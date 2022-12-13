NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A previous domestic assault offender is back in trouble after he allegedly cut a woman with a knife. According to State Police, on December 6, 2022, troopers responded to a call from a female victim stating that she had been cut with a knife. When police arrived, the victim said Robert William Phillips charged at her with a brush axe. The victim said she grabbed the axe with her hands, then Phillips got on top of her and began smothering her. Phillips then got a pocket knife out and started cutting her with a knife.

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO