kicdam.com
Charges Filed Against Driver Involved in Estherville Rollover
Estherville, IA (KICD)– One person is facing charges following a rollover crash over the weekend in Estherville. Police were called to the 900 block of West Central Avenue around 7:30 Saturday evening where officers attempted to have the driver stay in the vehicle until additional units arrived to assist him, but he reportedly did not comply.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center woman charged for marijuana
SIOUX CENTER—A 27-year-old Sioux Center woman was arrested about 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Emily Catherine Roghair stemmed from a civil paper being served at her home at 441...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls man in ditch jailed for OWI
LARCHWOOD—A 38-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, near Larchwood on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Chance Weston Woolley stemmed from a report of a 1999 Ford Expedition in the north ditch of Highway 9 near the Cleveland Avenue intersection about two miles southeast of Larchwood, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Fatal accident in Carroll County
(Carroll Co) A woman was killed in a head-on collision in Carroll County this morning. The Iowa State Patrol says 26-year-old Lorraine Haley Wuebker, of Auburn, Iowa, was driving a 2007 Chevy Equinox southbound on Highway 71 and 64-year-old Edward Peterson, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was driving a 2022 International LT625 northbound. Wuebker crossed the center line and struck the semi head-on. The Equinox came to rest in the west ditch. The semi came to rest in the east ditch.
nwestiowa.com
Ireton teen hurt in crash by Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—A 16-year-old Ireton resident was injured in a one-vehicle accident about 7:20 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, on 390th Street, three miles west of Sioux Center. Mia Kraai was driving west when she lost control of her 1999 Ford F-250 pickup, which entered the southwest ditch and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
kduz.com
Hutchinson Man Charged After Taxi Ride From Sioux Falls to Hutchinson
A Hutchinson man was arrested and charged Monday after allegedly assaulting a taxi driver and not paying for a ride from Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Hutchinson. Police say 41-year-old Jonathan David Weseloh is facing several charges, including Felony-Simple Robbery, theft, assault, and controlled substance-possession. Police say a taxi driver...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon woman arrested for intox at jail
PRIMGHAR—A 34-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested about 5:05 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, in Primghar on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Jacqueline Samantha McAndrews stemmed from her entering the O’Brien County Law Enforcement Center in Primghar while intoxicated, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Primghar woman jailed on assault charge
PRIMGHAR—A resident of the Pride Group facility east of Primghar was arrested about 11 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, on a charge of disorderly conduct — fighting/violent behavior. The arrest of 25-year-old Kara Hope Kelly stemmed from a report that she assaulted a staff member and then fled the facility toward its west grove, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
KELOLAND TV
Arrest made in liquor store robbery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have an update on a robbery we first told you about yesterday. Police say they used surveillance video to find the suspect. Officers say 25-year-old Meron Berhe robbed the One Stop liquor store on West 12th Street at gunpoint Sunday evening. Police found...
kelo.com
SFPD: Suspect in weekend robbery arrested by SWAT in central Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A suspect in a weekend robbery was arrested Monday night by the Sioux Falls Police Department’s SWAT team. The suspect, 25-year-old Meron Fishaye Berhe, used a gun to rob the One Stop gas station and liquor store, located on the corner of 12th Street and Jefferson Avenue, late Sunday night.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon Police Department to join HEAT
SHELDON—The Sheldon Police Department is feeling the heat after the Sheldon City Council meeting on Nov. 2. Sheldon police chief Scott Burtch put the department’s feet close to the fire when he asked the council to approve a request to join the area High-Risk Entry and Arrest Team, known as HEAT.
kicdam.com
Allison Decker Sentenced to Life in Prison
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Nearly two years after Angel Bastman was killed in her Lake Park home, Allison Decker has been sentenced. Decker was convicted of first-degree murder, third degree theft and conspiracy to commit theft in June following a nearly week long bench trial in May. She given a mandatory life sentence for the murder on Tuesday along with another two years in prison for the theft charge.
KELOLAND TV
Brookings man identified as person killed in crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An update from Sioux Falls police on a deadly crash earlier this month. Police identified the victim as 25-year-old Cody Hoss from Brookings. His body was found near his crashed pickup in northern Sioux Falls around 2 a.m. on December 5th. “No other vehicles...
kicdam.com
Slippery Roads Blamed For Single Vehicle Crash in O’Brien County
Hartley, IA (KICD)– Slippery roads are being blamed for a crash that severely damaged a vehicle in O’Brien County Wednesday evening. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 3800 miles of Vine Avenue, about six and a half miles south of Hartley, just after 9:00 where the northbound vehicle was found to have entered the ditch and turned onto the driver’s side.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Name released in fatal truck accident near Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department shared the identity of the man killed Dec. 5 in an accident northwest of Sioux Falls. Officers were called at 1:44 p.m. to an incident that happened off the roadway near 259th St. and 471st St. 25-year-old Cody...
nwestiowa.com
Couple injured in rollover by Larchwood
LARCHWOOD—A Rock Valley couple received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 8:25 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, on Highway 9 near Birch Avenue about two miles west of Larchwood. Eighty-four-year-old Marjorie Anne Bergsma of Rock Valley was driving west when her 2014 Chrysler Town & County van hit a...
KELOLAND TV
SF Police respond to crashes Wednesday night
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Light snow in Sioux Falls may have contributed to a couple of crashes right as people were heading home from work. One crash happened at the intersection of Arrowhead Parkway and Foss Avenue a little before 6, setting off the airbags in at least one of the SUVs.
nwestiowa.com
One injured in collision by Rock Valley
ROCK VALLEY—One person received minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and 360th Street, four miles south of Rock Valley. Thirty-three-year-old Anatolii Rykhlo of Antelope, CA, was driving a 2015 Volvo 730 semitruck pulling a cargo trailer west...
nwestiowa.com
Five injured in collision east of Alton
ALTON—Five people were injured in a two-vehicle collision about 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, on Highway 10, three miles east of Alton. Twenty-five-year-old Cristian Natanael Maldonado-Mejia of Jefferson was driving east when he lost control of his 2002 Chevrolet Silverado pickup and it struck a westbound 2018 Jeep Wrangler driven by 61-year-old Dean Michael Bunkers of Granville, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
kelo.com
Sioux Falls man facing numerous charges after arrest in Lincoln County field
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls man, suspected of burglary, is in jail facing numerous charges. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the 26-year-old had been in a pursuit with law enforcement. A witness led officials to a field west of Harrisburg where the vehicle was stuck in the snow. Officers broke windows to apprehend the suspect. Along with charges from the Sioux Falls Police Department, the man was charged with resisting arrest, obstructing law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
