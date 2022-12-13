ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millbrook, NY

94.3 Lite FM

You Can Now Live in a 1920s Shirt Factory in the Hudson Valley

Have you ever thought about where you currently live? Do you live in a new place or we're there people who resided there before you?. Some of us may already have these questions answered but what if we lived somewhere that was once a business? Those who reside in a historic building within the Hudson Valley may not even know how symbolic their home is.
KINGSTON, NY
travelawaits.com

11 Fantastic Things To Do In Beautiful Beacon, New York

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Sandwiched between the Hudson River and Hudson Highlands State Park, with Fishkill Creek winding its way through town, Beacon is a quaint Hudson Valley town about 60 miles north of Midtown Manhattan and New York’s Central Park. With Mount Beacon as a backdrop, ample waterfront views, and Fishkill Falls cascading adjacent to Main Street, Beacon is filled with natural beauty and experiences for outdoor lovers. And if that’s not your style, it also boasts an impressive contemporary art museum, a variety of delicious restaurants, and a vibrant downtown filled with boutiques and unique shops.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson’s Popovers Takeover East Fishkill, New York

An infamous Hudson Valley baked good makes its return to East Fishkill this weekend. Remember Hudson's Ribs & Fish in East Fishkill, New York?. If you grew up in Dutchess County you're probably familiar with the legendary Hudson's Ribs & Fish restaurant that was located right on the corner of Route 9 in Fishkill. After serving the Hudson Valley for over 32 years the eatery closed its doors back in 2021.
EAST FISHKILL, NY
101.5 WPDH

Mixed Hudson Valley Forecast Bringing Rain Or Heavy Snow Thursday

A complicated weather pattern will dump heavy snow in some towns and completely ignore others on Thursday and Friday. Hudson Valley residents will want to pay extra attention to the forecast this Thursday and Friday. A storm that is barreling down on the region has proven to be very difficult to predict. Middletown could see over a foot of snow, while Poughkeepsie may not see much of anything.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Several Hudson Valley Fire Companies Make Little Girl’s Birthday Wish Come True

Several Hudson Valley agencies came together this week to help a little girl celebrate her birthday hundreds of miles away. The Union Vale Fire Department took to Facebook on Monday, December 12th, to let the community know they would be leading a "light parade." While many Hudson Valley fire departments take part in visiting neighborhoods with Santa, this holiday light parade had a special meaning.
LAGRANGEVILLE, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Winter storm expected to impact most of New York State today through Saturday

Governor Kathy Hochul today urged caution in advance of a winter storm forecast to impact most of the state, particularly the North Country, Mohawk Valley, Capital Region, Mid-Hudson and Central New York regions, with a mixture of snow and rain beginning Thursday and continuing through Friday. Starting Thursday, parts of the North Country could see 12 to 18 inches or more of snow, and parts of the Mohawk Valley, Central New York, Southern Tier and Capital Region are expected to receive up to a foot of snow by Saturday, with peak snowfall rates up to two inches per hour possible Thursday night and on Friday. Freezing rain or sleet is not expected to produce significant ice accumulations during the event. However, travel conditions will be dangerous starting Thursday evening, and snow may be wet and heavy enough to cause localized power outages. Governor Hochul urged New Yorkers to monitor their local forecasts, be prepared for changing weather conditions Thursday evening through Friday, and no unnecessary travel in impacted regions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
my9nj.com

Winter storm hitting New York City area

NEW YORK - A coastal storm is bringing heavy rain, strong winds and snow to some parts of the New York City area. Certain weather models are suggesting parts of New York and New Jersey could see significant snow. The rest of the area could see ice or up to 2 inches of rain.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Gas Officially Falls Below $3 at One Hudson Valley Gas Station

Gas prices continue to fall and are expected to go even lower by Christmas. Right now, there's already one Hudson Valley gas station that's below $3 a gallon. According to Gasbuddy, fuel prices have fallen for five weeks in a row. This week the national average is 14.4 cents lower than it was a week ago. That's almost 57 cents lower than a month ago and 11 cents lower than the same time last year. It's not just regular gas either, diesel prices have also fallen over 14 cents since last week.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

