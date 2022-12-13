ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

WAVY News 10

Local doctors prepare for long winter as surge of sickness continues among children

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The surge of sick kids in Hampton Roads continues and doctors don’t see it getting better anytime soon. “We’re seeing twice as many people in the ED, twice as many people in the urgent care than we usually do … and that’s been for the last month,” Dr. John Harrington, the vice president of quality/safety and clinical integration at Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters, told WAVY.
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach seeks resident feedback on programs, services

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The city of Virginia Beach wants feedback from residents on city programs, services and priorities and has mailed out a survey to a random selection of them. Residents who received the survey are asked to complete it by Dec. 28. It said “the time...
virginiamercury.com

Va. Beach Mass Shooting Commission dysfunction and more Va. headlines

• Virginia State Police remained silent after a private investigator who previously worked in law enforcement came forward with documents suggesting the agency hadn’t been forthcoming about the hiring process for Austin Lee Edwards, the former state trooper who killed three people in California last month. Edwards was admitted to the State Police training academy despite a prior mental health episode.—WTVR.
WAVY News 10

Policy to suspend Norfolk preschoolers ended after WAVY investigation

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A policy to suspend 3- and 4-year-old students for behavioral infractions at a Norfolk preschool has ended following a 10 On Your Side investigation. Willoughby Early Childhood Center Principal Laundrell Gates sent a letter informing parents of the policy on Dec. 6. In the letter, Gates wrote that he would immediately begin issuing out of school suspensions to preschool-aged students for a variety of behavioral infractions, ranging from severe tantrums and excessively running around the classroom, to repeatedly kicking, hitting, and biting staff or peers.
peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News/Williamsburg Airport Still International Even With Name Change

NEWPORT NEWS—Newport News/Williamsburg Airport wants the people who use its services to know that despite a minor name change, it is still an international airport. “We embarked on a strategic communication effort about three years ago,” said Michael Giardino, executive director of the airport. “We picked a consultant, talked about what we wanted to accomplish, and did all the things one would normally do. One of the topics that came up is that the name is a mouthful.”
peninsulachronicle.com

Sentara Gastroenterology Specialists Opens In Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS—Sentara Gastroenterology Specialists is now open at Sentara Port Warwick, located at 1031 Loftis Blvd., Suite 201 in Newport News. In-office procedures will begin in early 2023. Once completely staffed and running at capacity, the office will be a local resource for patients looking to treat issues affecting...
13News Now

13News Now

