomb threat
Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office tweeted that an evacuation was issued for the courthouse. They have not provided any additional details at this time.
Sentara Gastroenterology Specialists Opens In Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS—Sentara Gastroenterology Specialists is now open at Sentara Port Warwick, located at 1031 Loftis Blvd., Suite 201 in Newport News. In-office procedures will begin in early 2023. Once completely staffed and running at capacity, the office will be a local resource for patients looking to treat issues affecting...
Virginia Beach woman loses $24k in bail bond phone call scheme
Police are warning about a new phone scam making its rounds in Hampton Roads. News 3 caught up with one Virginia Beach woman who fell victim, losing $24,000.
