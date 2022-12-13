ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 8 WROC

Neighbors react to 5 shot, 1 fatally in North Winton Village

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A neighborhood is shaken, as four people were injured and one dead after a shooting Tuesday night. The call came in around 10:30 p.m., to the area of Illinois Street for shots fired. News 8 spoke to two residents on the street, who said violent crime is not normal for the area. […]
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

Lawsuit accuses Bello of stalling County Legislature redistricting

The plaintiffs claim that County Executive Adam Bello wanted to remove the process of redrawing legislative districts from the Legislature. The Rochester branch of the NAACP and several other plaintiffs have filed a federal lawsuit asking a judge to take the reins in the stalled process to redraw the Monroe County Legislature’s 29 districts. The lawsuit, which was filed Wednesday in federal court, follows County Executive Adam Bello’s veto of a controversial...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

War in Ukraine holds up adoption for local family

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Waiting. It’s not something local mom Jill Krenzer envisioned when she adopted her son Kyle from Ukraine. A mom of an already blended family of 6, she and her husband decided they wanted one more. “We tried for several years and ran into some fertility issues […] we had a couple […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Chalkbeat

Black students at Newark’s Global Studies high school call out racism

When Brenda Brown read what the Newark School of Global Studies had to offer, she knew her son had to go. Brown’s son, Terril Coley, was excited about being immersed in a high school that offered a global perspective, where he could study different cultures and prepare to study abroad in Taiwan or the Middle East. It seemed like a good deal for a young Black man from Newark, but three years...
NEWARK, NY
WHEC TV-10

Dimitri Cash convicted of plotting to kill family court judge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man was convicted Tuesday of planning to kill a Monroe County Family Court judge. Dimitri Cash, 30, was found guilty of conspiracy for plotting the murder of Judge Stacey Romeo. Cash and others plotted to kill her because they were upset with her family court rulings.
ROCHESTER, NY
pix11.com

Mayor Evans, RPD, to discuss fatal shooting on Illinois St.

Five people were shot at a residence on Illinois Street, with one victim dead and the other four victims hospitalized, according to the Rochester Police Department. Mayor Evans, RPD, to discuss fatal shooting on Illinois …. Five people were shot at a residence on Illinois Street, with one victim dead...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man hospitalized after shooting on Brayer Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot on Brayer Street in Rochester. Officers responded to that call around 1 a.m. on Friday morning. Rochester Police say they found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to Strong Hospital and is expected to survive.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Strangers near and far, banding to help find Kenny Deland

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Family, and strangers near and far are searching for Ken Deland, the missing St. John Fisher student who was studying abroad in France. Deland has been missing for over two weeks. Authorities said he was last seen in a store in Montelimar on Dec. 3, and was last in communication with parents […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man shot on Brayer Street

Rochester Police are investigating an overnight shooting that sent one man to the hospital. They say the man in his 30s was shot in the upper body around 1 a.m. on Brayer Street. The victim was shot at least once and has since been transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

A new twist to grandparents’ scam: They’re coming to your home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. The New York State Police have an assignment for you. If you have a grandparent or great-grandparent in your life, talk to them about a new, more dangerous twist to the grandparents’ scam. The old scam is a phone call to a grandparent saying they need to send money immediately to get their grandchild out of trouble.
ROCHESTER, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Findings of Department of Financial Services Redlining Report for Long Island, Rochester And Syracuse

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new report from the Department of Financial Services that illuminates continued racial disparities in mortgage lending practices on Long Island, in Rochester and in Syracuse as part of an ongoing statewide inquiry into redlining. The announcement follows a previously published Department of Financial Services report that identified redlining and other forms of housing discrimination by mortgage lenders, particularly non-depository lenders, in majority-minority neighborhoods in Buffalo.
SYRACUSE, NY

