You Can Now Live in a 1920s Shirt Factory in the Hudson Valley
Have you ever thought about where you currently live? Do you live in a new place or we're there people who resided there before you?. Some of us may already have these questions answered but what if we lived somewhere that was once a business? Those who reside in a historic building within the Hudson Valley may not even know how symbolic their home is.
travelawaits.com
11 Fantastic Things To Do In Beautiful Beacon, New York
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Sandwiched between the Hudson River and Hudson Highlands State Park, with Fishkill Creek winding its way through town, Beacon is a quaint Hudson Valley town about 60 miles north of Midtown Manhattan and New York’s Central Park. With Mount Beacon as a backdrop, ample waterfront views, and Fishkill Falls cascading adjacent to Main Street, Beacon is filled with natural beauty and experiences for outdoor lovers. And if that’s not your style, it also boasts an impressive contemporary art museum, a variety of delicious restaurants, and a vibrant downtown filled with boutiques and unique shops.
“Ridiculous, Outrageous” Note Left for Hudson Valley Business
A local business in the Hudson Valley recently took to Facebook to share a note that was left during Sunday's snowstorm. The note, which is being called "ridiculous", "terrible", and "outrageous" by loyal patrons may have helped identify the worst customer in the Hudson Valley. Helena's Specialty Pierogies in Kerhonkson,...
Hudson’s Popovers Takeover East Fishkill, New York
An infamous Hudson Valley baked good makes its return to East Fishkill this weekend. Remember Hudson's Ribs & Fish in East Fishkill, New York?. If you grew up in Dutchess County you're probably familiar with the legendary Hudson's Ribs & Fish restaurant that was located right on the corner of Route 9 in Fishkill. After serving the Hudson Valley for over 32 years the eatery closed its doors back in 2021.
State’s newest casino set to open in Newburgh
New Yorkers will soon have a new place to strike it rich. The state's newest casino, Resorts World Hudson Valley (RWHV), is slated to open on Wednesday, December 28, at 10 a.m.
Why Are Celebrities Flocking to this One Ulster County Lowes?
In Los Angeles, paparazzi love hanging out on Rodeo Drive to catch a glimpse of a Hollywood A-lister. In Ulster County, all they need to do is camp out at the local home improvement store. Celebrities in the Hudson Valley. It's no secret that the Hudson Valley been a celebrity...
NY Assemblywoman And Ossining Resident Representing Northern Westchester To Retire
Democratic New York Assemblywoman Sandy Galef, who represents the 95th Assembly District, has announced her retirement from public office after 30 years of service. Galef, an 82-year-old resident of Ossining, said that she would retire from her seat at the end of 2022 in an announcement on Thursday, Dec. 15.
Lost hikers rescued in Greene County
Two Bronx residents were rescued by Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers Saturday night after being reported lost
wamc.org
Rockwell holiday illustrations, Eloise, and more at The Norman Rockwell Museum
We go now to the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Massachusetts to discuss a pair of exhibits on display during this holiday season. “Norman Rockwell’s Spirit of the Holidays” and “Eloise and More: The Life and Art of Hilary Knight” each celebrate illustration and will excite art fans of all ages.
Kingston, NY HealthAlliance Hospital Opens New Emergency Room
Kingston residents: if you are of need of the Emergency Room, we recommend taking note of where you need to go. Kingston's HealthAlliance Hospital has just opened their brand new Emergency Room. The new emergency room at Health Alliance Hospital opened yesterday at 6am Wednesday, December 14th, 2022. The new...
wamc.org
Major technological upgrades to Pittsfield’s only cinema accompany release of “Avatar” sequel
Phoenix Theatres President Cory Jacobson – who’s owned and operated downtown Pittsfield’s Beacon Cinema since 2018 – vividly remembers when James Cameron’s science fiction epic was released 13 years ago. “When the Beacon first opened back in 2009, the first film that played here, you...
