WHEC TV-10
RCSD who alerted school to gun hasn’t been back because of threats
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A student who did the right thing when she told a school counselor there was a gun in her school hasn’t been back to school because of threats made against her. As a result of the bravery of this student and her classmates, the school...
Push for 'Good Cause' eviction protections begins anew as advocates rally in Rochester
The legislation failed to pass during the last session, facing pushback from real estate groups and property owners.
13 WHAM
Police: Illinois Street house was rented out for rap video during mass shooting
Rochester, N.Y. — Police said up to 30 people were inside an Airbnb on Illinois Street when gunfire erupted around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, killing one man and injuring four others. The house was being rented out for the filming of a rap video in memory of a previous murder...
WHEC TV-10
RPD: Music video being filmed at Airbnb in memory of 2019 murder victim at time of mass shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – About 20 to 30 people gathered Tuesday night at a rented house to celebrate the life of a man murdered three years ago. Instead, another man ended up killed, and four wounded in a house on Atlantic Avenue and Illinois Street. Police say the house was...
Neighbors react to 5 shot, 1 fatally in North Winton Village
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A neighborhood is shaken, as four people were injured and one dead after a shooting Tuesday night. The call came in around 10:30 p.m., to the area of Illinois Street for shots fired. News 8 spoke to two residents on the street, who said violent crime is not normal for the area. […]
Lawsuit accuses Bello of stalling County Legislature redistricting
The plaintiffs claim that County Executive Adam Bello wanted to remove the process of redrawing legislative districts from the Legislature. The Rochester branch of the NAACP and several other plaintiffs have filed a federal lawsuit asking a judge to take the reins in the stalled process to redraw the Monroe County Legislature’s 29 districts. The lawsuit, which was filed Wednesday in federal court, follows County Executive Adam Bello’s veto of a controversial...
War in Ukraine holds up adoption for local family
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Waiting. It’s not something local mom Jill Krenzer envisioned when she adopted her son Kyle from Ukraine. A mom of an already blended family of 6, she and her husband decided they wanted one more. “We tried for several years and ran into some fertility issues […] we had a couple […]
Black students at Newark’s Global Studies high school call out racism
When Brenda Brown read what the Newark School of Global Studies had to offer, she knew her son had to go. Brown’s son, Terril Coley, was excited about being immersed in a high school that offered a global perspective, where he could study different cultures and prepare to study abroad in Taiwan or the Middle East. It seemed like a good deal for a young Black man from Newark, but three years...
WHEC TV-10
Dimitri Cash convicted of plotting to kill family court judge
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man was convicted Tuesday of planning to kill a Monroe County Family Court judge. Dimitri Cash, 30, was found guilty of conspiracy for plotting the murder of Judge Stacey Romeo. Cash and others plotted to kill her because they were upset with her family court rulings.
pix11.com
Mayor Evans, RPD, to discuss fatal shooting on Illinois St.
Five people were shot at a residence on Illinois Street, with one victim dead and the other four victims hospitalized, according to the Rochester Police Department. Mayor Evans, RPD, to discuss fatal shooting on Illinois …. Five people were shot at a residence on Illinois Street, with one victim dead...
WHEC TV-10
Man hospitalized after shooting on Brayer Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot on Brayer Street in Rochester. Officers responded to that call around 1 a.m. on Friday morning. Rochester Police say they found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to Strong Hospital and is expected to survive.
WHEC TV-10
Children did holiday shopping alongside RPD Officers for “Shop with a Cop”
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department continued a long-time tradition on Tuesday night, the annual Shop with a Cop. At the Hudson Avenue Walmart, 20 children met up with officers to do some holiday shopping. Each child was selected through the city’s rec center program and given a $100 gift card.
Rochester Housing Authority hosts holiday luncheon for seniors
In addition to the dinner, the event will feature raffles, dancing, and live music provided by a choir organized by the senior residents.
RCSD’s class of 2023 endured historic challenges; 64% expected to graduate
This school year’s expected graduation rate at the Rochester City School District is lower than last year’s. Barely 64% of the class of 2023 is on track to graduate from the district.
WHEC TV-10
RPD: Five shot, one fatally, at Rochester home rented to film a music video
UPDATE: Rochester Police say five men were shot – one fatally – at a home on Illinois Street rented to shoot a music video on Tuesday night. RPD Chief David Smith said the video was to commemorate a murder victim from years ago. Chief Smith and Mayor Malik...
Strangers near and far, banding to help find Kenny Deland
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Family, and strangers near and far are searching for Ken Deland, the missing St. John Fisher student who was studying abroad in France. Deland has been missing for over two weeks. Authorities said he was last seen in a store in Montelimar on Dec. 3, and was last in communication with parents […]
13 WHAM
Man shot on Brayer Street
Rochester Police are investigating an overnight shooting that sent one man to the hospital. They say the man in his 30s was shot in the upper body around 1 a.m. on Brayer Street. The victim was shot at least once and has since been transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where...
WHEC TV-10
A new twist to grandparents’ scam: They’re coming to your home
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The New York State Police have an assignment for you. If you have a grandparent or great-grandparent in your life, talk to them about a new, more dangerous twist to the grandparents’ scam. The old scam is a phone call to a grandparent saying they need to send money immediately to get their grandchild out of trouble.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Findings of Department of Financial Services Redlining Report for Long Island, Rochester And Syracuse
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new report from the Department of Financial Services that illuminates continued racial disparities in mortgage lending practices on Long Island, in Rochester and in Syracuse as part of an ongoing statewide inquiry into redlining. The announcement follows a previously published Department of Financial Services report that identified redlining and other forms of housing discrimination by mortgage lenders, particularly non-depository lenders, in majority-minority neighborhoods in Buffalo.
