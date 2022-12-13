NEWPORT NEWS—Newport News/Williamsburg Airport wants the people who use its services to know that despite a minor name change, it is still an international airport. “We embarked on a strategic communication effort about three years ago,” said Michael Giardino, executive director of the airport. “We picked a consultant, talked about what we wanted to accomplish, and did all the things one would normally do. One of the topics that came up is that the name is a mouthful.”