Danbury Meteorologist Calls for Gross ‘Kitchen Sink’ Snowstorm Tonight
He's a local legend, and a bright shining-star of reliable weather information, his name is Jack Drake. You may have heard us refer to him as "Jack-on-the-Reels" and he is real, really good. We spoke to the I-95 Morning Show meteorologist Jack Drake on Wednesday (12/14/22) about the upcoming snowstorm....
Mixed Hudson Valley Forecast Bringing Rain Or Heavy Snow Thursday
A complicated weather pattern will dump heavy snow in some towns and completely ignore others on Thursday and Friday. Hudson Valley residents will want to pay extra attention to the forecast this Thursday and Friday. A storm that is barreling down on the region has proven to be very difficult to predict. Middletown could see over a foot of snow, while Poughkeepsie may not see much of anything.
Several Hudson Valley Fire Companies Make Little Girl’s Birthday Wish Come True
Several Hudson Valley agencies came together this week to help a little girl celebrate her birthday hundreds of miles away. The Union Vale Fire Department took to Facebook on Monday, December 12th, to let the community know they would be leading a "light parade." While many Hudson Valley fire departments take part in visiting neighborhoods with Santa, this holiday light parade had a special meaning.
mylittlefalls.com
Winter storm expected to impact most of New York State today through Saturday
Governor Kathy Hochul today urged caution in advance of a winter storm forecast to impact most of the state, particularly the North Country, Mohawk Valley, Capital Region, Mid-Hudson and Central New York regions, with a mixture of snow and rain beginning Thursday and continuing through Friday. Starting Thursday, parts of the North Country could see 12 to 18 inches or more of snow, and parts of the Mohawk Valley, Central New York, Southern Tier and Capital Region are expected to receive up to a foot of snow by Saturday, with peak snowfall rates up to two inches per hour possible Thursday night and on Friday. Freezing rain or sleet is not expected to produce significant ice accumulations during the event. However, travel conditions will be dangerous starting Thursday evening, and snow may be wet and heavy enough to cause localized power outages. Governor Hochul urged New Yorkers to monitor their local forecasts, be prepared for changing weather conditions Thursday evening through Friday, and no unnecessary travel in impacted regions.
my9nj.com
Winter storm hitting New York City area
NEW YORK - A coastal storm is bringing heavy rain, strong winds and snow to some parts of the New York City area. Certain weather models are suggesting parts of New York and New Jersey could see significant snow. The rest of the area could see ice or up to 2 inches of rain.
What Used to Occupy This Deteriorating Hudson Valley Building?
What's the story behind it? Why has nothing gone in it recently?. I always think abandoned buildings are very interesting and I'm always curious about the story behind them. There are a few abandoned buildings in the area and they somehow still have a ton of character to them. I pass by one every day and I'm very curious to know what the story behind it is.
nyacknewsandviews.com
Nyack’s New Schools Chief, Covid Rising in Rockland and More Local News
This week in the Villages: We take our first look at Nyack’s new school superintendent and show you how Covid is storming its way back into Rockland’s holiday season. Plus, more local news, your weekly weather prediction, health updates, upcoming meetings and much more. Thanks for being here!
rcbizjournal.com
Ugell Juggles Justice Robes With Overalls On Farm Leased For Cannabis Cultivation
Green Justice Produces Bumper Crop In First Year But Waits On New York Regs To Give More Latitude To Growers. Scott Ugell, a veteran lawyer and town justice for the Town of Clarkstown, and a village attorney for Blooming Grove in Orange County, has spent decades in robes and in courtrooms adjudicating justice.
Gas Officially Falls Below $3 at One Hudson Valley Gas Station
Gas prices continue to fall and are expected to go even lower by Christmas. Right now, there's already one Hudson Valley gas station that's below $3 a gallon. According to Gasbuddy, fuel prices have fallen for five weeks in a row. This week the national average is 14.4 cents lower than it was a week ago. That's almost 57 cents lower than a month ago and 11 cents lower than the same time last year. It's not just regular gas either, diesel prices have also fallen over 14 cents since last week.
