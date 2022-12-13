Read full article on original website
West Virginia man arrested for allegedly shooting 6 puppies in the head
A man was charged after he told deputies that he had "taken care of" several dogs because they killed his neighbor's chickens.
West Virginia man facing charges after dispute leads to shooting
A Buckhannon man has been charged after allegedly shooting another man multiple times after a dispute with his neighbor.
Upshur County Sheriffs introduce new K-9 Rico
The Upshur County Sheriff's Office introduced the newest member of their team on Thursday, a very happy-looking boy named Rico!
WDTV
DOCS: Authorities searching for body of missing Buckhannon man
ELLAMORE, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are actively searching an Ellamore property for the body of a man reported missing 10 years ago, according to documents. 5 News obtained a copy of a search warrant at a property on Old Elkins Rd. seeking “the deceased human remains of Luke David Stout and/or any other human remains which may be concealed or buried upon the property,” along with any weapons used to kill Stout that may be found.
WTAP
Woman sentenced in Pleasants County fatal crash
ST MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Sisterville woman has been sentenced for causing a fatal crash in Pleasants County. According to court records, Cana E. Turner was charged with driving under the influence causing death and leaving the scene of a crash causing death. On September 17, 2021, she crashed her SUV, killing her passenger Abigail Hause.
West Virginia man charged with murder after being found holding knife next to dead woman
A Braxton County man was charged with murder after law enforcement say they found him holding a knife next to a dead woman.
WDTV
Upshur County chief deputy surprised with purple heart
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Some of West Virginia’s finest received special honors Thursday for their service in an awards ceremony at the Upshur County Courthouse. Even K-9 A.J., who was adopted by the department in 2015, and his handler got a plaque, along with a special message that went out over dispatch.
connect-bridgeport.com
Law Enforcement Searching for the Body of Area Man Reported Missing by Officials a Decade Ago
WDTV is reporting that authorities are actively searching a Buckhannon property for the body of a man reported missing 10 years ago, according to documents. 5 News obtained a copy of a search warrant at a property on Old Elkins Rd. seeking “the deceased human remains of Luke David Stout and/or any other human remains which may be concealed or buried upon the property,” along with any weapons that may be found.
Woman charged after troopers find fentanyl in West Virginia hotel room
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been charged after troopers find drugs at a hotel room in Fairmont. On Dec. 12, troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police received a call of a breaking and entering taking place at a residence on McCurderysville Pike, according to a criminal complaint. […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Harrison County Sheriff's Investigation Results in Jail Sentence to Former NCRJ Correctional Officer
FROM THE OFFICE OF THE UNITED STATES ATTORNEY, NORTHERN DISTRICT OF WEST VIRGINIA. Joshua Quinn, a former corrections officer at the North Central Regional Jail (NCRJ) in Greenwood, West Virginia, was sentenced this week to 12 months and one day of incarceration for selling drugs to inmates, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.
WDTV
Officers on scene of dig site in Ellamore
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE. A search warrant obtained by 5 News says authorities are seeking “the deceased human remains of Luke David Stout and/or any other human remains which may be concealed or buried upon the property,” along with any weapons that may be found. Law...
Woman hurt in Randolph County rollover crash
A woman has minor injuries after a rollover crash that happened Tuesday night in Randolph County.
WDTV
‘I need help’: Fairmont man kidnaps woman for hours, police say
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man has been charged after officers said he kidnapped a woman for multiple hours. Deputies were dispatched to a 911 call on Friday around 3:40 a.m. after authorities heard a woman “screaming and shouting for help” on the phone before a man took it and said everything was okay, according to a criminal complaint.
WDTV
Man breaks into home, points gun at woman, police say
WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man has been charged after officers said he broke into a home and pointed a gun at a woman inside the home. Rowdy Arbogast Jr., 36, of Erbacon, broke into a home on Webster Rd. in Webster Springs on Dec. 7 by prying the front door open with a crowbar and kicking in the next door, according to a criminal complaint.
Former West Virginia jail officer sentenced for distributing drugs
A former corrections officer at the North Central Regional Jail was sentenced Tuesday for one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and buprenorphine.
WDTV
Truck on its side impacts traffic on I-68
HAZLETON, W.Va (WDTV) - A single-truck accident on I-68 has one lane shut down westbound. The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. at mile marker 29 westbound on I-68 in Hazelton, according to the Preston County 911 Center. The truck was the only vehicle involved in the accident. One lane...
lootpress.com
Man arrested after charging towards woman with brush axe and cutting her
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A previous domestic assault offender is back in trouble after he allegedly cut a woman with a knife. According to State Police, on December 6, 2022, troopers responded to a call from a female victim stating that she had been cut with a knife. When police arrived, the victim said Robert William Phillips charged at her with a brush axe. The victim said she grabbed the axe with her hands, then Phillips got on top of her and began smothering her. Phillips then got a pocket knife out and started cutting her with a knife.
Is a ski-masked group armed with golf clubs attacking people in West Virginia?
If you've seen rumors about a group of people roaming around downtown Morgantown and wearing ski masks while committing crimes, the Morgantown Police Department said that's not the case.
lootpress.com
Injuries sustained after vehicle crashes into tree
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Multiple entities responded to a motor vehicle accident Friday which resulted in injuries to those involved. According to reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, December 9, 2022, deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, along with Randolph County Emergency Services, and Elkins Fire Department, responded to a single-vehicle motor vehicle accident on Chenoweth Creek Road.
WDTV
Family of 11 picks up pieces after devastating house fire
JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - A family of 11 in Jane Lew were picking up the pieces after a devastating fire over the weekend. A house on Second Street caught on fire December 10. Due to what homeowners Carl and Connie Freeman said was an electrical fire. “There was nothing...
